There was a glimmer of hope in Patriots’ practice attendance on Friday

The New England Patriots are still banged up, just three days before their Monday night showdown with the Arizona Cardinals. Running back Damien Harris, wide receiver Jakobi Meyers, left tackle Isaiah Wynn and corner Jalen Mills were not at Friday’s practice, per Zack Cox of NESN.com

There was a glimmer of hope with a notable return to the field, however, with right tackle Trent Brown being back at practice. Quarterback Garrett Gilbert also returned to the field as well.

Brown’s return is encouraging to an ailing offensive line. He battled illness throughout the course of last week and into this week. The injuries to Harris, Meyers and Wynn certainly leave the Patriots offense in a difficult spot.

Meyers being out is especially concerning for a struggling New England offense. The wide receiver leads the team with 50 catches for 593 yards and three touchdowns.

Here’s today’s Patriots injury report. Trent Brown was upgraded to limited. pic.twitter.com/fJ8zxURUkt — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) December 9, 2022

Arizona ranks 24th in the league with an average of 245.4 passing yards allowed per game, per Team Rankings.com. This could make for a perfect opportunity for the Patriots offense to finally show signs of life.

But injuries to key players could present a problem, as New England looks to get back into the playoff hunt with a win on Monday night.

