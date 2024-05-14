After GLIAC win, GVSU baseball prepares for NCAA tournament

ALLENDALE, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Valley State baseball is hot at the right time.

The Lakers won the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference tournament Sunday and is getting ready for its first NCAA tournament appearance since 2016. This didn’t look likely after they lost at Davenport on May 1, dropping them to 22-23 on the season. However, they ripped off eight-straight wins after that and earned some extra baseball.

“Coach Keur, he made it clear that he’s here and he’s ready to win,” outfielder Ryan Dykstra said. “The guys are ready to win. We have a lot of experience on the team, so it wasn’t a lot of new stuff. It was kind of just a ‘win now’ kind of situation.”

First year head coach Jordan Keur said making the tournament was the plan all along.

“It was a long process, but trusting the process throughout the entire year was the message that we’ve had all year,” Keur said. “We’re playing our best baseball toward the end of the year when we need to be playing our best baseball.”

GVSU opens the tournament Thursday in Indianapolis against Maryville.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.