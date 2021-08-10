Abstract: Global Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market to Reach $230. 3 Billion by 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) estimated at US$161.

9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$230.3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Customer Services, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.2% CAGR and reach US$69.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Human Resources segment is readjusted to a revised 4.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $68.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.1% CAGR



The Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$68.2 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$7.3 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.5% and 3.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.4% CAGR.



Finance & Accounting Segment to Record 5.8% CAGR



In the global Finance & Accounting segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$33.7 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$49.4 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$20.4 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 5.1% CAGR through the analysis period.



Select Competitors (Total 206 Featured)



Accenture Plc

Alight Solutions LLC

American Data Exchange (AMDATEX)

Atos SE

Automatic Data Processing, Inc.

Capgemini SE

Capita Plc

Ceridian HCM, Inc.

CGI Group, Inc.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation

DXC Technology Co.

EXLService Holdings, Inc.

Genpact Limited

Infosys BPM Limited

International Business Machines Corp.

KARVY Global Services Limited

NGA Human Resources

NTT DATA, Inc.

Randstad Holding NV

Sopra Steria Group

StarTek, Inc.

Tata Consultancy Services Limited

TriNet Group, Inc.

Wipro Limited

WNS Global Services Ltd.







I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

COVID-19 Pandemic to Dent Market Prospects in the Immediate Term

EXHIBIT 1: Reshoring to Gather Steam in Post COVID-19

Environment: Top Reasons for Reshoring (% of Client Companies

Ascribing to Each Reason)

COVID-19 Induced Recession to Curtail Commercial Enterprise

Activity, While Inducing Weakness into BPO Sector

EXHIBIT 2: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, annual

% Change) for 2019, 2020 & 2021

An Introduction to Business Process Outsourcing (BPO)

Vertical BPO Vs. Horizontal BPO

Onsite BPO Vs. Offsite BPO Vs. Offshore BPO

BPO Business Models

Salient Features of Transactional, Niche & Comprehensive BPO

Models

Common Services Offered by BPO Providers

Business Process Outsourcing (BPO): Current Market Scenario and

Outlook

A Sneak Peak into Key Trends Observed by the BPO Industry

Developed Regions to Remain Primary Revenue Contributors

EXHIBIT 3: World BPO Market by Region (2020 & 2027): Percentage

Breakdown of Revenues for Developed and Developing Regions

Robust Growth Opportunities in Developing Regions

The Asian BPO Phenomenon: Enabled by `Triple Convergence?

Latin America Emerges as a Global Delivery Location

EXHIBIT 4: Global BPO Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by

Value CAGR for 2020-2027

A Brief Overview of Major Outsourcing Destinations

Competitive Landscape

Major Vendors of Finance & Accounting BPO Services

EXHIBIT 5: Leading Players in the Global F&A BPO Market (2019):

Percentage Breakdown of Revenues

Procurement BPO Services: Dominant Players

ADP Holds Edge in HR BPO

Genpact: Prime Vendor of Banking BPO Services

Service Providers Focus on Innovative Offerings to Move Up

Value Chain

M&A Activity Intensifies

Recent Market Activity



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Established Role in Business Process Implementation Across

Diverse Sectors to Sustain Long-Term Growth

BPO: A Robust Tool for Enabling Global Expansion

For Creating Truly Global Products

To Drive Satisfaction Levels Among Customers Worldwide

Higher Awareness about Outsourcing Benefits: Another Major

Factor Favoring Long-Term Growth

Advanced Technologies Strengthen Capabilities of BPO Model

Internet of Things (IoT) for Effective Delivery of BPO Services

Robotic Automation & Artificial Intelligence (AI) Seek Bigger

Role in BPO Operations

Social Media Networking Trend Transforms Business Strategies

Growing Popularity of Cloud Computing

Growing Use of Mobile Based Customer Service Applications

Voice Biometrics: Growing Role in Customer Verification

Big Data Remains in Contention to Streamline Operations

BPO Providers Warm up to Green Computing

Strategic Innovations Take Center Stage in BPO Industry

Select Latest Innovations in the BPO Market

Commoditization, and Rise of Industry-Specific BPO, MSM &

Bundled IT-BPO Services to Reshape the BPO Market

Platform BPO Seeks Opportunities

Platform BPO Vs Traditional BPO

Advantages of Platform BPO

Challenges for Platform BPO

Sourcing Strategy: Means to Achieve Business Process

Sole Sourcing: A Model for Increasing Operational Efficiency

Multi-Source Approach Gathers Steam

The Importance of Impact Sourcing

Offshore BPO Remains Highly Relevant Offering Cost Economies

Nearshoring Finds Favor among Businesses

Trade-off between Quality & Cost Warrants Revamp of the Global

BPO Industry

Emphasis on Business Process Improvement to Extend Opportunities

Small and Mid-Size Businesses (SMBs): Expanding Clientele

Novel Opportunities for BPO in New Business Areas

An Insight into Major Horizontal Segments

Customer Services BPO: Largest Product Category

Human Resources BPO (HRO) Remains a High-Profile Segment

Finance and Accounting BPO (FAO): A Thriving Market

Knowledge Process Outsourcing (KPO): A Small yet Growing Market

Procurement BPO: An Overview

Review of Select End-Use Markets

Manufacturing: Noteworthy End-Use Sector

COVID-19 Impact on Manufacturing Sector to Curtail Short-Term

Prospects for BPO Services

Telecommunications & Technology

Banking, Insurance & Finance Services

Banking Sector

Insurance

Retail Sector

Other End-Use Sectors

Issues & Challenges

Protectionist Policies Niggle Offshore BPOs

Uncertainties in Politico-Economic Policies Challenge BPO Sector

Re-shoring Strategies Highlight Salary Disparities in Different

Regions

Alternate Offshore Locations Challenge Dominance of Traditional

Centers

Data Security Issues



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

