Gleyber Torres responds to Brian Cashman's criticism, says he hasn't spoken to Yankees about extension

Gleyber Torres about to make a throw at shortstop

Brian Cashman had some tough criticism for Gleyber Torres over the offseason, saying the shortstop came into last season out of shape and that played a big part in why he struggled through most of 2020.

Friday at Yankees camp down in Tampa, Torres was cool and collected in his response to his GM.

"The past is the past. ... I can't control what people say," Torres said. He said hasn't spoken to Cashman about the topic yet and that he doesn't think it needs to be addressed.

In 2019, Torres was one of the best players in the baseball, slashing .278/.337/.535 with 38 home runs and 90 RBI.

While 2020 was indeed a short season, Torres' numbers of .243/.356./.368, three home runs and 16 RBI were very concerning to see.

Torres said that there were a lot of times last season that he was not comfortable batting, due in part to the paused/shortened season.

"I didn't feel well in the first half of the season because of covid and things like that, but after my injury I felt [good] and I fixed little things that I didn't fix in the first half of the season," Torres said.

Well now we've arrived at an interesting moment in time for the Yankees, who will need to start talking contract extensions with some of their young stars, including Torres and Aaron Judge.

But at this moment, Torres says he hasn't been approached by the front office to talk an extension.