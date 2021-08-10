Global Chilled Beam System Market, By Design, By Type, By Business, By Application, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2016-2026

ReportLinker
·6 min read

Global Chilled Beam System Market, By Design (Multi-service, Active and Passive), By Type (Concealed and Exposed), By Business (Renovation and New Construction), By Application (Healthcare Facilities, Educational Institutions, Commercial Offices Hotels and Others), By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2016-2026

New York, Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Chilled Beam System Market, By Design, By Type, By Business, By Application, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2016-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06128273/?utm_source=GNW

Global Chilled Beam System Market was valued at USD180.43 million in 2020 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.37% during the forecast period. Global Chilled Beam System Market is driven by the growing trend of energy-efficient HVAC (Heating, ventilation, and air conditioning) systems. Additionally, the growing concern of sustainability of energy among developing economies is expected to increase the demand for global chilled beam systems through 2026. The chilled beam systems offer a low operating cost over HVAC systems. The chilled beam systems use water for cooling. The temperature of cooled water is higher than the temperature of cooled air, but it delivers the same cooling ability. The cooling and heating of air are no longer connected to the delivery of air but it depends on the water and hence buildings save energy as they need fewer exhaust fans.
Global Chilled Beam System Market is segmented based on Design, Type, Business, Application and Region.Based on Design, the market can be split into Active, Passive and Multi-service.

The Multi-service segment holds the largest market share due to its additional features such as ceiling lights, fire alarms, etc. In the forecast period as well, it is expected to show the highest growth as it provides characteristics of active or passive chilled beam system with additional aesthetics.
Based on Type, the Global Chilled Beam System Market is segmented into Concealed and Exposed. Concealed chilled beam system segment has the largest share due to good appearance of these systems and will continue to dominate the market in the forecast period despite their high cost of installation.
In terms of Business, the market is divided into Renovation and New Construction. Renovation business dominated the market in 2020 and will continue to do so in the future because it is a cost-effective way to retrofit older buildings without altering their structural integrity.
Based on application, the Global Chilled Beam System Market is segmented into Healthcare Facilities, Educational Institutions, Commercial Offices, Hotels and Others.Healthcare Facilities hold the largest market share.

Healthcare facilities will continue to dominate the market in the forecast period as well because hospitals and health centers will invest more to provide proper ventilation facilities to their patients, especially in the post-COVID period.
On the basis of regional distribution, the Global Chilled Beam System Market has been segmented into various regions including Asia-Pacific, North America, South America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa.Among these regions, Europe dominates the market as this technology was developed in this region only.

North America and Asia-Pacific are expected to dominate the market in the upcoming years because of the increasing commercial space and rising energy consumption in heating, cooling and ventilation in these regions.
The major players operating in the Chilled Beam System market are Swegon AB, Lindab International, Caverion Corporation, Mestek, Inc., Frenger Systems Limited, Halton Marine Oy Company, FläktGroup Holding GmbH, Roccheggiani S.p.A., TROX GmbH, FTF Group etc. Major companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new products to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new product developments.

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2016-2019
Base Year: 2020
Estimated Year: 2021
Forecast Period: 2022–2026

Objective of the Study:

• To analyze historical growth in market size of Global Chilled Beam System Market from 2016 to 2020.
• To estimate and forecast the market size of the Global Chilled Beam System Market from 2021 to 2026 and growth rate until 2026.
• To classify and forecast the Global Chilled Beam System Market based on design, type, business, application, company, and regional distribution.
• To identify drivers and challenges for the Global Chilled Beam System Market.
• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Global Chilled Beam System Market.
• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the Global Chilled Beam System Market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of manufacturers across the globe.

Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.

Through this technique, the analyst could include the manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the manufacturers, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the globe.
The analyst calculated the market size of the Global Chilled Beam System Market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these designs and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.

Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.

Key Target Audience:

• Chilled beam system manufacturers and contractors
• Market research and consulting firms
• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers
• Organizations, forums, and alliances related to chilled beam systems
The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers, suppliers and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.

Report Scope:

In this report, the Global Chilled Beam System Market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:
• Global Chilled Beam System Market, By Design:
o Multi-service
o Active
o Passive
• Global Chilled Beam System Market, By Type:
o Concealed
o Exposed
• Global Chilled Beam System Market, By Business
o Renovation
o New Construction
• Global Chilled Beam System Market, By Application:
o Healthcare Facilities
o Educational Institutions
o Commercial Offices
o Hotels
o Others
• Global Chilled Beam System Market, By Region:
o Europe
Germany
France
United Kingdom
Italy
Spain
o North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
o Asia-Pacific
China
Australia
India
Japan
o South America
Brazil
Colombia
Argentina
o Middle East & Africa
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in the Global Chilled Beam System Market.

Available Customizations:

With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Company Information

• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06128273/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • How Much You Should Have in Your Retirement Fund at Ages 30, 40, 50 and 60

    In your 20s, as you start your career and make real money for the first time, your spending changes. After living with Mom and Dad or in a college dorm, you can afford a place of your own and might...

  • NYSE-Traded Zig-Zag Maker Turning Point Brands Invests $8M In Cannabis Co. Old Pal

    Zig-Zag papers maker Turning Point Brands (NYSE: TPB) recently completed an $8 million strategic investment in Old Pal, one of the most recognizable and top-selling brands in the cannabis lifestyle industry. Turning Point Brands invested in the form of a convertible note, which includes additional follow-on investment rights. “Old Pal’s ability to build strong brand awareness, including outside of states in which it currently conducts business, represents an attractive opportunity for Turning Po

  • The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Yields 3% With a Reasonable Upside

    The Coca-Cola Company NYSE:KO) is a staple stock for many yield-seeking investors. With decades of reliable payouts, it doesn't come as a surprise that it is the longest holding in Warren Buffett's portfolio. While the stock was somewhat sluggish in the last decade, lagging the consumer staples sector, its 3% dividend and sustainable innovation efforts offer a fair risk compensation.

  • Nikole Hannah-Jones slams Jay-Z and Will Smith's rent-to-own housing startup as 'predatory'

    "All this program does is charge struggling people additional fees for being poor, which is what every other predatory lender does," Nikole Hannah-Jones tweeted.

  • Tyson raises forecast after earnings beat, Sanderson Farms agrees to buyout deal, DraftKings acquires Golden Nugget

    Myles Udland, Brian Sozzi, and Julie Hyman&nbsp;break down some trending tickers in the market, which include: Tyson Foods reporting a Q2 earnings beat that resulted in the company raising its 2021 forecast as strong demand in beef persists, DraftKings reaching an agreement to purchase online gaming business Golden Nugget for $1.56 billion, and Sanderson Farms agreeing to a buyout with Cargill and Continental Grain for $4.5 billion as chicken prices soar.

  • HVAC Stocks Can Keep Beating the Market. Here’s Why.

    The heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning business is rapidly becoming one of the most consistent end markets in the industrial universe. It’s also becoming an important ESG play, and it benefits from post-Covid back-to-work trends.

  • Third-Largest U.S. Pension Scooped Up EV Stocks, Covid-Vaccine Makers

    The New York State Common Retirement Fund bought EV stocks including Nikola, Lordstown, and NIO, and vaccine makers BioNTech, Moderna, and Novavax in the second quarter.

  • Mesa Air (MESA) Lags Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

    Mesa Air (MESA) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -8.33% and -13.64%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2021. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • 3 AI Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    The work in artificial intelligence (AI) has accelerated over the last decade and is becoming a part of our everyday lives. Companies in numerous industries are racing to adopt AI to improve operations and the customer experience, or make sense of the massive amounts of data available.

  • Is Moderna Stock A Buy After Shares Notch Another Record High?

    Is Moderna stock a buy after hitting notching new record highs after inking new supply deals for its Covid vaccine?

  • Vaccine stocks rally, DraftKings to buy Golden Nugget, Bitcoin’s weekend moves

    Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre reports on the day's trending tickers.

  • 85% of Older Americans Missed Out on This Retirement Savings Opportunity

    You'll often hear that retiring on Social Security alone isn't feasible. The money you sock away in a 401(k) or IRA could, along with your Social Security benefits, provide you with a nice income for your senior years. A lot of people wait too long to start setting funds arise for retirement.

  • 3 stock market red flags: BofA strategist

    Cracks are emerging in the stock market. Here three you need to know about.

  • Airbus sees 1,000 German jobs at risk - source

    Airbus has warned employees of job losses at its small-parts manufacturing business in Germany if it doesn't get in line with a cost-cutting strategy set out in April.A source told Reuters that the group sees up to a 1,000 small-parts manufacturing jobs at risk if it continues to manufacture within the group rather than spinning off the activities.Under the shakeup set out four months ago, Airbus's Premium Aerotec unit in Germany would be split off, with part of it combined with other Airbus manufacturing plants.The rest would be folded into a new business specialising in small mass-produced "detail" parts which could be spun off.Premium Aerotec makes components for commercial and military aircraft in Germany.But the unit has been loss making for years.Airbus has previously said that Premium Aerotec is between 25% and 30% more expensive than other suppliers. The planemaker declined to comment when asked about the numbers of jobs at risk under the restructuring.Trade union IG Metall is opposed to the spinoff, fearing job cuts and less favourable working conditions after a break-up of the unit.

  • South Korea is developing a critical metals strategy to back a lofty battery goal

    To be a leading global battery powerhouse, the country must secure its supply of materials like lithium and rare earths.

  • Panera has seen ‘tremendous recovery’ across all three brands this year: CEO

    Panera CEO, Niren Chaudhary, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss why Panera has decided to merge with Einstein Bros. Bagels and Caribou Coffee to form Panera Brands and what this merger could mean for the company moving forward in terms of growth and competition.

  • Higher Revenues Lift BNSF's Q2 Profits

    A 26% gain in revenues helped boost BNSF's net profits in the second quarter of 2021. BNSF's revenues in the second quarter were $5.8 billion, compared with $4.6 billion in the first quarter of 2021, BNSF said Monday. Net income was $1.5 billion in the second quarter, a 34% increase from $1.1 billion a year ago. A 24% increase in rail volumes helped to fuel higher revenues, although the COVID-19 pandemic caused a significant economic slowdown that adversely affected volumes in 2020, said BNSF's

  • Driver constraints continue to plague the trucking industry: U.S. Xpress CEO

    Eric Fuller, U.S. Xpress CEO, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the Q3 trucking industry forecast. driver scarcity impacts on truckload capacity, and pay raises.

  • Sephora shops debut in Kohl's stores

    Sephora shops within Kohl’s stores debuted across America. Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi shares the details.

  • China's July factory price growth quickens, adds to business and broad economic pressures

    BEIJING (Reuters) -China's factory gate inflation in July rose at a faster clip from the previous month and exceeded market expectations, adding to strains on an economy losing recovery momentum as businesses struggle with high raw material costs. The world's second-biggest economy is on track to expand more than 8% this year but analysts say pent-up coronavirus demand has peaked and forecast growth to moderate amid supply chain bottle necks and outbreaks of the Delta variant of COVID-19. The producer price index (PPI) grew 9.0% from a year earlier, matching the high seen in May, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said in a statement on Monday.