GLIAC, MIAA roundup: Grand Valley State, Alma win respective conferences

GLIAC

Grand Valley State 38, Davenport 0: The host Lakers (9-1, 6-0 GLIAC) retained the league title in dominant fashion. Tariq Reid set the pace for a dominant rushing performance with 120 yards and two touchdowns. Kyle Nott, Lynn El-Wyche and Avery Moore also had rushing touchdowns. Davenport (8-2, 4-2) couldn’t get any offense going all afternoon, finishing with just 187 total yards and three fumbles lost.

Ferris State 63, Wayne State 19: The host Bulldogs (8-2, 5-1) scored seven rushing touchdowns, but Mylik Mitchell got the action started with a 75-yard touchdown pass to Tyrese Hunt-Thompson in the first quarter. Mitchell added two rushing touchdowns to go with two rushing touchdowns from Carson Gulker. Markel King, James Coby and Trinidad Chambliss also had rushing touchdowns. Dion Brown scored Wayne State’s (3-7, 2-4) only touchdown, and Griffin Milovanski made four field goals.

The GVSU defense makes a stop on the Davenport ball carrier Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, at Lubbers Stadium in Allendale.

Saginaw Valley State 38, Michigan Tech 21: Mike O’Horo was 24 of 30 for 300 yards, two passing touchdowns and a rushing touchdown to lead visiting SVSU (6-5, 3-3), who jumped out to a 14-0 lead in the first quarter on a pick-six by Micah Cretsinger. Terrance Brown iced the game away with a rushing touchdown in the final four minutes. Michigan Tech’s (5-5, 1-5) Alex Fries was 7 of 12 passing for 69 yards and two touchdowns before ceding to Joe Hartlieb, who finished 8 of 15 for 86 yards and a TD. Ethan Champney finished with six catches for 116 yards and hauled in each of MTU’s three touchdowns.

Northern State (S.D.) 44, Northern Michigan 20: Aidan Hoard was 20-for-40 for 286 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions for the host Wildcats (0-11). Northern State’s (5-6) Jacob Van Landingham was 20-of-30 passing for 290 yards and four touchdowns and Hank Kraft added a rushing touchdown.

MIAA

Alma 50, Albion 14: Alma (10-0, 6-0 MIAA) jumped out to a 22-0 advantage and led, 43-7, at halftime en route to clinching the conference title for the second straight season. Carter St. John was 13 of 17 for 353 yards and three touchdowns to Devon Frenchko, who finished with four catches for 225 yards. Eddie Williams finished with 114 yards and two touchdowns on 17 carries. Luke Lovell finished 28-of-42 for 335 yards and one touchdown and Curtis Hamilton had a rushing touchdown for Albion (7-3, 3-3).

Trine (Ind.) 42, Kalamazoo College 29: Alex Price was 16 of 24 for 213 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions for Trine (6-4, 4-2). Xaine Kerby and Alexander Lewis added rushing touchdowns and Rashawn Street had a 97-yard kickoff to put the game out of reach. Josh Nichols was 35 of 54 for 325 yards, two passing touchdowns, a rushing touchdown and two interceptions for Kalamazoo (5-5, 1-5).

Olivet 32, Adrian 10: Dontal Wright had 39 carries for 256 yards to lead Olivet (4-6, 2-4). Three other running backs, Ryan White, Ricky Williamson and Dennis Simmons, finished Wright’s work with rushing touchdowns and quarterback Evan Ormsby was 13-for-25 for 181 yards and one touchdown. Brady Raymond replaced Mark Lopez at quarterback for Adrian (1-9, 0-6) and finished 4 of 9 for 78 yards and the team’s only touchdown to Cole Seslar.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: GLIAC, MIAA roundup: Grand Valley State, Alma win respective leagues