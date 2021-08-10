Abstract: Global 3D Cell Culture Market to Reach US$2. 4 Billion by the Year 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for 3D Cell Culture estimated at US$972.

1 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 13.7% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Scaffold-based, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 13.9% CAGR to reach US$1.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Scaffold-free segment is readjusted to a revised 13.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 27.2% share of the global 3D Cell Culture market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 35.1% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 14.8% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027



The 3D Cell Culture market in the U.S. is estimated at US$341.2 Million in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 35.1% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$161.4 Million in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 14.8% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 12.3% and 11.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 16.3% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$161.4 Million by the year 2027.



Microfluidics-based Segment Corners a 17.1% Share in 2020



In the global Microfluidics-based segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 15.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$139.1 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$377.3 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$186.4 Million by the year 2027.



3D Biotek, LLC

Advanced Biomatrix, Inc.

Becton Dickinson and Company

Corning Inc.

Greiner Bio One International GmbH

Hamilton Company

InSphero AG

Lonza Group AG

Merck KGaA

Mimetas B.V.

Nanofiber Solutions

REPROCELL USA Inc.

Synthecon, Incorporated

Tecan Trading AG

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.







I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

3D Cell Culture Transforms Life Sciences Industry

3D Cell Culture: An Introduction

3D-Cell Culture Models

Benefits of 3D Cell Culture

Key 3D Cell Culture Formats

3D Cell Culture?Different Techniques

Scaffold-Based 3D Cell Culture

Polymeric Hard Scaffolds

Biological Scaffolds

Micropatterned Surface Microplates

Non-Scaffold Based 3D Cell Culture

Hanging Drop Microplates

Spheroid Microplates with Ultra-Low Attachment (ULA) coating

Microfluidic 3D Cell Culture

Expanding Applications Fuel Growth in the Global 3D Cell

Culture Market

Developed Regions Lead the 3D Cell Culture Market, Asia-Pacific

to Register Faster Growth

Scaffold-based 3D Cell Culture Products Dominate the Market

Cancer and Stem Cell Research Leads the Global Market

Competitive Scenario

Key Commercial 3D Cell Culture Devices



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Recent Market Activity



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Incidence of Cancer Drives the Demand for 3D Cell Culture

EXHIBIT 1: Global Cancer Incidence: Number of New Cancer Cases

in Million for the Years 2018, 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035 and 2040

EXHIBIT 2: Global Number of New Cancer Cases and Cancer-related

Deaths by Cancer Site for 2018

EXHIBIT 3: Number of New Cancer Cases and Deaths (in Million)

by Region for 2018

Increasing Demand for 3D Cell Culture in Drug Discovery

Use of 3D Cell Culture for Regenerative Medicine

Organoids as Alternatives to Using Animals in Experiments

Use of 3D Cell Culture for Regenerative Medicine

Microfluidic Chips Hold Potential in Addressing 3D Cell Culture

Challenges

Technological Advancements Promote 3D Cell Culture Market

Researchers Use Lab-on-a-CD Technology to Generate Spheroid 3D

Cell Cultures

3D Bioprinting Holds Potential to Revolutionize Organ

Transplantation Space

A Review of Research Efforts and Achievements of Companies and

Universities

3D Tissue Culture: Growing Significance in Cancer Research

Cells Grown in 3D Change Cell Proliferation and Morphology

Cells Grown in 3D Demonstrate a More Pragmatic Drug Response

Cells Grown in 3D Express Phenotypic Heterogeneity

Cells Grown in 3D Alter Cell Behavior and Gene Expression

Cells Grown in 3D Replicate the Tumor Microenvironment

Other Advantages of 3D Tissue Culture Models

New Dimension of Cell Culture: The Rise of Spheroid Culture

Systems

Challenges

Progress in Scaffolds and Hydrogels Aids Creation of Organoids

and Spheroids



Total Companies Profiled: 38

