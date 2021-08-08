Gleyber Torres to get MRI on thumb: 'A little concerned about him right now'

Gleyber Torres starts to run after connecting with ball home jersey

Gleyber Torres appeared to injure his thumb after stealing second during Sunday's 2-0 loss to the Mariners, and Yankees manager Aaron Boone said the infielder will get an MRI to check it out.

"A little concerned about him right now," Boone said after the game. "Hurt his thumb on that diving into second base, so he's going to get an MRI on that and we'll see what we have over the next 24 hours."

The steal came in the bottom of the fourth, but Torres still went out for his next two at-bats in the sixth and eighth before Tyler Wade came in for him at shortstop at the top of the ninth.

"As the game went on, he just felt kind of the instability hitting," Boone said.



Torres struck out in his final at-bat, but had a great day overall, going 3-for-4 with a double and a stolen base, so it would be unfortunate to lose him at a time where his game is moving in the right direction.

