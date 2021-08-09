The Global Cataract Surgery Devices Market is expected to grow by $ 1.59 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period

ReportLinker
·3 min read

Global Cataract Surgery Devices Market 2021-2025 The analyst has been monitoring the cataract surgery devices market and it is poised to grow by $ 1. 59 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period.

New York, Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Cataract Surgery Devices Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05445218/?utm_source=GNW
Our report on cataract surgery devices market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing prevalence of cataract and rise in geriatric population, increase in technological advances, and rise in the number of cataract procedures. In addition, increasing prevalence of cataract and rise in geriatric population is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.
The cataract surgery devices market analysis includes product segment and geographic landscape.

The cataract surgery devices market is segmented as below:
By Product
• IOLs
• Phacoemulsification devices
• OVDs
• Femtosecond lasers

By Geographical Landscape
• North America
• Europe
• Asia
• ROW

This study identifies the increasing medical tourism for low-cost cataract surgery as one of the prime reasons driving the cataract surgery devices market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing access to cataract surgery in emerging markets and increasing strategic collaborations and M&A will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on cataract surgery devices market covers the following areas:
• Cataract surgery devices market sizing
• Cataract surgery devices market forecast
• Cataract surgery devices market industry analysis

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading cataract surgery devices market vendors that include Alcon Inc., Bausch Health Companies Inc., Carl Zeiss AG, HOYA Group, Johnson and Johnson Inc., NIDEK Co. Ltd., Oculentis GmbH, Rayner Intraocular Lenses Ltd., SIFI SPA, and Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems AG. Also, the cataract surgery devices market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05445218/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Who Is Aliko Dangote? What Is His Net Worth?

    Aliko Dangote, the richest person in Africa, turned a local commodities trading business into a multi-billion-dollar conglomerate.

  • 3 Superstar Stocks for Your Retirement Portfolio

    Having the right stocks in your portfolio can mean the difference between a joyful retirement or a stressful one.

  • McDonald's Advises Franchisees Of Bag Supply Shortage, Encourages Use Of Trays

    McDonald’s Corp. (NYSE: MCD) is advising restaurant owners to serve meals on trays to customers dining inside as the fast-food chain is facing a bag supply shortage. What happened: McDonald’s told owners in a late-July message that limited bag supplies have been impacting the industry as a whole, and encouraged workers to transition to the use of trays. Almost 81% of restaurant business in the 12 months ending June 30 was made up of take-out orders, that's up 18% compared with the prior year’s p

  • These companies are requiring employees get vaccinated

    As the Delta variant spreads, employers are increasing establishing vaccination mandates for their workers. Here's how those policies look.

  • Jamie Dimon defends seeking full control of JPMorgan's securities business in China, says he's a 'patriot way before' CEO

    The Wall Street investment banking chief executive addresses concerns that the company will be the first full foreign owner of a Chinese brokerage firm.

  • Chicken producer Sanderson Farms nears $4.5 billion sale to Continental Grain, Cargill - WSJ

    The potential deal could value Sanderson Farms at $203 a share, the newspaper reported https://on.wsj.com/3jEpIsE. According to a Reuters report from June, Sanderson Farms had drawn interest from buyers including Continental Grain, which owns a smaller chicken processor, Wayne Farms. "While we don’t comment on market rumors, Cargill is a growth company and we are always looking for new opportunities," a Cargill spokesperson told Reuters.

  • A pizza and ice cream parlor in the Midwest employs a 'chief happiness officer.' Here are 5 random acts of kindness he's dished out

    The chief happiness officer at Happy Joe's leaves gift cards for delivery drivers, among other things.

  • 1940s-era buildings imploded in New Jersey to make way for new UPS hub

    The demolition of the 153-acre site's last remaining structures marks the completion of three years of site preparation work, clearing the way for construction of a UPS regional hub facility.

  • Trouble at Google's DeepMind and tech workers not going back to the office

    In this week's edition of the Insider Tech newsletter we look at an investigation of a Google VP, tech workers saying no to the office, and more.

  • Gottlieb expects COVID cases to climb in northern U.S. as schools reopen

    Dr. Scott Gottlieb says new infections driven by the highly contagious Delta variant could climb as schools reopen.

  • How COVID-19 reshaped the healthcare industry

    Janet Elkin, ICON Medical Network Holdings President and CEO, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss how the healthcare industry is faring amid the pandemic and break down what the future of healthcare looks like in a post-COVID world.

  • Airbus sees 1,000 German jobs at risk - source

    Airbus has warned employees of job losses at its small-parts manufacturing business in Germany if it doesn't get in line with a cost-cutting strategy set out in April.A source told Reuters that the group sees up to a 1,000 small-parts manufacturing jobs at risk if it continues to manufacture within the group rather than spinning off the activities.Under the shakeup set out four months ago, Airbus's Premium Aerotec unit in Germany would be split off, with part of it combined with other Airbus manufacturing plants.The rest would be folded into a new business specialising in small mass-produced "detail" parts which could be spun off.Premium Aerotec makes components for commercial and military aircraft in Germany.But the unit has been loss making for years.Airbus has previously said that Premium Aerotec is between 25% and 30% more expensive than other suppliers. The planemaker declined to comment when asked about the numbers of jobs at risk under the restructuring.Trade union IG Metall is opposed to the spinoff, fearing job cuts and less favourable working conditions after a break-up of the unit.

  • Why these work-from-home workers are getting paid to move to small cities and towns

    At least 45 towns and communities are offering money and other incentives to get remote workers to move there.

  • China's July factory price growth quickens, adds to business and broad economic pressures

    BEIJING (Reuters) -China's factory gate inflation in July rose at a faster clip from the previous month and exceeded market expectations, adding to strains on an economy losing recovery momentum as businesses struggle with high raw material costs. The world's second-biggest economy is on track to expand more than 8% this year but analysts say pent-up coronavirus demand has peaked and forecast growth to moderate amid supply chain bottle necks and outbreaks of the Delta variant of COVID-19. The producer price index (PPI) grew 9.0% from a year earlier, matching the high seen in May, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said in a statement on Monday.

  • Oatly trademark lawsuit against rival PureOaty thrown out after judge says the smaller brand's carton and name were not too similar to Oatly's

    A judge on Thursday threw out a trademark case brought by Oatly against PureOaty, a local rival made by Glebe Farm Foods.

  • 27 Most Lucrative Side Hustles for People Over 50

    Baby boomers are hustling harder than millennials, but if you want to make the most of your hustle then you need to know which side jobs offer the most money.

  • Airbus sees 1,000 German jobs at risk without parts unit spinoff - source

    Airbus has warned employees of hundreds of possible job losses at its small-parts manufacturing business in Germany if the unit is not hived off in line with a cost-cutting strategy set out in April, a source familiar with the plan told Reuters. Under the shakeup set out four months ago, Airbus's Premium Aerotec unit in Germany would be split off, with part combined with other Airbus manufacturing plants and the rest folded into a new business specialising in small mass-produced "detail" parts which could be spun off. Premium Aerotec makes components for commercial and military aircraft, mainly in Augsburg and Varel near Bremen.

  • Activision Blizzard scandal a ‘watershed moment’ for women in the gaming industry

    California’s legal action could mark step towards fixing culture of harassment, experts say Activision Blizzard employees stage a walkout in Irvine, California, on 28 July. Photograph: Allen J Schaben/Los Angeles Times/REX/Shutterstock For women at Activision Blizzard, one of the world’s most famous video game companies, showing up to work meant navigating near daily episodes of humiliation, sexual harassment, and even physical abuse, according to a bombshell lawsuit that has prompted a reckonin

  • Renault, China's Geely exploring hybrid car venture

    French carmaker Renault is eyeing a return to the world's largest car market - China. Renault ended its previous operations there just a year ago. But on Monday, the company said it's signed an early agreement with China-based carmaker Geely to produce and sell hybrid cars in the country. In the new joint venture, Renault will produce its brand of petrol-electric cars with Geely's technology, supply chains and existing factories. Those cars are more fuel-efficient than all-petrol models. They're also becoming more popular as auto regulations toughen up around the world.For Renault - the deal is a chance to rebuild its presence in China after it ended a joint venture with Dongfeng Motor Group in 2020.For Geely - which is China's biggest local automaker by sales - partnering with other automakers can reduce the cost of producing cars such as electric vehicles, which sources say the two are looking to develop in the future.The venture will also see Geely expanding into South Korea, a market Renault has been in for more than two decades. Partnering with another automaker is a strategy that Renault has long-benefited from, with global partner Nissan.It's not immediately clear how Renault's new venture will affect its alliance with the Japanese carmaker. Two high-ranking Nissan employees told Reuters they were unaware of the new negotiations but said Nissan could still possibly benefit from it as well.

  • Southwest accused by flight website Kiwi of trying to create a distraction by demanding details about its ties with Skiplagged

    Southwest Airlines in a court filing sought info about Kiwi's relationship with Skiplagged. Kiwi said it was a distraction technique.