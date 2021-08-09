Global and China Automotive Lighting Industry Report 2021: Demand for Intelligent Headlights Increases, Six Technology Routes Come to the Forefront

Dublin, Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global and China Automotive Lighting Industry Report, 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global and China Automotive Lighting Industry Report, 2021 combs through intelligence trends of automotive lighting, technology routes, laws and regulations for automotive lighting industry, competitive pattern of automotive lighting market, automotive lighting companies' deployments in intelligence, and their intelligent lighting configurations for mid- and high-class vehicle models.

Global automotive lighting market is highly concentrated, and Koito is the champion.

Automotive lighting is a highly concentrated market where bellwethers play a dominant role, that is, there are "one superpower and several powers". In the global automotive lighting market, European, American and Japanese manufacturers are the main players. In 2020, Japan-based Koito was positioned first with market share of 25.3%, Italy's Magneti Marelli (13.9%) and France-based Valeo (12.8%) followed, three together sweeping 52% of the global market.

Not to be outdone, Chinese automotive lighting bellwethers have developed dynamically interactive lighting technology in the automotive CASE trend. For example, at Auto Shanghai 2021, HASCO Vision Technology displayed an intelligent interactive lighting system that consists of PML intelligent headlamps and ISD tail lights.

The system can input user-defined texts, pictures and videos into the lighting domain controller which will then convert the content into elements and materials that the lamps can recognize to display the specific content and interact with the outside world. The system is mounted on Human Horizons HiPhi X.

In 2020, Changzhou Xingyu Automotive Lighting Systems also managed to develop rhythmic taillights capable of welcoming, the second-generation ambient lights with public voice interaction function, gesture controlled indoor lamps, and pixel-type headlamp modules.

Demand for intelligent headlights increases, and six technology routes come to the forefront.

Intelligent headlights provide higher visibility for drivers in bad weathers to ensure driving safety. The data shows that the use of intelligent lamps helps to reduce 57%-74% traffic accidents at night. With the increasing demand, more and more intelligent headlights are installed in mid- and high-class cars. According to GMI Research and its public data, it is estimated that the global intelligent headlight market will be worth nearly USD6.84 billion in 2026 compared with USD4.83 billion in 2020.

There are six intelligent headlight technology routes: LED Matrix, ?AFS, LCD, DLP, Blade Scan and MEMS. As LED packaging technology matures and its cost falls, matrix ADB will still be the main implementation form of intelligent headlights which tend to sink from high-class car models to the lower-class. OSRAM has introduced EVIYOS 1.0, the world's first AFS delivering 1,024 pixels on 4mm x 4mm SoC. OSRAM EVIYOS 2.0 offering 25,600 pixels is under development and will be rolled out in 2023.

DLP technology based on digital mirror device (DMD) is monopolized by TI. According to our statistics, there are a total of six DMD-enabled models including New Mercedes-Benz S Class, Great Wall VV6/VV7, and IM Zhiji. The more frequent interactions of vehicles with the outside world come with the development of intelligent connected vehicles.

Automotive DLP technology allows light projections on ground to form various light patterns and icons so as to build a bridge to communicate with the outside world, and its high resolution helps to enable ADAS functions, for example, traffic sign lighting for recognizing traffic signs. Hence DLP technology will find broad application in intelligent connected vehicles.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Overview of Automotive Lighting

1.1 Classification of Automotive Lighting

1.2 Development History of Automotive Lighting

1.3 Automotive Lighting Industry Chain

1.4 LED Lighting

1.4.1 LED Lighting Industry Chain

1.4.2 Cost Structure of LED Lighting

1.4.3 Comparison of Cost and Price between Automotive Lamps with Different Light Sources

1.4.4 Classification of LED Lighting

1.4.5 Various LED Headlight Technologies

1.4.6 Pixel Headlight

1.5 Intelligent Headlight

1.5.1 Overview of Intelligent Headlight Technology Routes

1.5.2 Comparison of Advantages and Disadvantages between Intelligent Headlight Technology Routes, and Typical Manufacturers

1.5.3 Comparison of Parameters between Intelligent Headlight Technology Routes, and Application Trends

1.6 Development Trends of Automotive Lighting Technology



2 Regulations and Policies for Automotive Lighting Industry

2.1 Global Automotive Lighting Standard System

2.2 China's Automotive Lighting Standard System

2.2.1 Automotive Lighting Regulations in China

2.2.2 China's Requirements for Automotive Lighting Design

2.3 Automotive Lighting Regulations in United States

2.3.1 Automotive Lighting Standards in United States

2.4 Automotive Lighting Standards in Japan and Australia

2.5 Automotive Lighting Regulations in European Union



3 Global and China Automotive Lighting Markets

3.1 Competitive Pattern of Global Automotive Lighting Market

3.2 Global Automotive Lighting Market Size

3.3 Global Automotive Exterior Lighting Market Size

3.4 Global Penetration of Automotive LED Lighting

3.5 Global Intelligent Automotive Lighting Market Size

3.5.1 Intelligent Headlight Demand and Installation Rate

3.6 Competitive Pattern of China's Automotive Lighting Market

3.7 China's Automotive Lighting Market Size

3.8 China's AFS and ADB Lighting Market Size

3.9 China's Intelligent Automotive Lighting Market Size

3.9.1 China's Demand for Intelligent Automotive Lighting

3.9.2 Demand Areas of Intelligent Automotive Lighting in China

3.10 Characteristics of China's Automotive Lighting Industry

3.11 China's Automotive Lighting Supporting

3.12 Intelligent Solutions of Major Global Automotive Lighting Manufacturers, and Supported Models

3.13 Statistics of Models Equipped with DMD Automotive Lighting Technology



4 Major Global Automotive Lighting Companies

4.1 Koito

4.2 Stanley

4.3 Magneti Marelli

4.4 Hella

4.5 Valeo

4.6 OSRAM

4.7 SL

4.8 LG Group

4.9 Magna

4.10 Lumileds

4.11 Varroc

4.12 Odelo



5 China's Major Automotive Lighting Companies

5.1 HASCO Vision

5.2 Changzhou Xingyu Automotive Lighting Systems

5.3 Zhejiang Jiali (Lishui) Industry

5.4 Anrui Optoelectronics

5.5 Zhejiang Tianchong Vehicle Lamp Group

5.6 Hongli Zhihui Group

5.7 Nanning Liaowang Auto Lamp

5.8 DEPO Auto Parts Ind.

5.9 APT Electronics

5.10 Jiangsu Tongming Hi-tech Auto Electrical Appliance

5.11 Changzhou Tongbao Photoelectricity

5.12 Jiangsu Yedi Auto Lamp

5.13 Zhejiang Ginye Auto Parts

5.14 Xunchi Vehicle Jiangsu

5.15 Mande Electronics and Electrical



6 Intelligent Automotive Lighting Solutions Adopted by Automakers

6.1 Comparison of Intelligent Automotive Lighting Solutions Adopted by Automakers

6.2 Audi

6.3 BYD

6.4 Zhiji Motors

6.5 HiPhi

6.6 Great Wall Motor

6.7 Buick

6.8 Mercedes-Benz

6.9 Ford

6.10 Mazda

6.11 Lexus

6.12 Volvo

