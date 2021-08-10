Global Affective Computing Market to Reach US$273.5 Billion by the Year 2027

ReportLinker
·15 min read

Abstract: Global Affective Computing Market to Reach US$273. 5 Billion by the Year 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Affective Computing estimated at US$39 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$273.

New York, Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Affective Computing Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797799/?utm_source=GNW
5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 32.1% over the period 2020-2027.Software, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 33.4% CAGR to reach US$118.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Hardware segment is readjusted to a revised 31.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 59.7% share of the global Affective Computing market.

The U.S. Accounts for Over 30.1% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 31% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027

The Affective Computing market in the U.S. is estimated at US$11.7 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 30.09% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$46.3 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 31% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 28.8% and 27.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 22.5% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$46.3 Billion by the year 2027.

Select Competitors (Total 57 Featured)

  • Affectiva Inc.;Apple Inc.;Cognitec Systems GmbH

  • Cogito Corporation

  • Elliptic Laboratories AS

  • Eyesight Technologies Ltd.

  • gestigon GmbH

  • IBM

  • Intel Corporation

  • Microsoft Corporation

  • NVISO SA




Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797799/?utm_source=GNW

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Affective Computing: Entering an Era of Emotional Devices
Widening the Application Scope
Spectacular Rise on the Cards for Affective Computing Market
Review of Market Challenges
Opinion Mining: A Significant Challenge in Affective Computing
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Focus Grows on Advanced Computational Devices with High
Emotional Quotient
Machine Learning, Leveraging the Ability to Power Deep Learning
Strategies, Likely to Augment Affective Computing Landscape
’Emotional? Technology to Find Broader Adoption in Business Arena
Digital Marketing: A High-Growth Area
Growing Focus on Neuromarketing, the Marketing Approach Powered
by Neuroscience, to Widen Prospects for Affective Computing
Affective Computing in E-Commerce - A Long Way to Go
EXHIBIT 1: Global Retail e-commerce Sales (in US$ Billion):
2016 -2025
Media & Entertainment Industry Seeks to Leverage Affective
Computing in Building Unique Promotion Strategies
Market Senses Significant Opportunities Coming in its way in
Automotive Industry
Novel Tools Come to Fore in the Automotive Affective Computing
Domain
Affectiva Rolls Out Affectiva Automotive AI, the Multi-Modal
In-Cabin AI Sensing Solution
Kia and MIT Media Lab to Develop Real-time Emotion Adaptive
Driving (READ) Tool for Automotive Use
Role of ?Emotion AI Systems? on Personal Devices Transformation
Mobile Affective Computing - An Evolving Area of Research
EXHIBIT 2: Growing Market for Wearables Bodes Well for
Affective Computing Market: Global Wearables Shipments
(in Billion Units): 2016-2025
Proliferation of Smartphones Buoys Development of Affective
Computing Technologies
EXHIBIT 3: Rise in Smartphone Ownership Offers New Avenues for
Growth: Number of Smartphone Users Worldwide (in Billion):
2016-2021
EXHIBIT 4: Smartphone Adoption Worldwide by Region (in%): 2018 &
2025
Advances in Affective Computing Technologies Vital to Seamless
Human-Robot Interactions
Affective Computing Emerges as an Important Tool for e-Learning
EXHIBIT 5: Global e-Learning Market (in US$ Billion): 2016-2025
Affective Computing Buoys Application of AI in Transforming the
Healthcare Landscape

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Affective
Computing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR

Table 2: World 7-Year Perspective for Affective Computing by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets for Years 2020 & 2027

Table 3: World Current & Future Analysis for Software by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 4: World 7-Year Perspective for Software by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2020 & 2027

Table 5: World Current & Future Analysis for Hardware by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 6: World 7-Year Perspective for Hardware by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2020 & 2027

Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Market Research by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 8: World 7-Year Perspective for Market Research by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2020 & 2027

Table 9: World Current & Future Analysis for Media &
Advertising by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR

Table 10: World 7-Year Perspective for Media & Advertising by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2020 & 2027

Table 11: World Current & Future Analysis for Healthcare &
Lifesciences by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR

Table 12: World 7-Year Perspective for Healthcare &
Lifesciences by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific
and Rest of World for Years 2020 & 2027

Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Automotive by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 14: World 7-Year Perspective for Automotive by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2020 & 2027

Table 15: World Current & Future Analysis for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 16: World 7-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2020 & 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES
Table 17: USA Current & Future Analysis for Affective Computing
by Component - Software and Hardware - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 18: USA 7-Year Perspective for Affective Computing by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Software
and Hardware for the Years 2020 & 2027

Table 19: USA Current & Future Analysis for Affective Computing
by End-Use - Market Research, Media & Advertising, Healthcare &
Lifesciences, Automotive and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 20: USA 7-Year Perspective for Affective Computing by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Market
Research, Media & Advertising, Healthcare & Lifesciences,
Automotive and Other End-Uses for the Years 2020 & 2027

CANADA
Table 21: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Affective
Computing by Component - Software and Hardware - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 22: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Affective Computing by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Software
and Hardware for the Years 2020 & 2027

Table 23: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Affective
Computing by End-Use - Market Research, Media & Advertising,
Healthcare & Lifesciences, Automotive and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 24: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Affective Computing by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Market
Research, Media & Advertising, Healthcare & Lifesciences,
Automotive and Other End-Uses for the Years 2020 & 2027

JAPAN
Table 25: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Affective
Computing by Component - Software and Hardware - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 26: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Affective Computing by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Software
and Hardware for the Years 2020 & 2027

Table 27: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Affective
Computing by End-Use - Market Research, Media & Advertising,
Healthcare & Lifesciences, Automotive and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 28: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Affective Computing by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Market
Research, Media & Advertising, Healthcare & Lifesciences,
Automotive and Other End-Uses for the Years 2020 & 2027

CHINA
Table 29: China Current & Future Analysis for Affective
Computing by Component - Software and Hardware - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 30: China 7-Year Perspective for Affective Computing by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Software
and Hardware for the Years 2020 & 2027

Table 31: China Current & Future Analysis for Affective
Computing by End-Use - Market Research, Media & Advertising,
Healthcare & Lifesciences, Automotive and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 32: China 7-Year Perspective for Affective Computing by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Market
Research, Media & Advertising, Healthcare & Lifesciences,
Automotive and Other End-Uses for the Years 2020 & 2027

EUROPE
Table 33: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Affective
Computing by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and
Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 34: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Affective Computing by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years
2020 & 2027

Table 35: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Affective
Computing by Component - Software and Hardware - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 36: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Affective Computing by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Software
and Hardware for the Years 2020 & 2027

Table 37: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Affective
Computing by End-Use - Market Research, Media & Advertising,
Healthcare & Lifesciences, Automotive and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 38: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Affective Computing by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Market
Research, Media & Advertising, Healthcare & Lifesciences,
Automotive and Other End-Uses for the Years 2020 & 2027

FRANCE
Table 39: France Current & Future Analysis for Affective
Computing by Component - Software and Hardware - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 40: France 7-Year Perspective for Affective Computing by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Software
and Hardware for the Years 2020 & 2027

Table 41: France Current & Future Analysis for Affective
Computing by End-Use - Market Research, Media & Advertising,
Healthcare & Lifesciences, Automotive and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 42: France 7-Year Perspective for Affective Computing by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Market
Research, Media & Advertising, Healthcare & Lifesciences,
Automotive and Other End-Uses for the Years 2020 & 2027

GERMANY
Table 43: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Affective
Computing by Component - Software and Hardware - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 44: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Affective Computing by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Software
and Hardware for the Years 2020 & 2027

Table 45: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Affective
Computing by End-Use - Market Research, Media & Advertising,
Healthcare & Lifesciences, Automotive and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 46: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Affective Computing by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Market
Research, Media & Advertising, Healthcare & Lifesciences,
Automotive and Other End-Uses for the Years 2020 & 2027

ITALY
Table 47: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Affective
Computing by Component - Software and Hardware - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 48: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Affective Computing by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Software
and Hardware for the Years 2020 & 2027

Table 49: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Affective
Computing by End-Use - Market Research, Media & Advertising,
Healthcare & Lifesciences, Automotive and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 50: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Affective Computing by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Market
Research, Media & Advertising, Healthcare & Lifesciences,
Automotive and Other End-Uses for the Years 2020 & 2027

UNITED KINGDOM
Table 51: UK Current & Future Analysis for Affective Computing
by Component - Software and Hardware - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 52: UK 7-Year Perspective for Affective Computing by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Software
and Hardware for the Years 2020 & 2027

Table 53: UK Current & Future Analysis for Affective Computing
by End-Use - Market Research, Media & Advertising, Healthcare &
Lifesciences, Automotive and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 54: UK 7-Year Perspective for Affective Computing by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Market
Research, Media & Advertising, Healthcare & Lifesciences,
Automotive and Other End-Uses for the Years 2020 & 2027

REST OF EUROPE
Table 55: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for
Affective Computing by Component - Software and Hardware -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 56: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Affective
Computing by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Software and Hardware for the Years 2020 & 2027

Table 57: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for
Affective Computing by End-Use - Market Research, Media &
Advertising, Healthcare & Lifesciences, Automotive and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 58: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Affective
Computing by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Market Research, Media & Advertising, Healthcare &
Lifesciences, Automotive and Other End-Uses for the Years 2020 &
2027

ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 59: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Affective
Computing by Component - Software and Hardware - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 60: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Affective
Computing by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Software and Hardware for the Years 2020 & 2027

Table 61: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Affective
Computing by End-Use - Market Research, Media & Advertising,
Healthcare & Lifesciences, Automotive and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 62: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Affective
Computing by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Market Research, Media & Advertising, Healthcare &
Lifesciences, Automotive and Other End-Uses for the Years 2020 &
2027

REST OF WORLD
Table 63: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Affective
Computing by Component - Software and Hardware - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 64: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Affective
Computing by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Software and Hardware for the Years 2020 & 2027

Table 65: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Affective
Computing by End-Use - Market Research, Media & Advertising,
Healthcare & Lifesciences, Automotive and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 66: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Affective
Computing by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Market Research, Media & Advertising, Healthcare &
Lifesciences, Automotive and Other End-Uses for the Years 2020 &
2027

IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 57
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797799/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • U.S. small business optimism drops as labor shortages persist

    Small business owners across the United States grew less confident in the economic recovery in July as labor shortages remained an issue, according to a survey released on Tuesday. The National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB) Optimism Index fell 2.8 points to a reading of 99.7 in July, almost erasing all of June's gain. Six of the 10 index components declined, three improved and one was left unchanged.

  • 27 Most Lucrative Side Hustles for People Over 50

    Baby boomers are hustling harder than millennials, but if you want to make the most of your hustle then you need to know which side jobs offer the most money.

  • Employees are feeling burned over broken work-from-home promises and corporate culture ‘BS’ as employers try to bring them back to the office

    Some workers aren’t that excited about a return to the office. Antonio Sanchez Albacete/EyeEm via Getty ImagesAs vaccinations and relaxed health guidelines make returning to the office a reality for more companies, there seems to be a disconnect between managers and their workers over remote work. A good example of this is a recent op-ed written by the CEO of a Washington, D.C., magazine that suggested workers could lose benefits like health care if they insist on continuing to work remotely as

  • The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Yields 3% With a Reasonable Upside

    The Coca-Cola Company NYSE:KO) is a staple stock for many yield-seeking investors. With decades of reliable payouts, it doesn't come as a surprise that it is the longest holding in Warren Buffett's portfolio. While the stock was somewhat sluggish in the last decade, lagging the consumer staples sector, its 3% dividend and sustainable innovation efforts offer a fair risk compensation.

  • Gov. Inslee mandates COVID vaccines for state workers

    "We will be requiring our state workers and our contractors who come onto our sites and workers in private health care and long term care settings to be vaccinated as a condition of further employment. Individuals covered by this order I will issue today will have until October 18th to become fully vaccinated against the COVID disease," Inslee told reporters in Seattle.

  • Airbus sees 1,000 German jobs at risk - source

    Airbus has warned employees of job losses at its small-parts manufacturing business in Germany if it doesn't get in line with a cost-cutting strategy set out in April.A source told Reuters that the group sees up to a 1,000 small-parts manufacturing jobs at risk if it continues to manufacture within the group rather than spinning off the activities.Under the shakeup set out four months ago, Airbus's Premium Aerotec unit in Germany would be split off, with part of it combined with other Airbus manufacturing plants.The rest would be folded into a new business specialising in small mass-produced "detail" parts which could be spun off.Premium Aerotec makes components for commercial and military aircraft in Germany.But the unit has been loss making for years.Airbus has previously said that Premium Aerotec is between 25% and 30% more expensive than other suppliers. The planemaker declined to comment when asked about the numbers of jobs at risk under the restructuring.Trade union IG Metall is opposed to the spinoff, fearing job cuts and less favourable working conditions after a break-up of the unit.

  • Investment bank Jefferies raises pay for analysts - source

    (Reuters) -Investment bank Jefferies Financial Group Inc has markedly boosted salaries for its bankers, a source close to the matter said on Monday, mirroring recent pay hikes by other Wall Street lenders. The new pay scale, reported earlier in the day by the Wall Street Journal, has been in effect since July 1 and follows similar moves by major Wall Street firms. The hikes are an attempt to attract and retain top talent and appropriately compensate for bankers' workload as dealmaking activity continues at an unprecedented pace.

  • Jamie Dimon defends seeking full control of JPMorgan's securities business in China, says he's a 'patriot way before' CEO

    The Wall Street investment banking chief executive addresses concerns that the company will be the first full foreign owner of a Chinese brokerage firm.

  • ‘MiamiCoin’ crypto already has netted nearly $1M. But can the city pocket it?

    “Every 10 minutes the city of Miami essentially gets richer.”

  • In a world first, South Africa grants a patent to an artificial intelligence system

    DABUS is an AI system created by Stephen Thaler, a pioneer in the field of AI and programming. The system simulates human brainstorming and creates new inventions.

  • The $62 billion company behind 'Call of Duty' is embroiled in a major sexual harassment lawsuit. Here's what's going on.

    The state of California is suing Activision after a 2-year investigation found that female employees faced "constant sexual harassment."

  • Plus reaches new driverless truck milestone

    Yahoo Finance’s Akiko Fujita and Zack Guzman speak with David Liu, Plus Co-Founder and CEO, about the company’s latest milestone and outlook.

  • Why these work-from-home workers are getting paid to move to small cities and towns

    At least 45 towns and communities are offering money and other incentives to get remote workers to move there.

  • NYCs new vaccine mandate fuels legal debate for businesses

    Yahoo Finance’s&nbsp;Alexis Keenan reports details on NYC's vaccine mandate testing the authority of a 1905 Supreme Court case.

  • Job openings top 10 million in June, another record high

    Demand for workers continued to grow in June, hitting the fourth straight record high for the 21st century, as the economy continues to recover and workers hold more leverage.

  • What To Do If You Haven’t Heard Back About That Dream Job

    Little can compare -- at least careerwise -- with the feeling of exhilaration and expectation you get when you've nailed the interview for your dream job. You leave the interview anticipating a call...

  • Columbiana OH Local SEO Company – Business Growth Strategy Service Updated

    Peak Market Solutions LLC (1-800-919-4351), a marketing company based in Columbiana, OH, has updated its local SEO services to help local business increase their traffic, sales, and online exposure.Columbiana, OH, United States , Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Peak Market Solutions LLC, a full-service marketing agency located in Columbiana, Ohio, has updated its local SEO services to help local businesses grow and improve their online visibility and credibility. The company is dedicated to en

  • Average US supermarket and restaurant pay hits $15 an hour for first time

    White House lauds news and reiterates call for $15 federal minimum wage

  • Black Starbucks worker sues company for failing to protect him from customer’s racial slurs

    Man claims a customer called him the n-word on three different occasions but the company did nothing despite his complaints

  • How to get a job at Tesla: Don't overload on degrees

    One Texas school says American companies are hungry for people with practical skills. Now what?