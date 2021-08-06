The Global Athleisure Market is expected to grow by $ 153.02 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 7% during the forecast period

Global Athleisure Market 2021-2025 The analyst has been monitoring the athleisure market and it is poised to grow by $ 153. 02 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 7% during the forecast period.

Our report on the athleisure market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing prominence of online shopping and the rise and evolution of the athleisure movement. In addition, the growing prominence of online shopping is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.
The athleisure market analysis includes product segment and geographic landscape.

The athleisure market is segmented as below:
By Product
• Mass athleisure
• Premium athleisure

By Geographical Landscape
• North America
• Europe
• APAC
• South America
• MEA

This study identifies the increasing adoption of fitness initiatives by corporate as one of the prime reasons driving the athleisure market growth during the next few years.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on athleisure market covers the following areas:
• Athleisure market sizing
• Athleisure market forecast
• Athleisure market industry analysis

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading athleisure market vendors that include adidas AG, ALALA, ALO LLC, American Eagle Outfitters Inc., Carbon38 Inc., Columbia Sportswear Co., EYSOM LLC, H and M Hennes and Mauritz AB, lululemon athletica Inc., and Michi Design Inc. Also, the athleisure market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.
