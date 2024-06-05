Gliding to greatness with Colorado Gold Speedskating

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — For decades, Colorado Gold Speedskating, a non-profit organization, has been dedicated to raising awareness about the sport of speedskating.

Practices at the World Arena Ice Hall are offered to the public, where the organization provides skates, instruction, safety equipment and more!

To find out more information about Colorado Gold Speedskating you can visit their website.

Most practices are led by Patrick Wentland, a former speedskater himself and Olympic coach. He coached Olympic athletes such as Apollo Ohno and Rusty Smith.

