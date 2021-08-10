Global Biologics Fill/Finish Services Market Report 2021-2030: Growing Biopharmaceutical Pipeline / Increase in Outsourcing / Rising Focus on Self-Administration of Drugs / Advances in Technologies
Dublin, Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Biologics Fill/Finish Services Market by Type of Primary Packaging Container, Type of Biologic, Scale of Operation, Key Therapeutic Areas, Geographical Regions: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
"Biologics Fill/Finish Services Market Trends and Global Forecasts, 2021-2030" report features an extensive study on the biologics fill/finish service providers. The study features an in-depth analysis, highlighting the diverse capabilities of stakeholders engaged in this domain.
One of the key objectives of this report was to estimate the current market size and the future opportunity in the biologics fill/finish services market, over the coming decade. Based on parameters, such as growth of the overall biopharmaceutical market, cost of goods sold, direct manufacturing costs, share of drug product manufacturing costs and outsourcing trends related to fill/finish operations, we have provided an informed estimate of the likely evolution of the market in the short to mid-term and long term, for the period 2021-2030.
Currently, there are close to 400 approved products and more than 4,000 biologic candidates in clinical trials, being developed for the treatment of a wide variety of diseases. As the number of commercialized products and clinical stage therapy candidates increases, the demand for adequate manufacturing capacities and affiliated capabilities is also on the rise. In the production cycle, the (aseptic) fill/finish process is a crucial step.
Biopharmaceutical fill/finish operations are relatively more complicated, involving sterilization of all affiliated components before use, filling in a sterile environment, and the use of appropriate post filling sterilization methods. Even minute errors during the aforementioned step can have catastrophic consequences, resulting in heavy losses for the innovator company. Therefore, it is important for companies to establish fill/finish related expertise and build/maintain the necessary infrastructure.
To meet some the abovementioned challenges, drug developers have not hesitated to outsource fill/finish operations to capable contract service providers. Currently, around 170 companies claim to be actively providing fill/finish services for biologics.
As is generally the trend among service providers, stakeholders in this domain are making active attempts to adopt the latest technological innovations, in order to meet the growing demand for fill/finish services, reduce cost of operation/increase efficiency, and comply to evolving safety and regulatory requirements, and thereby, differentiate themselves amidst the competition.
Over the last few years, the fill/finish services industry has witnessed more than 120 instances of expansion, most of which were intended to increase capacity. We believe that the companies involved this segment of the industry are likely to continue to undertake similar initiatives to cater to the growing needs of their clientele.
In addition, significant partnership activity between sponsors and services providers has also been reported in the recent past; a substantial number of deals were observed to have been inked between vaccine developers and CMOs, focused on the fulfilment of fill/finish requirements for multiple vaccines against COVID-19. Considering the anticipated growth in the biologics market, the corresponding opportunity for fill/finish service providers is expected to grow at a steady pace over the coming years.
Key Questions Answered
Who are the leading contract service providers with expertise in fill/finish services for biologics?
In which regions are majority of the biologic fill/finish facilities located?
What percentage of ampoules, cartridges, vials and syringes are filled annually with biologics?
Which partnership models are most commonly adopted by stakeholders in this industry?
What type of expansion initiatives are being carried out by players in this domain?
What is the current, global demand for biologic fill/finish services?
How is the current and future market opportunity likely to be distributed across key market segments
Companies Mentioned
3P Biopharmaceuticals
Aalto Scientific
ABB
AbbVie
AbbVie Contract Manufacturing
Abzena
ACG
ACIC Pharmaceutical Machinery
AdaptVac
ADC Biotechnology
Adimmune
Advanced BioScience Laboratories
Affinity Life Sciences
Afton Scientific
Agilis Biotherapeutics
AJ Biologics
Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma Services
Akron Biotech
AKSO
Akums Drugs and Pharmaceuticals
Alanza
Alcami
Alcon
Aldevron
Alkermes
Althea
Althea Technologies
Amatsigroup
Ambica Pharma Machines
Amgen
Amicus Therapeutics
AMRI
Anchiano Therapeutics
Anchor Mark
Anthos Therapeutics
apceth Biopharma
APG Europe
Aptar Pharma
Aptuit
Arabio
ARaymond Life
Arch Biopartners
ARISTO
Aseptic Technologies
Asklepios BioPharmaceutical
AST
AstraZeneca
Asymchem
Ausia BioTech
Austrianova
Automated Systems of Tacoma
Avrio Biopharmaceuticals
AWS Bio-Pharma Technologies
Axcellerate Pharma
Baccinex
Bausch & Strobel
BAUSCH Advanced Technology Group (BATG)
Bayer
Berkshire Sterile Manufacturing
Binex
Bio Elpida
Bio-Concept Laboratories
BioConnection
Biofabri
Biogen
BioMARC
Biomay
Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA)
BioNTech IMFS
BioPharma Solutions
BioReliance
BioTechLogic
BioTechnique
BioTechniques
Biovian
BirgiMefar
Boehringer Ingelheim BioXcellence
Bolt Biotherapeutics
Boston Children's Hospital
Bristol-Myers Squibb
Bryllan
BSP Pharmaceuticals
Burrard Pharmaceuticals
Cangene Corporation
Canton Biologics
CARBOGEN AMCIS
Catalent Biologics
Celgene
Cell Culture Company
Cellin Technologies
Celonic
Cenexi
Cerbios-Pharma
Cerium Pharmaceuticals
ChemPartner
Chime Biologics
China Gateway Biologics
CinnaGen
Citryll
CMAB Biopharma
CMC Biologics
Coalition for the Promotion of Innovations for Epidemic Preparedness (CEPI)
Cobra Biologics
Cognate BioServices
Coldstream Laboratories
Colorado State University
Columbus Venture Partners
Comecer
Cook Pharmica
CordenPharma
Creative Biolabs
Crystal Pharma
CureVac
CytoDyn
Cytovance Biologics
Daikyo Seiko
Dalton Pharma Services
Dara Pharma
Datwyler Sealing Solutions
DENSO
Dhruv Life Sciences
Disposable Lab
DM Bio
DSM Pharmaceutical Products
DWK Life Sciences
EirGen Pharma
EirGenix
Eli Lilly
EMA Pharmaceuticals
Emcure Pharmaceuticals
Emergent BioSolutions
Esco Aster
Etinpro
EuBiologics
EUCODIS Bioscience
Eurofins BioPharma Product Testing Netherlands
Eurofins Scientific
EVER Pharma
Exelead
Experic
Extract Technology
FANUC America
Fareva
FinVector
Formosa Laboratories
Fresenius Kabi Contract Manufacturing
FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies
GC Pharma
GEA
Genentech
GeneQuantum Healthcare
Generic Specialities
GenIbet Biopharmaceuticals
Genovior Biotech
Genprex
Gerresheimer
Getinge
GigaGen
Gilead
GlaxoSmithKline
GLyPharma
Goodwin Biotechnology
GP Pharm
Grand River Aseptic Manufacturing
Groninger
GTCR
Gulf Biotech
HALIX
Hameln Pharma
Handl Therapeutics
Hansa Biopharma
Hapten Sciences
Health Biotech
Healthcare Pharmaceuticals
Hepalink
Hetero Drugs
Hisun Pharmaceuticals USA
Hookipa Pharma
Hospira One 2 One
Humanigen
Hybio Pharmaceutical
Hycult Biotech
IDT Biologika
IMA Group
Immune Pharmaceuticals
Immunex
Infectious Disease Research Institute
Injectalia
Intas Pharmaceuticals
Integrity Bio
Irvine Pharmaceutical Services
Istituto Biochimico Italiano Giovanni Lorenzini
Janssen Pharmaceuticals
JHL Biotech
Johnson & Johnson
JOINN Biologics
Jubilant HollisterStier
Kanda BioTech
Kaneka Eurogentec
Kawasaki Heavy Industries
Kaysersberg Pharmaceuticals
Kemwell Biopharma
Klenzaids
Kohlberg and Mubadala
KUKA
Laboratorios Farmaceuticos ROVI
Laekna Therapeutics
LamKap Bio
Lava Therapeutics
Liof Pharma
Lonza
LSNE Contract Manufacturing
Lubrizol
LuinaBio
Lyophilization Technology
M&O Perry Industries
MabPlex
Madison Dearborn Partners
Marchesini Group
MassBiologics
Massman Automation Designs
MaSTherCell
MEDInstill
Merck
Microdermics
Millmount Healthcare (acquired by PCI Pharma Services)
Miltenyi Biotec
Minaris Regenerative Medicine
Mitsubishi Electric
Moderna
Mycenax Biotech
Najit Technologies
National Institutes of Health
NBE-Therapeutics
Nikon CeLL innovation
Ningbo Zhengli Pharmaceutical Packing
Nipro PharmaPackaging
Nitto Avecia Pharma Services
Nitto Denko Avecia
Northway Biotechpharma
Nova Laboratories
Novartis
Novasep
Noveome Biotherapeutics
Novex Innovations
Novo Nordisk
Ology Bioservices
OmniChem
Ompi
OMRON Industrial Automation
oncomed manufacturing
Oncotec Pharma Produktion
OPKO Health
OPTIMA
Oryn Therapeutics
OSO Biopharmaceuticals Manufacturing (acquired by AMRI)
Ottawa Hospital Research Institute
Oxford BioMedica
Pace Analytical
PaizaBio
Pall Life Sciences
Panacea Pharmaceuticals
Paragon Bioservices
Particle Measuring Systems
Partners Group
Patheon
PCI Pharma Services
Penn Pharmaceutical Services
Permira
Pfizer
Pfizer CentreOne
Pharmaceutical Packaging Professionals
Pierre Fabre
Piramal Pharma Solutions
Polpharma Biologics
Polymun Scientific
Praxis Pharmaceutical
PrimaPharma
Prince Sterilization Services
PSC Biotech
PYRAMID Laboratories
Quality BioResources
QureBio
Recipharm
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals
Reliance Life Sciences
Rentschler Biopharma
Rentschler Fill Solutions
Revance Therapeutics
Roche
Romaco
Rommelag CMO
RoslinCT
ROTA
Ruibo Bio-Technology
Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF)
Samsung Bioepis
Samsung Biologics
Sandoz
Sanofi
Saudi Biotechnology Manufacturing
Schematic Engineering Industries
SCHOTT
ScinoPharm
Seiko Epson
Selecta Biosciences
Sensorion
Shengnuo Peptide
Sherpa Clinical Packaging Packaging (acquired by PCI Pharma Services)
Shibuya
Shree Bhagwati Machtech (India)
SialoCarb
Siam Bioscience
Siegfried Holding
Singota Solutions
Sio Gene Therapies
SiO2 Medical Products
SIRION Biotech
Sirton Pharmaceuticals
SKAN
Snowbell Machines
SP
Square Pharmaceuticals
Staubli
Steriline
Surrozen
Swissfillon
Symbiosis Pharmaceutical
Symphogen
SynCo Bio Partners
Syngene
Synklino
Syntegon
Sypharma
National Health Research Institutes (NHRI)
Takara Bio
Tanvex BioPharma
Taysha Gene Therapies
Tekpak
The Carlyle Group
Therapure Biomanufacturing
Thermo Fisher Scientific
Tofflon
Transcoject
TriPharm Services (acquired by Alcami)
TRUKING
Tubulis
U.S. Army Contracting Command
UCB
Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical
Universal Robots
University of Queensland
USV
Vanrx
Vaxine
VBI Vaccines
Vetter Pharma
VGXI
Vibalogics
Vaccine and Infectious Disease Organization (VIDO)
Vigene Biosciences
Viralgen
VxP Biologics
WACKER Biotech
Waisman Biomanufacturing
Watson-Marlow Fund
West Pharmaceutical Services
WuXi Biologics
Wuxi Fortune Pharmaceutical
Wuxi Griffin
Yaskawa Electric
Yposkesi
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/emw40i
