The Global Chiral Chemicals Market is expected to grow by $ 5.89 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of about 9% during the forecast period

ReportLinker
·3 min read

Global Chiral Chemicals Market 2021-2025 The analyst has been monitoring the chiral chemicals market and it is poised to grow by $ 5. 89 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of about 9% during the forecast period.

New York, Aug. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Chiral Chemicals Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05483780/?utm_source=GNW
Our report on chiral chemicals market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing demand for chiral chemicals from the pharmaceutical sector and approval from the FDA. In addition, increasing demand for chiral chemicals from the pharmaceutical sector is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.
The chiral chemicals market analysis include application segment and geographic landscape.

The chiral chemicals market is segmented as below:
By Application
• Pharmaceutical
• Agrochemical
• Flavors and fragrance
• Others

By Geographical Landscape
• North America
• APAC
• Europe
• South America
• MEA

This study identifies the high requirement of chiral chemicals in non-pharmaceutical applications as one of the prime reasons driving the chiral chemicals market growth during the next few years.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on chiral chemicals market covers the following areas:
• Chiral chemicals market sizing
• Chiral chemicals market forecast
• Chiral chemicals market industry analysis

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading chiral chemicals market vendors that include BASF SE, Codexis Inc., Daicel Corp., Johnson Matthey Plc, Merck KGaA, PerkinElmer Inc., Solvay SA, Strem Chemicals Inc., Toray Industries Inc., and W. R. Grace and Co. Also, the chiral chemicals market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05483780/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Disney Needs ‘Stabilizing Force’ Like Alan Horn to Defuse Escalating Scarlett Johansson Lawsuit

    Calling Alan Horn! As the nasty war between Scarlett Johansson and Disney continues to escalate and rage on in the public eye, might it not be beneficial for someone within the not-so-Magic Kingdom — such as Horn — to intervene and help diffuse the hostilities? A highly respected industry statesman who’s always been a voice […]

  • Big Tech salaries revealed: How much engineers, developers, and product managers make at companies including Amazon, Google, Apple, Microsoft, Intel, Uber, IBM, and Salesforce

    US tech giants are growing quickly, minting money, and looking to hire thousands of employees in the coming months. Here's what you can make.

  • Uber, Tesla, and Rivian are fighting each other for talent. Here's how much they pay their employees.

    Tesla, Uber, and Rivian have revealed how much they pay some employees in filings shared with the US government.

  • Adidas hikes outlook despite hit to China sales

    German sportswear company Adidas raised its outlook for full-year sales and profitability on Thursday (August 5).Its confidence was underlined by the planned launch of products such as new versions of its popular NMD sneakers.As well as events like the Olympics, and the start of the club soccer season in Europe.Second-quarter sales rose 52% to over $6 billion.While operating profit came in at about $643 million.Adidas now expects 2021 sales to grow up to 20%.But while demand soared in most of the world, it took a hit in China, where Western brands faced a boycott of their products in late March.Firms including Adidas have been subjected to online attacks in China over past statements saying they would not source cotton from Xinjiang.The region has been at the centre of accusations of human rights abuses against Uyghur Muslims.Beijing denies all such allegations. Adidas said in May it had initially seen a steep drop in demand in China, but sales had since recovered slowly but steadily.It did not comment on the tension on Thursday, beyond referring to the "geo-political situation."

  • CVS to raise wages, eliminate education requirements for job candidates

    Yahoo Finance’s Sibile Marcellus reports details behind CVS’s decision to boost pay and cut down on education requirements for job candidates.

  • Lawyers who filed election lawsuit must pay rivals' fees

    A federal magistrate on Wednesday levied penalties against two Colorado attorneys for filing a class-action lawsuit that alleged the 2020 presidential election was stolen from Donald Trump. It named elected officials in four swing states, Facebook, the company's founder Mark Zuckerberg and Denver-based Dominion Voting Systems, whose election machines were at the center of some of the most fevered speculation. Magistrate Judge N. Reid Nureiter ruled that the two attorneys who filed the lawsuit must pay the legal fees of the defendants.

  • Nurse brutally beaten by patient at Elgin Mental Health Center

    Days before a horrifying attack on a nurse, a complaint was filed alleging unsafe work conditions at a state-run psychiatric facility.

  • Federal judge sanctions lawyers who brought conspiracy theory-filled lawsuit trying to overturn the 2020 election, reap $160 billion in damages

    The lawyers brought "fantastical" claims and tried to claim damages "greater than the annual GDP of Hungary," the judge said.

  • China-U.S. container shipping rates sail past $20,000 to record

    Container shipping rates from China to the United States have scaled fresh highs above $20,000 per 40-foot box as rising retailer orders ahead of the peak U.S. shopping season add strain to global supply chains. The acceleration in Delta-variant COVID-19 outbreaks in several counties has slowed global container turnaround rates. Typhoons off China's busy southern coast in late July and this week have also contributed to the crisis gripping the world's most important method for moving everything from gym equipment and furniture to car parts and electronics.

  • Lawyers sanctioned over 'fantastical' suit alleging 2020 U.S. election was stolen

    A U.S. judge on Wednesday sanctioned two lawyers who brought a lawsuit alleging the 2020 presidential election was stolen from Donald Trump and his supporters, calling their case "one enormous conspiracy theory." "This lawsuit was filed with a woeful lack of investigation," U.S. Magistrate Judge N. Reid Neureiter said in a lengthy written decision https://storage.courtlistener.com/recap/gov.uscourts.cod.203235/gov.uscourts.cod.203235.136.0.pdf, which came four months after he dismissed the case. Neureiter ordered the two lawyers, Gary D. Fielder and Ernest John Walker, to pay the legal fees incurred by people and entities they sued, including Facebook Inc and voting machine company Dominion Voting Systems Inc.

  • First look: The Standard is coming to Singapore in 2023

    The hotel in Singapore will house 143 rooms, along with an infinity pool and a pool bar set within a lush botanical courtyard.

  • Canada unexpectedly posts huge trade surplus in June, biggest since 2008

    OTTAWA (Reuters) -Canada unexpectedly posted a trade surplus of C$3.23 billion ($2.58 billion) in June, the largest in almost 13 years, as exports jumped on higher shipments of oil and autos, Statistics Canada data indicated on Thursday. Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast a trade deficit of C$0.68 billion in June. "This is a very pleasant surprise," said Peter Hall, chief economist at Canada's export development agency.

  • COVID-19 hospitalizations skyrocket in Missouri

    COVID-19 hospitalizations in Missouri have jumped 168% in the last two months. They're led by people who haven't been vaccinated for the coronavirus. Just over 40% of Missourians are fully vaccinated. Dr. Clay Dunagan, chief medical officer of BJC HealthCare and the acting head of the St. Louis pandemic task force, spoke with CBSN's Tanya Rivero about what's happening in Missouri.

  • Cost cuts, asset sales keep Rolls-Royce on target

    Jet-engine maker Rolls-Royce looks to be weathering the air travel slump. The UK giant said Thursday (August 5) that it was on track to hit targets for the year. Though that will depend in part on raising money from asset sales. Rolls says it aims to make $2.8 billion from divestments. Around two-thirds of that could come from a sale of Spanish unit ITP Aero. Cost-cutting measures should deliver another $1.4 billion in savings this year. Overall, Rolls swung to a profit of around $427 million for the six months to the end of June. That's a turnaround from big losses this time last year. Back then, sales were battered by the slump in air travel, with much of the firm's earnings dependent on how many hours planes fly. Now chief executive Warren East has shrugged off concern over a slower-than-expected recovery in flights. He says Rolls has plenty of liquidity to see it through a prolonged downturn. Over the first half, its bigger engines flew less than half of their pre-crisis hours. The company hopes that will rise to 55% for the year as a whole. Rolls-Royce shares were up over 3.5% by lunchtime on Thursday.

  • Genius Sports CEO on ‘transformational deal’ with DraftKings

    Mark Locke, Genius Sports Co-Founder and CEO, speaks with Yahoo Finance on Genius Sports and DraftKings' multi-year sports data supplier agreement, where DraftKings will gain access to Genius Sports’ full portfolio of global sports data and content, including official NFL data and content.

  • Amazon scores big win as India court stalls Future's $3.4 billion retail deal

    NEW DELHI (Reuters) -India's top court on Friday handed Amazon.com Inc a major victory in a dispute where it sought to block its partner Future Group from selling $3.4 billion in assets to rival Reliance Industries. The outcome of the tussle involving two of the world’s richest men, Amazon’s Jeff Bezos and Reliance’s Mukesh Ambani, is seen reshaping India’s pandemic-hit shopping sector https://www.reuters.com/article/amazon-india-future-reliance-idUSKBN2871AM and deciding if Amazon can blunt Reliance's dominance of the country's nearly trillion-dollar retail market.

  • Sorrento Therapeutics Is Likely to Trade Lower in the Weeks Ahead

    During Tuesday's "Lightning Round" segment of Mad Money, a caller asked Jim Cramer about Sorrento Therapeutics : "I think this stock is overvalued and I don't like the way they have handled themselves," Cramer replied. In this daily bar chart of SRNE, below, we can see a weak sideways trend, but it is weak in my opinion because trading volume has evaporated. SRNE has been crossing above and below the two moving averages for several months.

  • Minnesota Power seeking millions from former Duluth paper mill owner

    DULUTH – Minnesota Power is seeking millions from Verso Corp., the previous owner of the Duluth paper mill, and warns that other ratepayers could be on the hook if state regulators don't step in to sort things out. The Duluth-based utility asked the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission (PUC) this week to determine that Verso owes payments under the terms of a power contract. Verso, which ...

  • Asda boss quits a year early

    The boss of Asda has resigned a year early as the billionaire Issa brothers stamp their mark on Britain’s third-biggest supermarket chain.

  • Biden’s Electric Vehicle Goal Means Billions in Spending. These Stocks Could Benefit.

    President Biden's goal to have 50% of new car sales be electric vehicles by the end of the decade would mean billions in spending.