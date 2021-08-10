Global Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market to Reach $230.3 Billion by 2027

Abstract: Global Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market to Reach $230. 3 Billion by 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) estimated at US$161.

9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$230.3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Customer Services, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.2% CAGR and reach US$69.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Human Resources segment is readjusted to a revised 4.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $68.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.1% CAGR

The Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$68.2 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$7.3 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.5% and 3.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.4% CAGR.

Finance & Accounting Segment to Record 5.8% CAGR

In the global Finance & Accounting segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$33.7 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$49.4 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$20.4 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 5.1% CAGR through the analysis period.

Select Competitors (Total 206 Featured)

  • Accenture Plc

  • Alight Solutions LLC

  • American Data Exchange (AMDATEX)

  • Atos SE

  • Automatic Data Processing, Inc.

  • Capgemini SE

  • Capita Plc

  • Ceridian HCM, Inc.

  • CGI Group, Inc.

  • Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation

  • DXC Technology Co.

  • EXLService Holdings, Inc.

  • Genpact Limited

  • Infosys BPM Limited

  • International Business Machines Corp.

  • KARVY Global Services Limited

  • NGA Human Resources

  • NTT DATA, Inc.

  • Randstad Holding NV

  • Sopra Steria Group

  • StarTek, Inc.

  • Tata Consultancy Services Limited

  • TriNet Group, Inc.

  • Wipro Limited

  • WNS Global Services Ltd.




I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
COVID-19 Pandemic to Dent Market Prospects in the Immediate Term
EXHIBIT 1: Reshoring to Gather Steam in Post COVID-19
Environment: Top Reasons for Reshoring (% of Client Companies
Ascribing to Each Reason)
COVID-19 Induced Recession to Curtail Commercial Enterprise
Activity, While Inducing Weakness into BPO Sector
EXHIBIT 2: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, annual
% Change) for 2019, 2020 & 2021
An Introduction to Business Process Outsourcing (BPO)
Vertical BPO Vs. Horizontal BPO
Onsite BPO Vs. Offsite BPO Vs. Offshore BPO
BPO Business Models
Salient Features of Transactional, Niche & Comprehensive BPO
Models
Common Services Offered by BPO Providers
Business Process Outsourcing (BPO): Current Market Scenario and
Outlook
A Sneak Peak into Key Trends Observed by the BPO Industry
Developed Regions to Remain Primary Revenue Contributors
EXHIBIT 3: World BPO Market by Region (2020 & 2027): Percentage
Breakdown of Revenues for Developed and Developing Regions
Robust Growth Opportunities in Developing Regions
The Asian BPO Phenomenon: Enabled by `Triple Convergence?
Latin America Emerges as a Global Delivery Location
EXHIBIT 4: Global BPO Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by
Value CAGR for 2020-2027
A Brief Overview of Major Outsourcing Destinations
Competitive Landscape
Major Vendors of Finance & Accounting BPO Services
EXHIBIT 5: Leading Players in the Global F&A BPO Market (2019):
Percentage Breakdown of Revenues
Procurement BPO Services: Dominant Players
ADP Holds Edge in HR BPO
Genpact: Prime Vendor of Banking BPO Services
Service Providers Focus on Innovative Offerings to Move Up
Value Chain
M&A Activity Intensifies
Recent Market Activity

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Established Role in Business Process Implementation Across
Diverse Sectors to Sustain Long-Term Growth
BPO: A Robust Tool for Enabling Global Expansion
For Creating Truly Global Products
To Drive Satisfaction Levels Among Customers Worldwide
Higher Awareness about Outsourcing Benefits: Another Major
Factor Favoring Long-Term Growth
Advanced Technologies Strengthen Capabilities of BPO Model
Internet of Things (IoT) for Effective Delivery of BPO Services
Robotic Automation & Artificial Intelligence (AI) Seek Bigger
Role in BPO Operations
Social Media Networking Trend Transforms Business Strategies
Growing Popularity of Cloud Computing
Growing Use of Mobile Based Customer Service Applications
Voice Biometrics: Growing Role in Customer Verification
Big Data Remains in Contention to Streamline Operations
BPO Providers Warm up to Green Computing
Strategic Innovations Take Center Stage in BPO Industry
Select Latest Innovations in the BPO Market
Commoditization, and Rise of Industry-Specific BPO, MSM &
Bundled IT-BPO Services to Reshape the BPO Market
Platform BPO Seeks Opportunities
Platform BPO Vs Traditional BPO
Advantages of Platform BPO
Challenges for Platform BPO
Sourcing Strategy: Means to Achieve Business Process
Sole Sourcing: A Model for Increasing Operational Efficiency
Multi-Source Approach Gathers Steam
The Importance of Impact Sourcing
Offshore BPO Remains Highly Relevant Offering Cost Economies
Nearshoring Finds Favor among Businesses
Trade-off between Quality & Cost Warrants Revamp of the Global
BPO Industry
Emphasis on Business Process Improvement to Extend Opportunities
Small and Mid-Size Businesses (SMBs): Expanding Clientele
Novel Opportunities for BPO in New Business Areas
An Insight into Major Horizontal Segments
Customer Services BPO: Largest Product Category
Human Resources BPO (HRO) Remains a High-Profile Segment
Finance and Accounting BPO (FAO): A Thriving Market
Knowledge Process Outsourcing (KPO): A Small yet Growing Market
Procurement BPO: An Overview
Review of Select End-Use Markets
Manufacturing: Noteworthy End-Use Sector
COVID-19 Impact on Manufacturing Sector to Curtail Short-Term
Prospects for BPO Services
Telecommunications & Technology
Banking, Insurance & Finance Services
Banking Sector
Insurance
Retail Sector
Other End-Use Sectors
Issues & Challenges
Protectionist Policies Niggle Offshore BPOs
Uncertainties in Politico-Economic Policies Challenge BPO Sector
Re-shoring Strategies Highlight Salary Disparities in Different
Regions
Alternate Offshore Locations Challenge Dominance of Traditional
Centers
Data Security Issues

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Business Process
Outsourcing (BPO) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 2: World Historic Review for Business Process Outsourcing
(BPO) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Business Process
Outsourcing (BPO) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Customer Services
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 5: World Historic Review for Customer Services by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Customer Services by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Human Resources by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 8: World Historic Review for Human Resources by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Human Resources by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Finance &
Accounting by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 11: World Historic Review for Finance & Accounting by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Finance & Accounting by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for KPO by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 14: World Historic Review for KPO by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for KPO by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Types by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 17: World Historic Review for Other Types by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Types by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for
Telecommunications & Technology by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 20: World Historic Review for Telecommunications &
Technology by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Telecommunications &
Technology by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 &
2027

Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for BFSI by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 23: World Historic Review for BFSI by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for BFSI by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Manufacturing by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 26: World Historic Review for Manufacturing by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Manufacturing by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 28: World Current & Future Analysis for Retail by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 29: World Historic Review for Retail by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Retail by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 31: World Current & Future Analysis for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 32: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES
The United States: Prime BPO Market
EXHIBIT 6: Percentage (%) Share of the US in the World BPO
Revenues (2020E & 2027P)
Outsourcing Strategy Evolution in the US - A Review
American Enterprises Rely on Offshoring to Save Costs
Nearshore Strategy Gains Strength
A Review of BPO in Key Application Segments
Win-Win for US Outsourcing Companies
Indian BPOs Set Up Onshore Service Centers in US
Impact of Protectionist Policies
Table 34: USA Current & Future Analysis for Business Process
Outsourcing (BPO) by Type - Customer Services, Human Resources,
Finance & Accounting, KPO and Other Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 35: USA Historic Review for Business Process Outsourcing
(BPO) by Type - Customer Services, Human Resources, Finance &
Accounting, KPO and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 36: USA 15-Year Perspective for Business Process
Outsourcing (BPO) by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Customer Services, Human Resources, Finance & Accounting,
KPO and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 37: USA Current & Future Analysis for Business Process
Outsourcing (BPO) by End-Use - Telecommunications & Technology,
BFSI, Manufacturing, Retail and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 38: USA Historic Review for Business Process Outsourcing
(BPO) by End-Use - Telecommunications & Technology, BFSI,
Manufacturing, Retail and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 39: USA 15-Year Perspective for Business Process
Outsourcing (BPO) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Telecommunications & Technology, BFSI, Manufacturing,
Retail and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

CANADA
HR Outsourcing: On an Upswing
Table 40: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Business Process
Outsourcing (BPO) by Type - Customer Services, Human Resources,
Finance & Accounting, KPO and Other Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 41: Canada Historic Review for Business Process
Outsourcing (BPO) by Type - Customer Services, Human Resources,
Finance & Accounting, KPO and Other Types Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 42: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Business Process
Outsourcing (BPO) by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Customer Services, Human Resources, Finance & Accounting,
KPO and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 43: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Business Process
Outsourcing (BPO) by End-Use - Telecommunications & Technology,
BFSI, Manufacturing, Retail and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 44: Canada Historic Review for Business Process
Outsourcing (BPO) by End-Use - Telecommunications & Technology,
BFSI, Manufacturing, Retail and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 45: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Business Process
Outsourcing (BPO) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Telecommunications & Technology, BFSI, Manufacturing,
Retail and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

JAPAN
Table 46: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Business Process
Outsourcing (BPO) by Type - Customer Services, Human Resources,
Finance & Accounting, KPO and Other Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 47: Japan Historic Review for Business Process
Outsourcing (BPO) by Type - Customer Services, Human Resources,
Finance & Accounting, KPO and Other Types Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 48: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Business Process
Outsourcing (BPO) by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Customer Services, Human Resources, Finance & Accounting,
KPO and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 49: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Business Process
Outsourcing (BPO) by End-Use - Telecommunications & Technology,
BFSI, Manufacturing, Retail and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 50: Japan Historic Review for Business Process
Outsourcing (BPO) by End-Use - Telecommunications & Technology,
BFSI, Manufacturing, Retail and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 51: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Business Process
Outsourcing (BPO) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Telecommunications & Technology, BFSI, Manufacturing,
Retail and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

CHINA
Market Overview
Emphasis on ?China-to-China? Outsourcing
Back Office Outsourcing
HR Outsourcing in China
Table 52: China Current & Future Analysis for Business Process
Outsourcing (BPO) by Type - Customer Services, Human Resources,
Finance & Accounting, KPO and Other Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 53: China Historic Review for Business Process
Outsourcing (BPO) by Type - Customer Services, Human Resources,
Finance & Accounting, KPO and Other Types Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 54: China 15-Year Perspective for Business Process
Outsourcing (BPO) by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Customer Services, Human Resources, Finance & Accounting,
KPO and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 55: China Current & Future Analysis for Business Process
Outsourcing (BPO) by End-Use - Telecommunications & Technology,
BFSI, Manufacturing, Retail and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 56: China Historic Review for Business Process
Outsourcing (BPO) by End-Use - Telecommunications & Technology,
BFSI, Manufacturing, Retail and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 57: China 15-Year Perspective for Business Process
Outsourcing (BPO) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Telecommunications & Technology, BFSI, Manufacturing,
Retail and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

EUROPE
BPO Sector in Europe - An Overview
Trends & Opportunities
Table 58: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Business Process
Outsourcing (BPO) by Geographic Region - France, Germany,
Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 59: Europe Historic Review for Business Process
Outsourcing (BPO) by Geographic Region - France, Germany,
Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 60: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Business Process
Outsourcing (BPO) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 61: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Business Process
Outsourcing (BPO) by Type - Customer Services, Human Resources,
Finance & Accounting, KPO and Other Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 62: Europe Historic Review for Business Process
Outsourcing (BPO) by Type - Customer Services, Human Resources,
Finance & Accounting, KPO and Other Types Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 63: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Business Process
Outsourcing (BPO) by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Customer Services, Human Resources, Finance & Accounting,
KPO and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 64: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Business Process
Outsourcing (BPO) by End-Use - Telecommunications & Technology,
BFSI, Manufacturing, Retail and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 65: Europe Historic Review for Business Process
Outsourcing (BPO) by End-Use - Telecommunications & Technology,
BFSI, Manufacturing, Retail and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 66: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Business Process
Outsourcing (BPO) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Telecommunications & Technology, BFSI, Manufacturing,
Retail and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

FRANCE
Table 67: France Current & Future Analysis for Business Process
Outsourcing (BPO) by Type - Customer Services, Human Resources,
Finance & Accounting, KPO and Other Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 68: France Historic Review for Business Process
Outsourcing (BPO) by Type - Customer Services, Human Resources,
Finance & Accounting, KPO and Other Types Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 69: France 15-Year Perspective for Business Process
Outsourcing (BPO) by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Customer Services, Human Resources, Finance & Accounting,
KPO and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 70: France Current & Future Analysis for Business Process
Outsourcing (BPO) by End-Use - Telecommunications & Technology,
BFSI, Manufacturing, Retail and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 71: France Historic Review for Business Process
Outsourcing (BPO) by End-Use - Telecommunications & Technology,
BFSI, Manufacturing, Retail and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 72: France 15-Year Perspective for Business Process
Outsourcing (BPO) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Telecommunications & Technology, BFSI, Manufacturing,
Retail and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

GERMANY
Germany - A Key Consumer of BPO & SSC Services
Table 73: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Business
Process Outsourcing (BPO) by Type - Customer Services, Human
Resources, Finance & Accounting, KPO and Other Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 74: Germany Historic Review for Business Process
Outsourcing (BPO) by Type - Customer Services, Human Resources,
Finance & Accounting, KPO and Other Types Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 75: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Business Process
Outsourcing (BPO) by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Customer Services, Human Resources, Finance & Accounting,
KPO and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 76: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Business
Process Outsourcing (BPO) by End-Use - Telecommunications &
Technology, BFSI, Manufacturing, Retail and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 77: Germany Historic Review for Business Process
Outsourcing (BPO) by End-Use - Telecommunications & Technology,
BFSI, Manufacturing, Retail and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 78: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Business Process
Outsourcing (BPO) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Telecommunications & Technology, BFSI, Manufacturing,
Retail and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

ITALY
Table 79: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Business Process
Outsourcing (BPO) by Type - Customer Services, Human Resources,
Finance & Accounting, KPO and Other Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 80: Italy Historic Review for Business Process
Outsourcing (BPO) by Type - Customer Services, Human Resources,
Finance & Accounting, KPO and Other Types Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 81: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Business Process
Outsourcing (BPO) by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Customer Services, Human Resources, Finance & Accounting,
KPO and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 82: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Business Process
Outsourcing (BPO) by End-Use - Telecommunications & Technology,
BFSI, Manufacturing, Retail and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 83: Italy Historic Review for Business Process
Outsourcing (BPO) by End-Use - Telecommunications & Technology,
BFSI, Manufacturing, Retail and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 84: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Business Process
Outsourcing (BPO) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Telecommunications & Technology, BFSI, Manufacturing,
Retail and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

UNITED KINGDOM
Major BPO Destination in Europe
Competitive Landscape
EXHIBIT 7: Leading Players in UK BPO Services Market (2019E):
Percentage Breakdown of Market Share
Domestic Vendors Eye Overseas Markets
Table 85: UK Current & Future Analysis for Business Process
Outsourcing (BPO) by Type - Customer Services, Human Resources,
Finance & Accounting, KPO and Other Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 86: UK Historic Review for Business Process Outsourcing
(BPO) by Type - Customer Services, Human Resources, Finance &
Accounting, KPO and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 87: UK 15-Year Perspective for Business Process
Outsourcing (BPO) by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Customer Services, Human Resources, Finance & Accounting,
KPO and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 88: UK Current & Future Analysis for Business Process
Outsourcing (BPO) by End-Use - Telecommunications & Technology,
BFSI, Manufacturing, Retail and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 89: UK Historic Review for Business Process Outsourcing
(BPO) by End-Use - Telecommunications & Technology, BFSI,
Manufacturing, Retail and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 90: UK 15-Year Perspective for Business Process
Outsourcing (BPO) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Telecommunications & Technology, BFSI, Manufacturing,
Retail and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

SPAIN
Table 91: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Business Process
Outsourcing (BPO) by Type - Customer Services, Human Resources,
Finance & Accounting, KPO and Other Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 92: Spain Historic Review for Business Process
Outsourcing (BPO) by Type - Customer Services, Human Resources,
Finance & Accounting, KPO and Other Types Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 93: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Business Process
Outsourcing (BPO) by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Customer Services, Human Resources, Finance & Accounting,
KPO and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 94: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Business Process
Outsourcing (BPO) by End-Use - Telecommunications & Technology,
BFSI, Manufacturing, Retail and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 95: Spain Historic Review for Business Process
Outsourcing (BPO) by End-Use - Telecommunications & Technology,
BFSI, Manufacturing, Retail and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 96: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Business Process
Outsourcing (BPO) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Telecommunications & Technology, BFSI, Manufacturing,
Retail and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

RUSSIA
Market Overview
Table 97: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Business Process
Outsourcing (BPO) by Type - Customer Services, Human Resources,
Finance & Accounting, KPO and Other Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 98: Russia Historic Review for Business Process
Outsourcing (BPO) by Type - Customer Services, Human Resources,
Finance & Accounting, KPO and Other Types Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 99: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Business Process
Outsourcing (BPO) by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Customer Services, Human Resources, Finance & Accounting,
KPO and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 100: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Business
Process Outsourcing (BPO) by End-Use - Telecommunications &
Technology, BFSI, Manufacturing, Retail and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 101: Russia Historic Review for Business Process
Outsourcing (BPO) by End-Use - Telecommunications & Technology,
BFSI, Manufacturing, Retail and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 102: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Business Process
Outsourcing (BPO) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Telecommunications & Technology, BFSI, Manufacturing,

