Global Ceramic Tiles Market Report 2021: Market is Projected to Grow from USD123 Billion in 2020 to USD144 Billion by 2026

Research and Markets
·4 min read

Dublin, Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Ceramic Tiles Market, By Construction (New Construction and Replacement & Renovation), By End-User (Residential and Non-residential), By Application (Floor, Wall, Roof and Others), By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Ceramic Tiles Market is projected to grow from USD123 billion in 2020 to around USD144 billion by 2026

Rising demand in construction owing to the development of high-rise commercial and residential buildings in growing economies, increasing capital inflow into the real-estate sector, and growing infrastructural development and construction activities are expected to positively influence the Global Ceramic Tiles Market in the coming years.

The Global Ceramic Tiles Market can be bifurcated into construction type, end-user, application and region. On the basis of construction type, the market can be segmented as new construction and replacement & renovation, where new construction segment is having a share of 63% due to rise in urbanization.

Moreover, new buildings in emerging economies are stated to drive the market. In terms of end-user, the market is segmented into residential and non-residential sectors where the market share of residential sector is 64%. The ceramic tiles in residential sector are used for applications in areas such as apartments, houses, balconies and wet areas like restrooms, kitchens, and laundry rooms, which in turn is expected to heighten the market growth over the forecast period.

Also, the restoration of existing structures in home decor purposes has boosted the requirement for ceramic tiles and increasing repair, rebuilding, and restoration activities of existing infrastructure.

In terms of application, the market can be segmented into floor, wall, roof and others. The floor subsegment accounts for the largest market share of 42% in this segment owing to rising interest for exceptionally tough and cost-proficient ceramic flooring for use in high-rise buildings.

Moreover, modern areas are projected to drive the market over the conjecture time frame. The improvement of new items and bother free establishment strategies have significantly determined the Global Ceramic Tiles Market in business flooring. The increasing housing sector in developing economies such as India is likely to spark the demand for the product owing to anti-slip and scratch resistance offered by the product.

The leading players in the Global Ceramic Tiles Market are Mohawk Industries Inc., SCG Ceramics Public Company Limited, Grupo Lamosa SAB de CV, PAMESA CERAMICA COMPACTTO S.L.U, RAK Ceramics PJSC, Kajaria Ceramics Ltd., Intreceramic USA inc., Gruppo Concorde S.p.A., Victoria Ceramics Plc and Cersaint S.A.

The market players are ceaselessly presenting items with high durability, toughness and less environmental impact to acquire customer consideration.

The largest contributor is Asia-Pacific with 65.22% value share in 2019. China is the largest contributing country in the region with 53% share in 2019, followed by India, Vietnam, and Indonesia.

The extension of residential and commercial sectors and modern areas in view of practical financial development in the region is expected to support construction activities, along these lines, driving ceramic tiles interest over the forecast years.

Key Target Audience:

  • Ceramic tiles manufacturers, distributors and other stakeholders

  • Maintenance & repair companies

  • Organizations, forums and alliances related to Ceramic Tiles Market

  • Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

  • Market research and consulting firms

Report Scope:

Years considered for this report:

  • Historical Years: 2016-2019

  • Base Year: 2020

  • Estimated Year: 2021

  • Forecast Period: 2022-2026

Market, by Construction Type:

  • New Construction

  • Replacement & Renovation

Market, by End-User:

  • Residential

  • Non-Residential

Market, by Application:

  • Floor

  • Wall

  • Roof

  • Others

Market, by Region:

  • North America

  • United States

  • Mexico

  • Canada

  • Asia-Pacific

  • China

  • India

  • Indonesia

  • Vietnam

  • Thailand

  • Japan

  • Europe

  • United Kingdom

  • Germany

  • Italy

  • Spain

  • Russia

  • Middle East & Africa

  • UAE

  • Saudi Arabia

  • Egypt

  • Iran

  • South Africa

  • South America

  • Colombia

  • Argentina

  • Brazil

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in the Global Ceramic Tiles Market.

  • Mohawk Industries Inc.

  • SCG Ceramics Public Company Limited

  • Grupo Lamosa SAB de CV

  • PAMESA CERAMICA COMPACTTO S.L.U.

  • RAK Ceramics PJSC

  • Kajaria Ceramics Ltd.

  • Intreceramic USA inc.

  • Gruppo Concorde S.p.A.

  • Victoria Ceramics Plc

  • Cersaint S.A.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2hcjkk

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Love AMD Stock? Here Are 3 Better Chip Stocks to Buy Right Now

    AMD is still a top semiconductor investment, but these three stocks look like better deals at the moment.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Just Bottomed

    Let’s talk about buying low. It’s the starting point to buying low and selling high, of course, the clichéd path toward profits. But the thing about clichés is, they usually have a core of truth. And if you buy at a low price, and sell at a high price, you’ve made a profit. The trick, for investors, is recognizing the low price, the point of entry. Conventional wisdom would suggest avoiding stocks whose share prices have bottomed out – after all, low prices happen for a reason, and share sell-of

  • Apple Has Been Quietly Building a Digital Ad Business. Here Are the Numbers.

    A Bernstein analysts looks at the components of the computer giant’s stealth move into digital advertising—a key part of its broader services strategy. A billion here, a billion there really adds up over time.

  • 3 Special Stocks That Can Turn $25,000 Into $1 Million in 25 Years (or Less)

    Innovation and time could allow a sizable investment in this trio to turn into a life-altering amount of money.

  • Disney, AMC, Coinbase, Airbnb, BioNTech, and Other Stocks for Investors to Watch This Week

    Second-quarter earnings season winds down this week. Reports include AMC Entertainment, BioNTech, Walt Disney, Airbnb, DoorDash, Coinbase, eBay, and more.

  • Here’s How Much You Should Have in Your 401(k) Account, Based on Your Age

    Retirement seems like a far-off thing that we never really feel prepared for, but young people might be on a better path than they think. According to data from Fidelity's retirement platform, people...

  • Indian bankers in talks as court rulings threaten over $6 billion in loans

    MUMBAI (Reuters) -Informal talks are taking place to deal with the fall-out from two rulings by India's Supreme Court that threaten the repayment of loans totalling nearly 500 billion rupees ($6.73 billion) to some of India's largest banks, bankers close to the matter say. Last week, India's Supreme Court effectively blocked Future Group's $3.4 billion sale of retail assets to Reliance Industries, jeopardising nearly $2.69 billion the retail conglomerate owes to Indian banks. That ruling was delivered days after the Supreme Court rejected a petition to allow telecom companies to approach the Department of Telecommunications to renegotiate outstanding dues in a long-runinng dispute with Indian telecom players.

  • 85% of Older Americans Missed Out on This Retirement Savings Opportunity

    You'll often hear that retiring on Social Security alone isn't feasible. The money you sock away in a 401(k) or IRA could, along with your Social Security benefits, provide you with a nice income for your senior years. A lot of people wait too long to start setting funds arise for retirement.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch As Beijing Crackdowns Continue

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Weibo, Sohu, Nio, BYD Co. and Li Auto. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • Who Is Aliko Dangote?

    Who Is Aliko Dangote? Dangote, the richest person in Africa, turned a local commodities trading business into a multi-billion-dollar conglomerate.

  • Roku's Business Is Booming in All the Right Places

    The media-streaming tech expert's operations are getting more lucrative while also reaching a larger market. That's a great combination of business trends.

  • 4 Stocks That Represent Potential Bargains

    These companies' valuations are more compelling than peers

  • $1M Is No Longer the Standard Nest Egg – Here’s How Much Most Americans Think You Actually Need To Retire

    A common financial rule of thumb is that you should have $1 million saved for retirement, but this piece of advice may now be outdated -- you may actually need roughly double that. At least, that's...

  • 5 Infrastructure Stocks That Look Like Bargains as a Bill Inches Forward

    Most construction-related stocks have run up in anticipation of passage of a $1 trillion bill. But engineering and inspection firms’ shares still seem well-priced.

  • Saudi Aramco Q2 profit soars on higher prices, demand recovery

    DUBAI (Reuters) -Saudi Arabian state oil producer Aramco reported a near four-fold rise in second-quarter net profit on Sunday, beating expectations and boosted by higher oil prices and a recovery in oil demand. Aramco said its results were supported by the global easing of COVID-19 restrictions, vaccination campaigns, stimulus measures and accelerating economic activity in key markets. Aramco joins other oil majors who have reported strong results in recent weeks.

  • Companies and Families Are Loading Up on Debt. It Could Be a Dangerous Trend.

    Borrowing for stock buybacks enriches corporate brass. ‘Buy now, pay later’ lets consumers add debt for luxuries—and necessities.

  • Oil slides 4% on China virus curbs and climate warning

    LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices fell by 4% on Monday, extending last week's steep losses on the back of a rising U.S. dollar and concerns that new coronavirus-related restrictions in Asia, especially China, could slow a global recovery in fuel demand. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell $2.85, or 4.3%, to $65.43 after plunging by nearly 7% last week. On Monday China reported 125 new COVID-19 cases, up from 96 a day earlier.

  • European Equities: Economic Data from China and Germany in Focus

    While economic data from China and Germany will provide early direction, corporate earnings and moves across the U.S markets will also influence later in the day.

  • Asian stocks follow Wall Street up as virus curbs tightened

    Asian stock markets followed Wall Street higher Monday after China and Australia tightened anti-virus controls that threaten to weigh on an economic recovery. Shanghai, Hong Kong, South Korea and Sydney advanced. On Friday, Wall Street ended at a new high after a government report showed the U.S. job market improving.

  • 3 Under-the-Radar Cannabis Stocks Investors Need to Know

    Only focusing on the industry's headliners means you'll miss out on some great opportunities.