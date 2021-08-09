Global Breakfast Cereals Markets, 2020-2021 & 2027 - Novel Eating/Storage Preferences Continue to Sustain Demand
Global Breakfast Cereals Market to Reach $49.7 Billion by 2027
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Breakfast Cereals estimated at US$40.9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$49.7 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.8% over the period 2020-2027.
Cold Cereals, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 2% CAGR and reach US$32.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Hot Cereals segment is readjusted to a revised 4.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $11.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.2% CAGR
The Breakfast Cereals market in the U.S. is estimated at US$11.1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$10 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.7% and 2.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.3% CAGR.
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Breakfast Cereals: Catering to Varied Needs of Diverse Cultures and Demographics
Market Snapshots
Recent Market Activity
Novel Eating/Storage Preferences Continue to Sustain Demand
Saturated North America Slowing Down Global Growth Rate
Market Sees Parallel Increase in Volume Consumption
Developed Regions: Primary Revenue Contributors
Developing Regions: Hot Spots for Future Growth
Important Factors Sustaining Global Growth
Increasing Health-Consciousness among Consumers
Convenience
Increasing Impulse Purchases
Greater Options
Customization to Local Tastes
Hot Cereals Set to Revive Market
Competitive Landscape: A Look at Market Majors
Vendors Adopt Various Different Strategies
Companies Move towards Digital Targeting
Brands Face Growing Competition from Private Label Vendors
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Growing Preference for Healthy, Organic & All-Natural Cereals Drives Steady Market Demand
Organic and Whole Grain Based Cereals Witness Strong Market Penetration
Manufacturers Join Health and Wellness Bandwagon, Embrace Ancient Grains
Salt/Sugar/Fat-free Products Register Declining Demand
Breakfast Cereal Innovations: Reinvigorating Market Growth
Rise of Vegetarianism Favors Market Adoption
Functional/Fortified Yogurts: Competing or a Complimentary Option?
Demand for Cereal Bars Gains Momentum, Benefits Market Expansion
Gluten-free Cereal: The New Buzzword
Ready to Eat Cereals (RTEC) Market Strive to Attract Fussy Millennials
RTEC for Children Gain Favorable Nutritional Profile,Bodes Well for Market Penetration
Manufacturers Target Children and Specific Adult Groups
Snack Foods to Cannibalize the Conventional Breakfast Cereals Market
Favorable Economic and Demographic Trends Strengthen Market Prospects
Ballooning Global Population Offers Lucrative Growth Opportunities
Child Population: A Weighty Demographic Driver
Expanding Urban Population Spurs Growth in RTEC Consumption
Urbanization: A Megatrend Fueling Demand for RTEC in Emerging Economies
Shrinking Family Size Favors Smaller Packaging of Cereals
Breakfast Cereals: Big Hit Among Working Women
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
