Glenville 2024 tight end has Ohio State in his final five schools

The pipeline from Cleveland Glenville High School to Ohio State has been historically strong over the last 20 years.

The last Buckeye Heisman winner, Troy Smith, prepped at Glenville. Other former OSU stars like Ted Ginn Jr., Donte Whitner, and National Championship winning quarterback Cardale Jones have also made huge impacts on the program.

Another Tarblooder could be making his way to Columbus, 2024 tight end Damarion Witten. The 6-foot, 4-inch and 215 pound in-state star released his top five schools with Ohio State still in the mix. Witten is rated as the 23rd best tight end and 401st overall player according to the 247Sports composite.

Witten has scheduled an official visit to Ohio State on the final weekend of this month and could very well see his recruitment end shortly after the trip.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire