Abstract: Global Affective Computing Market to Reach US$273. 5 Billion by the Year 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Affective Computing estimated at US$39 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$273.

5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 32.1% over the period 2020-2027.Software, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 33.4% CAGR to reach US$118.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Hardware segment is readjusted to a revised 31.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 59.7% share of the global Affective Computing market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 30.1% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 31% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027



The Affective Computing market in the U.S. is estimated at US$11.7 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 30.09% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$46.3 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 31% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 28.8% and 27.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 22.5% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$46.3 Billion by the year 2027.



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Affective Computing: Entering an Era of Emotional Devices

Widening the Application Scope

Spectacular Rise on the Cards for Affective Computing Market

Review of Market Challenges

Opinion Mining: A Significant Challenge in Affective Computing

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Focus Grows on Advanced Computational Devices with High

Emotional Quotient

Machine Learning, Leveraging the Ability to Power Deep Learning

Strategies, Likely to Augment Affective Computing Landscape

’Emotional? Technology to Find Broader Adoption in Business Arena

Digital Marketing: A High-Growth Area

Growing Focus on Neuromarketing, the Marketing Approach Powered

by Neuroscience, to Widen Prospects for Affective Computing

Affective Computing in E-Commerce - A Long Way to Go

EXHIBIT 1: Global Retail e-commerce Sales (in US$ Billion):

2016 -2025

Media & Entertainment Industry Seeks to Leverage Affective

Computing in Building Unique Promotion Strategies

Market Senses Significant Opportunities Coming in its way in

Automotive Industry

Novel Tools Come to Fore in the Automotive Affective Computing

Domain

Affectiva Rolls Out Affectiva Automotive AI, the Multi-Modal

In-Cabin AI Sensing Solution

Kia and MIT Media Lab to Develop Real-time Emotion Adaptive

Driving (READ) Tool for Automotive Use

Role of ?Emotion AI Systems? on Personal Devices Transformation

Mobile Affective Computing - An Evolving Area of Research

EXHIBIT 2: Growing Market for Wearables Bodes Well for

Affective Computing Market: Global Wearables Shipments

(in Billion Units): 2016-2025

Proliferation of Smartphones Buoys Development of Affective

Computing Technologies

EXHIBIT 3: Rise in Smartphone Ownership Offers New Avenues for

Growth: Number of Smartphone Users Worldwide (in Billion):

2016-2021

EXHIBIT 4: Smartphone Adoption Worldwide by Region (in%): 2018 &

2025

Advances in Affective Computing Technologies Vital to Seamless

Human-Robot Interactions

Affective Computing Emerges as an Important Tool for e-Learning

EXHIBIT 5: Global e-Learning Market (in US$ Billion): 2016-2025

Affective Computing Buoys Application of AI in Transforming the

Healthcare Landscape



Total Companies Profiled: 57

