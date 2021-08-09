Global $425+ Billion Paper Packaging Markets Analysis & Forecasts, 2021-2027

Research and Markets
·3 min read

Dublin, Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Paper Packaging Market By Product Type, End User, Regions, Company Analysis, & Global Forecast" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Paper Packaging Market will be US$ 427.0 Billion by 2027

Paper and based materials are the most established and most adaptable types of packaging materials accessible in today's life. Paper is an extremely flexible material. It is produced from cellulosic, mostly from naturally renewable fibers obtained from wood and recycled waste paper pulp. It is thus considered as an ecologically well disposed of, being easily recycled. Globally, Paper and paperboard have the highest recycling rates.

By Product Type, Paper packaging generally comes in the form of liquid packaging carton, carton or folding boxes, corrugated cases or wrapping paper, for direct or indirect contact, i.e., primary, secondary or tertiary packaging in the market. They are also accessible in a broad range of shapes, sizes and colour to meet its client's requirement.

In the global market, paper packaging is generally used in food, beverages, healthcare, personal care and home care. The use of paper packaging is growing tremendously in the Asia-Pacific region. Also, the surging consumer consciousness regarding sustainable packaging and the strict regulations imposed by various environmental protection agencies across the globe are some of the factors boosting the paper packaging market worldwide.

On this contrary, millennial inclination towards internet and most probably on online shopping and delivery-on-demand services has propelled paper-based bags and cardboard usage. The reflective change in government policies, trade regulations, corporate standard, and the taste of consumers have shifted the eco-friendly solution in the paper and packaging market. Besides, various governments are imposing a ban on the use of single-use plastics.

As in the year 2016, France has banned the use of plastics bags. In January 2020, the Ministry of Ecology and Environment and the National Development and Reform Commission gave a directive. According to this policy, non-degradable bags will be banned in metro cities by 2020 and the rest of towns by 2022.

In regions like Asia-Pacific and North America, the demand for paper packaging is more in the packaging of food & beverage segments. Thus, private investors are investing in these regions in flexible packaging.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Research & Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Dynamics
4.1 Growth Drivers
4.2 Challenges

5. Global Paper Packaging Market

6. Market Share Analysis
6.1 By Products
6.2 By End User
6.3 By Regions

7. Product Type - Global Paper Packaging Market
7.1 Liquid Packaging Carton
7.2 Corrugated Cases
7.3 Carton & Folding Boxes
7.4 Others

8. End User - Global Paper Packaging Market
8.1 Food
8.2 Beverage
8.3 Healthcare
8.4 Personal & Home Care
8.5 Others

9. Regions - Global Paper Packaging Market
9.1 North America
9.2 Europe
9.3 Asia-Pacific
9.4 Rest of the World

10. Merger & Acquisitions

11. Company Analysis
11.1 West Rock Inc.
11.1.1 Overview
11.1.2 Recent Developments
11.1.3 Sales Analysis
11.2 International Paper Company Inc.
11.3 Packaging Corporation of America
11.4 Amcor Limited
11.5 Mondi Group

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8uq35c


CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Woman sues McDonald's after complaining that a cheeseburger advert was so irresistible it caused her to break her fast during Lent

    Ksenia Ovchinnikova said she was trying to abstain from eating meat when she spotted a McDonald's burger ad, which made her give in to temptation.

  • Employees are feeling burned over broken work-from-home promises and corporate culture ‘BS’ as employers try to bring them back to the office

    Some workers aren’t that excited about a return to the office. Antonio Sanchez Albacete/EyeEm via Getty ImagesAs vaccinations and relaxed health guidelines make returning to the office a reality for more companies, there seems to be a disconnect between managers and their workers over remote work. A good example of this is a recent op-ed written by the CEO of a Washington, D.C., magazine that suggested workers could lose benefits like health care if they insist on continuing to work remotely as

  • $1M Is No Longer the Standard Nest Egg – Here’s How Much Most Americans Think You Actually Need To Retire

    A common financial rule of thumb is that you should have $1 million saved for retirement, but this piece of advice may now be outdated -- you may actually need roughly double that. At least, that's...

  • Jamie Dimon defends seeking full control of JPMorgan's securities business in China, says he's a 'patriot way before' CEO

    The Wall Street investment banking chief executive addresses concerns that the company will be the first full foreign owner of a Chinese brokerage firm.

  • 3 Reasons It May Be Unrealistic to Delay Social Security

    People who near retirement without a lot of money in savings are often advised to hold off on claiming Social Security as long as possible. For each year you hold off on claiming Social Security past FRA, your benefits will get an 8% boost, up until the age of 70. Growing your benefits could make for a much more comfortable retirement.

  • Trouble at Google's DeepMind and tech workers not going back to the office

    In this week's edition of the Insider Tech newsletter we look at an investigation of a Google VP, tech workers saying no to the office, and more.

  • 1940s-era buildings imploded in New Jersey to make way for new UPS hub

    The demolition of the 153-acre site's last remaining structures marks the completion of three years of site preparation work, clearing the way for construction of a UPS regional hub facility.

  • Seeing link between wages and workers, more businesses raise the former to address the latter

    Hiking wages -- which also hikes costs -- is an economic third rail that companies are increasingly grabbing to address worker shortages.

  • McDonald's Advises Franchisees Of Bag Supply Shortage, Encourages Use Of Trays

    McDonald’s Corp. (NYSE: MCD) is advising restaurant owners to serve meals on trays to customers dining inside as the fast-food chain is facing a bag supply shortage. What happened: McDonald’s told owners in a late-July message that limited bag supplies have been impacting the industry as a whole, and encouraged workers to transition to the use of trays. Almost 81% of restaurant business in the 12 months ending June 30 was made up of take-out orders, that's up 18% compared with the prior year’s p

  • 27 Most Lucrative Side Hustles for People Over 50

    Baby boomers are hustling harder than millennials, but if you want to make the most of your hustle then you need to know which side jobs offer the most money.

  • Airbus sees 1,000 German jobs at risk without parts unit spinoff - source

    Airbus has warned employees of hundreds of possible job losses at its small-parts manufacturing business in Germany if the unit is not hived off in line with a cost-cutting strategy set out in April, a source familiar with the plan told Reuters. Under the shakeup set out four months ago, Airbus's Premium Aerotec unit in Germany would be split off, with part combined with other Airbus manufacturing plants and the rest folded into a new business specialising in small mass-produced "detail" parts which could be spun off. Premium Aerotec makes components for commercial and military aircraft, mainly in Augsburg and Varel near Bremen.

  • When To Consider Job-Hopping To Maximize Your Pay

    If you're in search of a fatter paycheck, switching jobs may seem like the optimal move. There's a sense that you can get a bigger pay bump by leaving your company for greener pastures than by getting...

  • Activision Blizzard scandal a ‘watershed moment’ for women in the gaming industry

    California’s legal action could mark step towards fixing culture of harassment, experts say Activision Blizzard employees stage a walkout in Irvine, California, on 28 July. Photograph: Allen J Schaben/Los Angeles Times/REX/Shutterstock For women at Activision Blizzard, one of the world’s most famous video game companies, showing up to work meant navigating near daily episodes of humiliation, sexual harassment, and even physical abuse, according to a bombshell lawsuit that has prompted a reckonin

  • How Much You Should Have in Your Retirement Fund at Ages 30, 40, 50 and 60

    In your 20s, as you start your career and make real money for the first time, your spending changes. After living with Mom and Dad or in a college dorm, you can afford a place of your own and might...

  • How COVID-19 reshaped the healthcare industry

    Janet Elkin, ICON Medical Network Holdings President and CEO, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss how the healthcare industry is faring amid the pandemic and break down what the future of healthcare looks like in a post-COVID world.

  • Gottlieb expects COVID cases to climb in northern U.S. as schools reopen

    Dr. Scott Gottlieb says new infections driven by the highly contagious Delta variant could climb as schools reopen.

  • Southwest accused by flight website Kiwi of trying to create a distraction by demanding details about its ties with Skiplagged

    Southwest Airlines in a court filing sought info about Kiwi's relationship with Skiplagged. Kiwi said it was a distraction technique.

  • ATVI SHAREHOLDER DEADLINE: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadline to File a Lead Plaintiff Motion in a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Activision Blizzard, Inc.

    NEW YORK, Aug. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bernstein Liebhard, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, reminds investors of the deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in a securities class action lawsuit that has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired the securities of Activision Blizzard Inc. ("Activision" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ATVI) from August 4, 2016 through July 27, 2021 (the "Class Period"). The lawsuit filed in the United States District Court for the

  • All You Need To Know About Collecting Social Security While Still Working

    Social Security retirement benefits are meant as a supplemental income source, to be used in conjunction with personal retirement savings or pensions. As such, many "retirees" continue to work...

  • Cuomo accuser speaks publicly for the first time

    CBS NEWS' JERICKA DUNCAN: "Being held accountable to you means seeing the governor charged with a crime."BRITTANY COMMISSO: "What he did to me was a crime."A former assistant who filed a criminal complaint against New York Governor Andrew Cuomo last week for allegedly groping her in the Executive Mansion in Albany spoke publicly for the first time in an interview with CBS News and the Albany Times-Union airing Monday. Brittany Commisso is one of 11 women Cuomo is accused of sexually harassing, according to an investigative report released by the state attorney general's office last week. She recently filed a criminal complaint with the Albany sheriff's office. COMMISSO: "Then there started to be hugs with kisses on the cheek, and then there was at one point a hug, and then when he went to go kiss me on the cheek, he'd quickly turned his head and he kissed me on the lips." Commisso, identified only as "executive assistant #1" in the report, told state investigators that Cuomo fondled her breast on one occasion, the most serious allegation the governor faces. She also said he rubbed her backside while taking a photo. Cuomo has resisted widespread calls for his resignation, including from fellow Democrats such as President Joe Biden, but he could soon face impeachment and removal from office by state lawmakers. Cuomo has denied any wrongdoing. His lawyer told reporters on Friday that Commisso's account was fabricated, citing emails and other evidence she said undermines her story.