‘Glimpse of Heaven’: Pastor to run his 15th River Bank Run

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Pastor Ken Nash spends most of his time at Cornerstone Church connecting with his community and leading church services. Outside of work, he’s in a different kind of attire.

Nash puts on his tennis shoes and joins the running community. He said he’s been running for more than 20 years to help him stay in shape. His first race was the 25k at the Amway River Bank Run 20 years ago. Since then, he said he’s been hooked.

“I absolutely loved the feeling when I came around that last bend. I had about a half a mile to go, and there were thousands of people cheering, and it honestly felt like a glimpse of heaven,” Nash said.

He will now run his 15th 25k on Saturday and give the opening prayer. Nash said he’s excited to race and feel the energy of downtown Grand Rapids during the run.

“There’s nothing like it. It really is something that I’d encourage anyone to come on down and enjoy this event,” Nash said.

The pastor will be joining the other 25k runners at the start line just after 8:30 a.m. He is running with myTEAM TRIUMPH this year and will be pushing one of the captains through the course. Their start time is at 8:45 a.m.

