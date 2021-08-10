Global Central Nervous System Therapeutics Market, By Drug Class, By Application, By Route of Administration, By End User, By Distribution Channel, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2026

Global Central Nervous System Therapeutics Market, By Drug Class (Multiple Sclerosis, Antipsychotic, Antiepileptics, Analgesics & Anesthetics, Anti-Parkinson, Others), By Application (Neurodegenerative Diseases, Mental Health and Trauma, Neurovascular Diseases, Infectious Diseases, CNS Cancer, Others), By Route of Administration (Oral, Parenteral, Others), By End User (Hospital, Clinics, Diagnostic Laboratories, Others), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy), By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2026

Global Central Nervous System Therapeutics market was valued USD 82947.46 million in 2020 and is forecast to grow with an impressive CAGR of 7.4% in the forecast period. The market showed a steady growth in the historical years and is expected to continue to grow in the next five years too. The growth of the market can be attributed to the increasing demand for the effective treatment plans and better medication. Furthermore, the rising foreign direct investments are also contributing to the growth of the global central nervous system therapeutics market.

Global Central Nervous System Therapeutics market is segmented by drug class, application, route of administration, end user, distribution channels, and regional distribution and by company.Based on drug class the market is further fragmented into multiple sclerosis, antipsychotic, antiepileptics, analgesics & anesthetics, anti-Parkinson, and others.



The multiple sclerosis sub-segment is expected to dominate the market in the future whereas antiepileptics is expected to grow at a faster rate.

The application segment is further fragmented into neurodegenerative diseases, mental health and trauma, neurovascular diseases, infectious diseases, CNS cancer and others. The neurodegenerative diseases sub-segment is dominating the Central Nervous System Therapeutics Market accounting for 34.29% of total market share in 2020. Over the forecast period, the category is expected to maintain its dominance. The rising incidence of neurodegenerative disorders such as Multiple Sclerosis, Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s, as well as the high cost of treatment of these neurodegenerative disorders, are expected to boost the segmental share.

According to the Parkinson’s Foundation, in United States alone, there were approximately 930,000 people suffering from Parkinson diseases in 2020 and it is estimated that by 2030, there will be around 1.2 million people in the United States with Parkinson disease. According to the National Council of Behavioral Health, approximately 70% of adults, in the United States will be exposed to some form of traumatic events once in their lifetime.

Future of the market is favorably dependent on the advancement of therapeutic drugs for central nervous system disorders. The market experiences a rising demand for effective drugs and motivating investments from pharmaceutical companies in research and development.

Some of the major players in the market are Biogen Inc., Johnson & Johnson, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Novartis AG, Sanofi AG, Eli Lilly and Company Ltd., Pfizer Inc., Merck & Co. Inc., AstraZeneca PLC, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Bayer AG, Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd., Amgen Inc., Bristol Myers Squibb Pharmaceuticals Ltd. among others. The companies are focusing on extensive research and developments activities to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include formation of alliances and partnerships.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2016 – 2019

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2022 – 2026



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze the historical growth in the market size of Global central nervous system therapeutics market from 2016 to 2020.

• To estimate and forecast the market size of Global central nervous system therapeutics market from 2021 to 2026 and growth rate until 2026.

• To classify and forecast Global central nervous system therapeutics market based on drug class, application, route of administration, end User, distribution channel, and regional distribution.

• To identify dominant region or segment in the Global central nervous system therapeutics market.

• To identify drivers and challenges for Global central nervous system therapeutics market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in Global central nervous system therapeutics market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in Global central nervous system therapeutics market.

• To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in Global central nervous system therapeutics market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of manufacturers, suppliers, and distributors across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the manufactures which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the manufactures, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the globe.

The analyst calculated the market size of Global central nervous system therapeutics market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-User segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Central nervous system therapeutics manufacturers, end user, distributors and other stakeholders

• distributors and suppliers of central nervous system therapeutic drugs and other stakeholders

• Organizations, forums, and alliances related to central nervous system therapeutics

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers, suppliers, end User, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, Global central nervous system therapeutics market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Global Central Nervous System Therapeutics Market, By Drug Class:

o Multiple Sclerosis

o Antipsychotic

o Antiepileptics

o Analgesics & Anesthetics

o Anti-Parkinson

o Others

• Global Central Nervous System Therapeutics Market, By Application:

o Neurodegenerative Diseases

o Mental Health and Trauma

o Neurovascular Diseases

o Infectious Diseases

o CNS Cancer

o Others

• Global Central Nervous System Therapeutics Market, By Route of Administration:

• Oral

• Parenteral

• Others

• Global Central Nervous System Therapeutics Market, By End User:

• Hospitals

• Clinics

• Diagnostic Laboratories

• Others

• Global Central Nervous System Therapeutics Market, By Distribution Channel:

o Hospital Pharmacy

o Online Pharmacy

o Retail Pharmacy

• Global Central Nervous System Therapeutics Market, By Region:

o North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

o Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

o APAC

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

o MEA

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in Global central nervous system therapeutics market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

