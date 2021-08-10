Global Biologics Fill/Finish Services Market Report 2021-2030: Growing Biopharmaceutical Pipeline / Increase in Outsourcing / Rising Focus on Self-Administration of Drugs / Advances in Technologies

Research and Markets
·7 min read

Dublin, Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Biologics Fill/Finish Services Market by Type of Primary Packaging Container, Type of Biologic, Scale of Operation, Key Therapeutic Areas, Geographical Regions: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

"Biologics Fill/Finish Services Market Trends and Global Forecasts, 2021-2030" report features an extensive study on the biologics fill/finish service providers. The study features an in-depth analysis, highlighting the diverse capabilities of stakeholders engaged in this domain.

One of the key objectives of this report was to estimate the current market size and the future opportunity in the biologics fill/finish services market, over the coming decade. Based on parameters, such as growth of the overall biopharmaceutical market, cost of goods sold, direct manufacturing costs, share of drug product manufacturing costs and outsourcing trends related to fill/finish operations, we have provided an informed estimate of the likely evolution of the market in the short to mid-term and long term, for the period 2021-2030.

Currently, there are close to 400 approved products and more than 4,000 biologic candidates in clinical trials, being developed for the treatment of a wide variety of diseases. As the number of commercialized products and clinical stage therapy candidates increases, the demand for adequate manufacturing capacities and affiliated capabilities is also on the rise. In the production cycle, the (aseptic) fill/finish process is a crucial step.

Biopharmaceutical fill/finish operations are relatively more complicated, involving sterilization of all affiliated components before use, filling in a sterile environment, and the use of appropriate post filling sterilization methods. Even minute errors during the aforementioned step can have catastrophic consequences, resulting in heavy losses for the innovator company. Therefore, it is important for companies to establish fill/finish related expertise and build/maintain the necessary infrastructure.

To meet some the abovementioned challenges, drug developers have not hesitated to outsource fill/finish operations to capable contract service providers. Currently, around 170 companies claim to be actively providing fill/finish services for biologics.

As is generally the trend among service providers, stakeholders in this domain are making active attempts to adopt the latest technological innovations, in order to meet the growing demand for fill/finish services, reduce cost of operation/increase efficiency, and comply to evolving safety and regulatory requirements, and thereby, differentiate themselves amidst the competition.

Over the last few years, the fill/finish services industry has witnessed more than 120 instances of expansion, most of which were intended to increase capacity. We believe that the companies involved this segment of the industry are likely to continue to undertake similar initiatives to cater to the growing needs of their clientele.

In addition, significant partnership activity between sponsors and services providers has also been reported in the recent past; a substantial number of deals were observed to have been inked between vaccine developers and CMOs, focused on the fulfilment of fill/finish requirements for multiple vaccines against COVID-19. Considering the anticipated growth in the biologics market, the corresponding opportunity for fill/finish service providers is expected to grow at a steady pace over the coming years.

Key Questions Answered

  • Who are the leading contract service providers with expertise in fill/finish services for biologics?

  • In which regions are majority of the biologic fill/finish facilities located?

  • What percentage of ampoules, cartridges, vials and syringes are filled annually with biologics?

  • Which partnership models are most commonly adopted by stakeholders in this industry?

  • What type of expansion initiatives are being carried out by players in this domain?

  • What is the current, global demand for biologic fill/finish services?

  • How is the current and future market opportunity likely to be distributed across key market segments

Companies Mentioned

  • 3P Biopharmaceuticals

  • Aalto Scientific

  • ABB

  • AbbVie

  • AbbVie Contract Manufacturing

  • Abzena

  • ACG

  • ACIC Pharmaceutical Machinery

  • AdaptVac

  • ADC Biotechnology

  • Adimmune

  • Advanced BioScience Laboratories

  • Affinity Life Sciences

  • Afton Scientific

  • Agilis Biotherapeutics

  • AJ Biologics

  • Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma Services

  • Akron Biotech

  • AKSO

  • Akums Drugs and Pharmaceuticals

  • Alanza

  • Alcami

  • Alcon

  • Aldevron

  • Alkermes

  • Althea

  • Althea Technologies

  • Amatsigroup

  • Ambica Pharma Machines

  • Amgen

  • Amicus Therapeutics

  • AMRI

  • Anchiano Therapeutics

  • Anchor Mark

  • Anthos Therapeutics

  • apceth Biopharma

  • APG Europe

  • Aptar Pharma

  • Aptuit

  • Arabio

  • ARaymond Life

  • Arch Biopartners

  • ARISTO

  • Aseptic Technologies

  • Asklepios BioPharmaceutical

  • AST

  • AstraZeneca

  • Asymchem

  • Ausia BioTech

  • Austrianova

  • Automated Systems of Tacoma

  • Avrio Biopharmaceuticals

  • AWS Bio-Pharma Technologies

  • Axcellerate Pharma

  • Baccinex

  • Bausch & Strobel

  • BAUSCH Advanced Technology Group (BATG)

  • Bayer

  • Berkshire Sterile Manufacturing

  • Binex

  • Bio Elpida

  • Bio-Concept Laboratories

  • BioConnection

  • Biofabri

  • Biogen

  • BioMARC

  • Biomay

  • Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA)

  • BioNTech IMFS

  • BioPharma Solutions

  • BioReliance

  • BioTechLogic

  • BioTechnique

  • BioTechniques

  • Biovian

  • BirgiMefar

  • Boehringer Ingelheim BioXcellence

  • Bolt Biotherapeutics

  • Boston Children's Hospital

  • Bristol-Myers Squibb

  • Bryllan

  • BSP Pharmaceuticals

  • Burrard Pharmaceuticals

  • Cangene Corporation

  • Canton Biologics

  • CARBOGEN AMCIS

  • Catalent Biologics

  • Celgene

  • Cell Culture Company

  • Cellin Technologies

  • Celonic

  • Cenexi

  • Cerbios-Pharma

  • Cerium Pharmaceuticals

  • ChemPartner

  • Chime Biologics

  • China Gateway Biologics

  • CinnaGen

  • Citryll

  • CMAB Biopharma

  • CMC Biologics

  • Coalition for the Promotion of Innovations for Epidemic Preparedness (CEPI)

  • Cobra Biologics

  • Cognate BioServices

  • Coldstream Laboratories

  • Colorado State University

  • Columbus Venture Partners

  • Comecer

  • Cook Pharmica

  • CordenPharma

  • Creative Biolabs

  • Crystal Pharma

  • CureVac

  • CytoDyn

  • Cytovance Biologics

  • Daikyo Seiko

  • Dalton Pharma Services

  • Dara Pharma

  • Datwyler Sealing Solutions

  • DENSO

  • Dhruv Life Sciences

  • Disposable Lab

  • DM Bio

  • DSM Pharmaceutical Products

  • DWK Life Sciences

  • EirGen Pharma

  • EirGenix

  • Eli Lilly

  • EMA Pharmaceuticals

  • Emcure Pharmaceuticals

  • Emergent BioSolutions

  • Esco Aster

  • Etinpro

  • EuBiologics

  • EUCODIS Bioscience

  • Eurofins BioPharma Product Testing Netherlands

  • Eurofins Scientific

  • EVER Pharma

  • Exelead

  • Experic

  • Extract Technology

  • FANUC America

  • Fareva

  • FinVector

  • Formosa Laboratories

  • Fresenius Kabi Contract Manufacturing

  • FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies

  • GC Pharma

  • GEA

  • Genentech

  • GeneQuantum Healthcare

  • Generic Specialities

  • GenIbet Biopharmaceuticals

  • Genovior Biotech

  • Genprex

  • Gerresheimer

  • Getinge

  • GigaGen

  • Gilead

  • GlaxoSmithKline

  • GLyPharma

  • Goodwin Biotechnology

  • GP Pharm

  • Grand River Aseptic Manufacturing

  • Groninger

  • GTCR

  • Gulf Biotech

  • HALIX

  • Hameln Pharma

  • Handl Therapeutics

  • Hansa Biopharma

  • Hapten Sciences

  • Health Biotech

  • Healthcare Pharmaceuticals

  • Hepalink

  • Hetero Drugs

  • Hisun Pharmaceuticals USA

  • Hookipa Pharma

  • Hospira One 2 One

  • Humanigen

  • Hybio Pharmaceutical

  • Hycult Biotech

  • IDT Biologika

  • IMA Group

  • Immune Pharmaceuticals

  • Immunex

  • Infectious Disease Research Institute

  • Injectalia

  • Intas Pharmaceuticals

  • Integrity Bio

  • Irvine Pharmaceutical Services

  • Istituto Biochimico Italiano Giovanni Lorenzini

  • Janssen Pharmaceuticals

  • JHL Biotech

  • Johnson & Johnson

  • JOINN Biologics

  • Jubilant HollisterStier

  • Kanda BioTech

  • Kaneka Eurogentec

  • Kawasaki Heavy Industries

  • Kaysersberg Pharmaceuticals

  • Kemwell Biopharma

  • Klenzaids

  • Kohlberg and Mubadala

  • KUKA

  • Laboratorios Farmaceuticos ROVI

  • Laekna Therapeutics

  • LamKap Bio

  • Lava Therapeutics

  • Liof Pharma

  • Lonza

  • LSNE Contract Manufacturing

  • Lubrizol

  • LuinaBio

  • Lyophilization Technology

  • M&O Perry Industries

  • MabPlex

  • Madison Dearborn Partners

  • Marchesini Group

  • MassBiologics

  • Massman Automation Designs

  • MaSTherCell

  • MEDInstill

  • Merck

  • Microdermics

  • Millmount Healthcare (acquired by PCI Pharma Services)

  • Miltenyi Biotec

  • Minaris Regenerative Medicine

  • Mitsubishi Electric

  • Moderna

  • Mycenax Biotech

  • Najit Technologies

  • National Institutes of Health

  • NBE-Therapeutics

  • Nikon CeLL innovation

  • Ningbo Zhengli Pharmaceutical Packing

  • Nipro PharmaPackaging

  • Nitto Avecia Pharma Services

  • Nitto Denko Avecia

  • Northway Biotechpharma

  • Nova Laboratories

  • Novartis

  • Novasep

  • Noveome Biotherapeutics

  • Novex Innovations

  • Novo Nordisk

  • Ology Bioservices

  • OmniChem

  • Ompi

  • OMRON Industrial Automation

  • oncomed manufacturing

  • Oncotec Pharma Produktion

  • OPKO Health

  • OPTIMA

  • Oryn Therapeutics

  • OSO Biopharmaceuticals Manufacturing (acquired by AMRI)

  • Ottawa Hospital Research Institute

  • Oxford BioMedica

  • Pace Analytical

  • PaizaBio

  • Pall Life Sciences

  • Panacea Pharmaceuticals

  • Paragon Bioservices

  • Particle Measuring Systems

  • Partners Group

  • Patheon

  • PCI Pharma Services

  • Penn Pharmaceutical Services

  • Permira

  • Pfizer

  • Pfizer CentreOne

  • Pharmaceutical Packaging Professionals

  • Pierre Fabre

  • Piramal Pharma Solutions

  • Polpharma Biologics

  • Polymun Scientific

  • Praxis Pharmaceutical

  • PrimaPharma

  • Prince Sterilization Services

  • PSC Biotech

  • PYRAMID Laboratories

  • Quality BioResources

  • QureBio

  • Recipharm

  • Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

  • Reliance Life Sciences

  • Rentschler Biopharma

  • Rentschler Fill Solutions

  • Revance Therapeutics

  • Roche

  • Romaco

  • Rommelag CMO

  • RoslinCT

  • ROTA

  • Ruibo Bio-Technology

  • Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF)

  • Samsung Bioepis

  • Samsung Biologics

  • Sandoz

  • Sanofi

  • Saudi Biotechnology Manufacturing

  • Schematic Engineering Industries

  • SCHOTT

  • ScinoPharm

  • Seiko Epson

  • Selecta Biosciences

  • Sensorion

  • Shengnuo Peptide

  • Sherpa Clinical Packaging Packaging (acquired by PCI Pharma Services)

  • Shibuya

  • Shree Bhagwati Machtech (India)

  • SialoCarb

  • Siam Bioscience

  • Siegfried Holding

  • Singota Solutions

  • Sio Gene Therapies

  • SiO2 Medical Products

  • SIRION Biotech

  • Sirton Pharmaceuticals

  • SKAN

  • Snowbell Machines

  • SP

  • Square Pharmaceuticals

  • Staubli

  • Steriline

  • Surrozen

  • Swissfillon

  • Symbiosis Pharmaceutical

  • Symphogen

  • SynCo Bio Partners

  • Syngene

  • Synklino

  • Syntegon

  • Sypharma

  • National Health Research Institutes (NHRI)

  • Takara Bio

  • Tanvex BioPharma

  • Taysha Gene Therapies

  • Tekpak

  • The Carlyle Group

  • Therapure Biomanufacturing

  • Thermo Fisher Scientific

  • Tofflon

  • Transcoject

  • TriPharm Services (acquired by Alcami)

  • TRUKING

  • Tubulis

  • U.S. Army Contracting Command

  • UCB

  • Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

  • Universal Robots

  • University of Queensland

  • USV

  • Vanrx

  • Vaxine

  • VBI Vaccines

  • Vetter Pharma

  • VGXI

  • Vibalogics

  • Vaccine and Infectious Disease Organization (VIDO)

  • Vigene Biosciences

  • Viralgen

  • VxP Biologics

  • WACKER Biotech

  • Waisman Biomanufacturing

  • Watson-Marlow Fund

  • West Pharmaceutical Services

  • WuXi Biologics

  • Wuxi Fortune Pharmaceutical

  • Wuxi Griffin

  • Yaskawa Electric

  • Yposkesi

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/emw40i

