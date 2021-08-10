Global Biologics Fill/Finish Services Market Report 2021-2030: Growing Biopharmaceutical Pipeline / Increase in Outsourcing / Rising Focus on Self-Administration of Drugs / Advances in Technologies

Dublin, Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Biologics Fill/Finish Services Market by Type of Primary Packaging Container, Type of Biologic, Scale of Operation, Key Therapeutic Areas, Geographical Regions: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

"Biologics Fill/Finish Services Market Trends and Global Forecasts, 2021-2030" report features an extensive study on the biologics fill/finish service providers. The study features an in-depth analysis, highlighting the diverse capabilities of stakeholders engaged in this domain.

One of the key objectives of this report was to estimate the current market size and the future opportunity in the biologics fill/finish services market, over the coming decade. Based on parameters, such as growth of the overall biopharmaceutical market, cost of goods sold, direct manufacturing costs, share of drug product manufacturing costs and outsourcing trends related to fill/finish operations, we have provided an informed estimate of the likely evolution of the market in the short to mid-term and long term, for the period 2021-2030.

Currently, there are close to 400 approved products and more than 4,000 biologic candidates in clinical trials, being developed for the treatment of a wide variety of diseases. As the number of commercialized products and clinical stage therapy candidates increases, the demand for adequate manufacturing capacities and affiliated capabilities is also on the rise. In the production cycle, the (aseptic) fill/finish process is a crucial step.

Biopharmaceutical fill/finish operations are relatively more complicated, involving sterilization of all affiliated components before use, filling in a sterile environment, and the use of appropriate post filling sterilization methods. Even minute errors during the aforementioned step can have catastrophic consequences, resulting in heavy losses for the innovator company. Therefore, it is important for companies to establish fill/finish related expertise and build/maintain the necessary infrastructure.

Story continues

To meet some the abovementioned challenges, drug developers have not hesitated to outsource fill/finish operations to capable contract service providers. Currently, around 170 companies claim to be actively providing fill/finish services for biologics.

As is generally the trend among service providers, stakeholders in this domain are making active attempts to adopt the latest technological innovations, in order to meet the growing demand for fill/finish services, reduce cost of operation/increase efficiency, and comply to evolving safety and regulatory requirements, and thereby, differentiate themselves amidst the competition.

Over the last few years, the fill/finish services industry has witnessed more than 120 instances of expansion, most of which were intended to increase capacity. We believe that the companies involved this segment of the industry are likely to continue to undertake similar initiatives to cater to the growing needs of their clientele.

In addition, significant partnership activity between sponsors and services providers has also been reported in the recent past; a substantial number of deals were observed to have been inked between vaccine developers and CMOs, focused on the fulfilment of fill/finish requirements for multiple vaccines against COVID-19. Considering the anticipated growth in the biologics market, the corresponding opportunity for fill/finish service providers is expected to grow at a steady pace over the coming years.

Key Questions Answered

Who are the leading contract service providers with expertise in fill/finish services for biologics?

In which regions are majority of the biologic fill/finish facilities located?

What percentage of ampoules, cartridges, vials and syringes are filled annually with biologics?

Which partnership models are most commonly adopted by stakeholders in this industry?

What type of expansion initiatives are being carried out by players in this domain?

What is the current, global demand for biologic fill/finish services?

How is the current and future market opportunity likely to be distributed across key market segments

Companies Mentioned

3P Biopharmaceuticals

Aalto Scientific

ABB

AbbVie

AbbVie Contract Manufacturing

Abzena

ACG

ACIC Pharmaceutical Machinery

AdaptVac

ADC Biotechnology

Adimmune

Advanced BioScience Laboratories

Affinity Life Sciences

Afton Scientific

Agilis Biotherapeutics

AJ Biologics

Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma Services

Akron Biotech

AKSO

Akums Drugs and Pharmaceuticals

Alanza

Alcami

Alcon

Aldevron

Alkermes

Althea

Althea Technologies

Amatsigroup

Ambica Pharma Machines

Amgen

Amicus Therapeutics

AMRI

Anchiano Therapeutics

Anchor Mark

Anthos Therapeutics

apceth Biopharma

APG Europe

Aptar Pharma

Aptuit

Arabio

ARaymond Life

Arch Biopartners

ARISTO

Aseptic Technologies

Asklepios BioPharmaceutical

AST

AstraZeneca

Asymchem

Ausia BioTech

Austrianova

Automated Systems of Tacoma

Avrio Biopharmaceuticals

AWS Bio-Pharma Technologies

Axcellerate Pharma

Baccinex

Bausch & Strobel

BAUSCH Advanced Technology Group (BATG)

Bayer

Berkshire Sterile Manufacturing

Binex

Bio Elpida

Bio-Concept Laboratories

BioConnection

Biofabri

Biogen

BioMARC

Biomay

Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA)

BioNTech IMFS

BioPharma Solutions

BioReliance

BioTechLogic

BioTechnique

BioTechniques

Biovian

BirgiMefar

Boehringer Ingelheim BioXcellence

Bolt Biotherapeutics

Boston Children's Hospital

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bryllan

BSP Pharmaceuticals

Burrard Pharmaceuticals

Cangene Corporation

Canton Biologics

CARBOGEN AMCIS

Catalent Biologics

Celgene

Cell Culture Company

Cellin Technologies

Celonic

Cenexi

Cerbios-Pharma

Cerium Pharmaceuticals

ChemPartner

Chime Biologics

China Gateway Biologics

CinnaGen

Citryll

CMAB Biopharma

CMC Biologics

Coalition for the Promotion of Innovations for Epidemic Preparedness (CEPI)

Cobra Biologics

Cognate BioServices

Coldstream Laboratories

Colorado State University

Columbus Venture Partners

Comecer

Cook Pharmica

CordenPharma

Creative Biolabs

Crystal Pharma

CureVac

CytoDyn

Cytovance Biologics

Daikyo Seiko

Dalton Pharma Services

Dara Pharma

Datwyler Sealing Solutions

DENSO

Dhruv Life Sciences

Disposable Lab

DM Bio

DSM Pharmaceutical Products

DWK Life Sciences

EirGen Pharma

EirGenix

Eli Lilly

EMA Pharmaceuticals

Emcure Pharmaceuticals

Emergent BioSolutions

Esco Aster

Etinpro

EuBiologics

EUCODIS Bioscience

Eurofins BioPharma Product Testing Netherlands

Eurofins Scientific

EVER Pharma

Exelead

Experic

Extract Technology

FANUC America

Fareva

FinVector

Formosa Laboratories

Fresenius Kabi Contract Manufacturing

FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies

GC Pharma

GEA

Genentech

GeneQuantum Healthcare

Generic Specialities

GenIbet Biopharmaceuticals

Genovior Biotech

Genprex

Gerresheimer

Getinge

GigaGen

Gilead

GlaxoSmithKline

GLyPharma

Goodwin Biotechnology

GP Pharm

Grand River Aseptic Manufacturing

Groninger

GTCR

Gulf Biotech

HALIX

Hameln Pharma

Handl Therapeutics

Hansa Biopharma

Hapten Sciences

Health Biotech

Healthcare Pharmaceuticals

Hepalink

Hetero Drugs

Hisun Pharmaceuticals USA

Hookipa Pharma

Hospira One 2 One

Humanigen

Hybio Pharmaceutical

Hycult Biotech

IDT Biologika

IMA Group

Immune Pharmaceuticals

Immunex

Infectious Disease Research Institute

Injectalia

Intas Pharmaceuticals

Integrity Bio

Irvine Pharmaceutical Services

Istituto Biochimico Italiano Giovanni Lorenzini

Janssen Pharmaceuticals

JHL Biotech

Johnson & Johnson

JOINN Biologics

Jubilant HollisterStier

Kanda BioTech

Kaneka Eurogentec

Kawasaki Heavy Industries

Kaysersberg Pharmaceuticals

Kemwell Biopharma

Klenzaids

Kohlberg and Mubadala

KUKA

Laboratorios Farmaceuticos ROVI

Laekna Therapeutics

LamKap Bio

Lava Therapeutics

Liof Pharma

Lonza

LSNE Contract Manufacturing

Lubrizol

LuinaBio

Lyophilization Technology

M&O Perry Industries

MabPlex

Madison Dearborn Partners

Marchesini Group

MassBiologics

Massman Automation Designs

MaSTherCell

MEDInstill

Merck

Microdermics

Millmount Healthcare (acquired by PCI Pharma Services)

Miltenyi Biotec

Minaris Regenerative Medicine

Mitsubishi Electric

Moderna

Mycenax Biotech

Najit Technologies

National Institutes of Health

NBE-Therapeutics

Nikon CeLL innovation

Ningbo Zhengli Pharmaceutical Packing

Nipro PharmaPackaging

Nitto Avecia Pharma Services

Nitto Denko Avecia

Northway Biotechpharma

Nova Laboratories

Novartis

Novasep

Noveome Biotherapeutics

Novex Innovations

Novo Nordisk

Ology Bioservices

OmniChem

Ompi

OMRON Industrial Automation

oncomed manufacturing

Oncotec Pharma Produktion

OPKO Health

OPTIMA

Oryn Therapeutics

OSO Biopharmaceuticals Manufacturing (acquired by AMRI)

Ottawa Hospital Research Institute

Oxford BioMedica

Pace Analytical

PaizaBio

Pall Life Sciences

Panacea Pharmaceuticals

Paragon Bioservices

Particle Measuring Systems

Partners Group

Patheon

PCI Pharma Services

Penn Pharmaceutical Services

Permira

Pfizer

Pfizer CentreOne

Pharmaceutical Packaging Professionals

Pierre Fabre

Piramal Pharma Solutions

Polpharma Biologics

Polymun Scientific

Praxis Pharmaceutical

PrimaPharma

Prince Sterilization Services

PSC Biotech

PYRAMID Laboratories

Quality BioResources

QureBio

Recipharm

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Reliance Life Sciences

Rentschler Biopharma

Rentschler Fill Solutions

Revance Therapeutics

Roche

Romaco

Rommelag CMO

RoslinCT

ROTA

Ruibo Bio-Technology

Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF)

Samsung Bioepis

Samsung Biologics

Sandoz

Sanofi

Saudi Biotechnology Manufacturing

Schematic Engineering Industries

SCHOTT

ScinoPharm

Seiko Epson

Selecta Biosciences

Sensorion

Shengnuo Peptide

Sherpa Clinical Packaging Packaging (acquired by PCI Pharma Services)

Shibuya

Shree Bhagwati Machtech (India)

SialoCarb

Siam Bioscience

Siegfried Holding

Singota Solutions

Sio Gene Therapies

SiO2 Medical Products

SIRION Biotech

Sirton Pharmaceuticals

SKAN

Snowbell Machines

SP

Square Pharmaceuticals

Staubli

Steriline

Surrozen

Swissfillon

Symbiosis Pharmaceutical

Symphogen

SynCo Bio Partners

Syngene

Synklino

Syntegon

Sypharma

National Health Research Institutes (NHRI)

Takara Bio

Tanvex BioPharma

Taysha Gene Therapies

Tekpak

The Carlyle Group

Therapure Biomanufacturing

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Tofflon

Transcoject

TriPharm Services (acquired by Alcami)

TRUKING

Tubulis

U.S. Army Contracting Command

UCB

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Universal Robots

University of Queensland

USV

Vanrx

Vaxine

VBI Vaccines

Vetter Pharma

VGXI

Vibalogics

Vaccine and Infectious Disease Organization (VIDO)

Vigene Biosciences

Viralgen

VxP Biologics

WACKER Biotech

Waisman Biomanufacturing

Watson-Marlow Fund

West Pharmaceutical Services

WuXi Biologics

Wuxi Fortune Pharmaceutical

Wuxi Griffin

Yaskawa Electric

Yposkesi

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/emw40i

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



