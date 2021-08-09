Global Air Separation Plant Market (2021 to 2026) - Demand for Industrial Oxygen in the African Region due to COVID-19

Research and Markets
·6 min read

Dublin, Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Air Separation Plant Market by Process (Cryogenic, Non-cryogenic), Gas (Nitrogen, Oxygen, Argon, Others), End-Use Industry (Iron & Steel, Oil & Gas, Chemical, Healthcare, Others) and Region - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for air separation plants was valued at USD 4.5 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 5.9 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.9% between 2021 and 2026.

The global market for air separation plants is driven by strong growth in demand, especially from the iron & steel, oil & gas, chemical, healthcare, and other end-use industries.

The cryogenic process is the largest segment of the global air separation plant market, by the process.

Cryogenic technology was commercialized in 1902 and has since been used extensively by companies across multiple industries that require gases such as nitrogen, oxygen, and others. Being the oldest air separation technology available, it has evolved considerably over the years, resulting in improved efficiency and high purity of yield gases. The growing demand for fabricated metals and alloys across the globe, the increasing dependency on pure gases for enhancing metal properties, and rapid industrialization are expected to drive the air separation plant market during the next five years.

Nitrogen is the largest segment of the air separation plant market, by gas.

Cryogenic technology was commercialized in 1902 and has since been used extensively by companies across multiple industries that require gases such as nitrogen, oxygen, and others. Being the oldest air separation technology available, it has evolved considerably over the years, resulting in improved efficiency and high purity of yield gases. The growing demand for fabricated metals and alloys across the globe, the increasing dependency on pure gases for enhancing metal properties, and rapid industrialization are expected to drive the air separation plant market during the next five years.

Iron & Steel is the largest segment of the air separation plant market, by end-use industry.

Iron & steel are used in cars, appliances, roads, bridges, ships, airplanes, and in engineering and construction applications. Hence, with the development and growth of any country, the production and consumption of iron & steel increase proportionately. Countries such as China, the US, Japan, Russia, Italy, Germany, India and Brazil lead in the production and consumption of steel.

The Asia Pacific is projected to lead the air separation plant market during the forecast period.

Market growth in the Asia Pacific region can be attributed to the increasing metal production, fabrication, and consumption in countries such as Japan, China, and India. The Asia Pacific region accounts for the highest production and consumption of steel in the world, along with one of the highest oil refining capacities. It is also the manufacturing hub of the world, with abundant heavy machinery and equipment manufacturing companies.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Opportunities in Global Air Separation Plant Market
4.2 Air Separation Plant Market, by Gas
4.3 Asia-Pacific Air Separation Plant Market, by End-Use Industry and Country
4.4 Air Separation Plant Market, Major Countries

5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Segmentation
5.3 Market Dynamics
5.3.1 Drivers
5.3.1.1 Growing Demand for Industrial Gases from Dynamic Manufacturing Sectors
5.3.1.2 Increased Demand for Medical Oxygen due to COVID-19
5.3.2 Restraints
5.3.2.1 High Costs Associated with Fabrication, Component Assembly, and Operations
5.3.3 Opportunities
5.3.3.1 Demand for Industrial Oxygen in the African Region due to COVID-19
5.3.3.2 Emerging Applications in Glass, Gasification, and Gas-To-Liquid Industries
5.3.4 Challenges
5.3.4.1 Development of Affordable as Well as Effective Technologies
5.3.4.2 Hazards Associated with Cryogenic Air Separation Technology
5.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.5 Supply Chain Analysis
5.6 Value Chain Analysis
5.6.1 Prominent Companies
5.6.2 Small & Medium Enterprises
5.7 Case Study Analysis
5.8 Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customer's Business
5.9 Ecosystem for Air Separation Plant Market
5.10 Patent Analysis
5.11 Technology Analysis
5.12 Import & Export Trade Analysis
5.13 Regulatory Landscape
5.14 Macroeconomic Indicators

6 Air Separation Plant Market, by Process
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Cryogenic
6.2.1 Increasing Demand for Gases for Industrial Activities Drives Cryogenic Segment
6.3 Non-Cryogenic
6.3.1 Healthcare, Food & Beverage, and Glass Industries Contribute to Growth of Non-Cryogenic Segment
6.3.1.1 Pressure Swing Adsorption (Psa)
6.3.1.2 Vacuum Pressure Swing Adsorption (Vpsa)
6.3.1.3 Membrane Separation

7 Air Separation Plant Market, by Gas
7.1 Introduction
7.1.1 COVID-19 Impact on Gas Segment
7.2 Nitrogen
7.2.1 Use in Blanketing and Inerting Across Multiple End-Use Industries Boosts Demand for Nitrogen
7.3 Oxygen
7.3.1 Need for Medical Oxygen for Treatment of COVID-19 Patients Fuels Segment Growth
7.4 Argon
7.4.1 Argon Widely Used in Industrial and Electronics Applications
7.5 Others

8 Air Separation Plant Market, by End-Use Industry
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Iron & Steel
8.2.1 Iron & Steel Industry Commands Largest Share of Market
8.2.2 COVID-19 Impact on Iron & Steel Industry
8.3 Oil & Gas
8.3.1 Use of Industrial Gases for Downstream and Upstream Processes Boosts Segment Growth
8.3.1.1 Upstream
8.3.1.2 Downstream
8.3.2 COVID-19 Impact on Oil & Gas Industry
8.4 Chemical
8.4.1 Resurging Global Chemical Industry Expected to Drive Demand for Air Separation Plant Gases
8.4.2 COVID-19 Impact on Chemical Industry
8.5 Healthcare
8.5.1 Increasing Consumption of Medical Gases Like Oxygen Drives Healthcare Segment
8.5.2 COVID-19 Impact on Healthcare Industry
8.6 Others
8.6.1 COVID-19 Impact on Other Industries

9 Air Separation Plant Market, by Region

10 Competitive Landscape
10.1 Overview
10.2 Market Evaluation Framework
10.3 Market Share Analysis: Air Separation Plant Market (2020)
10.3.1 Market Share Analysis of Top Players in Air Separation Plant Market
10.3.2 Revenue Analysis of Top Players in Air Separation Plant Market
10.4 Company Evaluation Matrix, 2020
10.4.1 Star
10.4.2 Emerging Leaders
10.4.3 Pervasive
10.4.4 Participants
10.5 Competitive Benchmarking
10.5.1 Strength of Product Portfolio
10.5.2 Business Strategy Excellence
10.6 Sme Matrix, 2020
10.6.1 Progressive Companies
10.6.2 Dynamic Companies
10.6.3 Responsive Companies
10.6.4 Starting Blocks
10.7 Key Market Developments

11 Company Profiles
11.1 Key Players
11.1.1 Linde plc
11.1.2 Air Liquide Sa
11.1.3 Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.
11.1.4 Messer Group GmbH
11.1.5 Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation
11.1.6 Daesung Industrial Co., Ltd.
11.1.7 Air Water Inc.
11.1.8 Enerflex Ltd.
11.1.9 Yingde Gases Group Co., Ltd.
11.2 Sme Profiles
11.2.1 Inox Air Products Private Limited
11.2.2 Hangzhou Hangyang Co., Ltd.
11.2.3 Universal Industrial Gases, Inc.
11.2.4 Nikkiso Cosmodyne, LLC
11.2.5 Siad Macchine Impianti S.P.A.
11.3 Other Companies
11.3.1 Ranch Cryogenics, Inc.
11.3.2 Technex Limited
11.3.3 Phoenix Equipment Corporation
11.3.4 Amcs Corporation
11.3.5 Universal Ing. L. & A. Boschi Plants Private Limited
11.3.6 China National Air Separation Plant Corporation
11.3.7 Gas Engineering, LLC
11.3.8 Cryotec Anlagenbau GmbH
11.3.9 Novair Sas

12 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/l4hmzn

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Who Is Aliko Dangote? What Is His Net Worth?

    Aliko Dangote, the richest person in Africa, turned a local commodities trading business into a multi-billion-dollar conglomerate.

  • 3 Superstar Stocks for Your Retirement Portfolio

    Having the right stocks in your portfolio can mean the difference between a joyful retirement or a stressful one.

  • 3 stock market red flags: BofA strategist

    Cracks are emerging in the stock market. Here three you need to know about.

  • 3 Special Stocks That Can Turn $25,000 Into $1 Million in 25 Years (or Less)

    Innovation and time could allow a sizable investment in this trio to turn into a life-altering amount of money.

  • Love AMD Stock? Here Are 3 Better Chip Stocks to Buy Right Now

    AMD is still a top semiconductor investment, but these three stocks look like better deals at the moment.

  • Chinese Stock Crisis? These Trade Near Cash Value

    The recent sell-off in Chinese stocks has driven Baidu (BIDU) and Alibaba (BABA) near their cash values, providing a good entry point for value investors with a long-term horizon. Analysts see the shares of the two companies trading 75.37% and 40.18% higher, 12 months from now. The world “crisis” is written with two characters in Chinese: one character that means "danger" and another that means "opportunity." The recent crash in China’s listed shares presents both a threat and an opportunity for

  • Apple Has Been Quietly Building a Digital Ad Business. Here Are the Numbers.

    A Bernstein analysts looks at the components of the computer giant’s stealth move into digital advertising—a key part of its broader services strategy. A billion here, a billion there really adds up over time.

  • Suze Orman’s Top 26 Tips That Will Save You From Financial Disaster

    Suze Orman was working as a waitress and making $400 a month at 29 years old. She then decided to take a chance on a major career change and landed a job as a broker for Merrill Lynch. Having been on...

  • Buffett buys back Berkshire: Morning Brief

    Top news and what to watch in the markets on Monday, August 9, 2021.

  • Employees are feeling burned over broken work-from-home promises and corporate culture ‘BS’ as employers try to bring them back to the office

    Some workers aren’t that excited about a return to the office. Antonio Sanchez Albacete/EyeEm via Getty ImagesAs vaccinations and relaxed health guidelines make returning to the office a reality for more companies, there seems to be a disconnect between managers and their workers over remote work. A good example of this is a recent op-ed written by the CEO of a Washington, D.C., magazine that suggested workers could lose benefits like health care if they insist on continuing to work remotely as

  • 85% of Older Americans Missed Out on This Retirement Savings Opportunity

    You'll often hear that retiring on Social Security alone isn't feasible. The money you sock away in a 401(k) or IRA could, along with your Social Security benefits, provide you with a nice income for your senior years. A lot of people wait too long to start setting funds arise for retirement.

  • South Korea to release Samsung scion on parole

    South Korea will release billionaire Samsung scion Lee Jae-yong on parole this week after he spent 18 months in prison for his role in a massive corruption scandal that triggered nationwide protests and led to the ouster of the country’s previous president. It tarnishes the reformist image of President Moon Jae-in, who after winning a presidential by-election in 2017 vowed to curb the excesses of “chaebol,” South Korea’s family-owned conglomerates, and end their cozy ties with the government. Lee, who has been imprisoned since January, runs the Samsung group in his capacity as vice chairman of Samsung Electronics, one of the world’s largest makers of computer memory chips and smartphones.

  • Saudi oil giant Aramco sees half-year earnings climb to $47B

    Saudi Arabia's oil-producing company, Aramco, announced Sunday a net income of around $47 billion for the first half of the year, double what it earned over the same period last year when the coronavirus grounded travel and pummeled global demand for oil. This puts Aramco back squarely where it was before the pandemic struck and sunk earnings to $23.3 billion in the first six months of 2020. Aramco CEO Amin Nasser said the company's second quarter results “reflect a strong rebound in worldwide energy demand.”

  • 5 Infrastructure Stocks That Look Like Bargains as a Bill Inches Forward

    Most construction-related stocks have run up in anticipation of passage of a $1 trillion bill. But engineering and inspection firms’ shares still seem well-priced.

  • Earnings to Watch Next Week: Cable One, BioNTech, eBay, Walt Disney and Baidu in Focus

    Following is a list of company earnings scheduled for release August 9-13, along with earnings previews for select companies. Next week’s earnings are of much significance for major market movements as Q2 is believed to be a quarter of significant recovery, with growth accelerating and the outlook for the coming periods gradually improving.

  • Berkshire Reports Strong Earnings, Boosted by Manufacturing and Buybacks

    The company said its total net income was $28.1 billion for the second quarter, up from $26.3 billion in the year-earlier period.

  • McDonald's Advises Franchisees Of Bag Supply Shortage, Encourages Use Of Trays

    McDonald’s Corp. (NYSE: MCD) is advising restaurant owners to serve meals on trays to customers dining inside as the fast-food chain is facing a bag supply shortage. What happened: McDonald’s told owners in a late-July message that limited bag supplies have been impacting the industry as a whole, and encouraged workers to transition to the use of trays. Almost 81% of restaurant business in the 12 months ending June 30 was made up of take-out orders, that's up 18% compared with the prior year’s p

  • Saudi Aramco Q2 profit soars on higher prices, demand recovery

    DUBAI (Reuters) -Saudi Arabian state oil producer Aramco reported a near four-fold rise in second-quarter net profit on Sunday, beating expectations and boosted by higher oil prices and a recovery in oil demand. Aramco said its results were supported by the global easing of COVID-19 restrictions, vaccination campaigns, stimulus measures and accelerating economic activity in key markets. Aramco joins other oil majors who have reported strong results in recent weeks.

  • Renault, China's Geely exploring hybrid car venture

    French carmaker Renault is eyeing a return to the world's largest car market - China. Renault ended its previous operations there just a year ago. But on Monday, the company said it's signed an early agreement with China-based carmaker Geely to produce and sell hybrid cars in the country. In the new joint venture, Renault will produce its brand of petrol-electric cars with Geely's technology, supply chains and existing factories. Those cars are more fuel-efficient than all-petrol models. They're also becoming more popular as auto regulations toughen up around the world.For Renault - the deal is a chance to rebuild its presence in China after it ended a joint venture with Dongfeng Motor Group in 2020.For Geely - which is China's biggest local automaker by sales - partnering with other automakers can reduce the cost of producing cars such as electric vehicles, which sources say the two are looking to develop in the future.The venture will also see Geely expanding into South Korea, a market Renault has been in for more than two decades. Partnering with another automaker is a strategy that Renault has long-benefited from, with global partner Nissan.It's not immediately clear how Renault's new venture will affect its alliance with the Japanese carmaker. Two high-ranking Nissan employees told Reuters they were unaware of the new negotiations but said Nissan could still possibly benefit from it as well.

  • 10 Finance Stocks that Pay Dividends

    In this article, we will be looking at 10 finance stocks that pay dividends. To skip our detailed analysis of finance stocks and dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 Finance Stocks that Pay Dividends. As the global community continues to battle the COVID-19 pandemic alongside economic recession and communal lockdowns, we […]