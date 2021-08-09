Global Brewer’s Yeast Market Is Expected to Reach USD 5.87 billion by 2028 : Fior Markets

Brewer’s Yeast Market by Type (Liquid, Dry), Application (Wine, Beer, Feed Supplements, Food Supplements, Others), Region, Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2021 to 2028

Newark, NJ, Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Fior Markets, the global brewer’s yeast market is expected to grow from USD 2.82 billion in 2020 to USD 5.87 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 9.6% during the forecast period 2021-2028.

Increasing demand for feed supplements for animals such as poultry, pigs and ruminants is a significant factor driving the brewer's yeast market.Increasing research and development by businesses to deliver compelling products to consumers drives brewer's yeast market during the forecast period. The brewing industry is experiencing a period of change and experimentation, driven primarily by customer demand for product diversity. This market coincides with a greater appreciation for the role of yeast in determining the character of the beer and the widespread availability of yeast research instruments.

Saccharomyces cerevisiae, commonly known as Baker’s yeast, was instrumental in winemaking, baking and brewing. Brewer's yeast, the remaining product after brewing, is used as feed for poultry, ruminants, fish and pigs as a seasoning in the food sector. Brewer's yeast extracted more frequently from large breweries is used as a protein supplement in animal feed. The activated form of this product is a valuable source of protein, phosphorus and vitamin B. Brewer's yeasts are considered probiotics and are used to promote digestion.Brewer's yeast contains microorganisms that help maintain the proper functioning of the digestive system. It is a nutritional supplement and may boost energy levels and strengthen the immune system.

The brewer's yeast side effects are a significant setback to the market growth during the forecast period. For example, the most common side effects are excess gas, bloating, and migraine-like headaches that disrupt the smooth flow of the market. The increased presence of animals suffering from various disorders resulting from the ingestion of yeast extracts is also a disadvantage for the market. Product launching, merging, and acquisitions of the key players give an advantage to the market.

Some of the key players in the market are Lesaffre, Cargill, Incorporated, Archer Daniels Midland, Associated British Foods plc, Kothariyeast. In; Chr. Hansen Holding A/S; Bruchem Inc; Scandinavian Formulas and Synergy Flavors, AngelYeast Co., Lallemand Inc., BIOMIN HOLDING GMBH, and others. These players have a strong foothold in the global market, with the ability to meet the international and domestic market needs.

The dry segment dominated the market and held the largest market share of 57%in the year 2020.

Based on type, the global brewer’s yeast market is segmented into dry and liquid. The dry segment accounted for the largest market share of 57% in 2020. The use of by-products for agro-industries is more economically feasible than conventional feeds, as the latter are more expensive. Growing concerns about rising prices for imported feed ingredients, such as cornmeal and soybeans, have pushed up production costs. This market is expected to increase the demand for liquid yeast and other agro-industrial by-products. However, liquid feed concentrates are more expensive, as they contain more protein sources than the dried form. For example, Lesaffre Yeast Corporation offers Red Star All-Natural Active Dry Yeast, a pure, simple yeast preferred for making home health products. The most significant advantage of instant yeast is that it dissolves directly into the dough without rehydrating it in lukewarm water. Hence, these are the key benefits of instant yeast driving the beer yeast market during 2020.

The Feed Supplements segment dominated the market and held the largest market share about 22% in the year 2020.

Based on application, the global brewer’s yeast market is segmented into wine, beer, feed supplements, food supplements, others.In 2020, the feed supplement sector dominated the industry and held a share of about 22% of the global revenue. Nutritional supplementation resulting from the product leads to increased productivity in increased meat production, increased milk production and increased reproductive efficiency in the ruminant species. The growing feed supplement industry is expected to create new avenues for product manufacturers. Moreover, Brewer's yeast in nutritional supplements provides energy and helps maintain healthy skin, hair, eyes and mouth. It is effective in supporting the nervous system and strengthening the immune system. The chromium in Brewer's yeast helps control the sugar levels of type 2 diabetics by improving glucose tolerance.

Regional Segment of Brewer’s Yeast Market

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

South America (Brazil and Rest of South America)

The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Based on geography, the global brewer’s yeast market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. North America region holds the largest market share. A holistic approach by producers to instill product in feed is likely to increase market demand, with the needs of safe and healthy meat products increasingly observed for the end-user in the coming years. Spain, Germany and France are critical markets in this region due to the high production of animal feed.The market in the Asia Pacific region is anticipated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. The animal feed sector, in particular, is expected to develop a potential demand base in the region due to the increased requirements for diets containing yeast to facilitate the processing of poultry, pork and seafood.

About the report:

The global brewer’s yeast market is analyzed based on value (USD billion). All the segments have been analyzed on a global, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report offers an in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining critical insights into the market. The study includes porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, and competitors’ position grid analysis.

Customization of the Report:

The report can be customized as per client requirements. For further queries, you can contact us on sales@fiormarkets.com or +1-201-465-4211. Our executives will be pleased to understand your requirements and offer you the best-suited reports.

