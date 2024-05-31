Glenvar girls win the Region 2C soccer title over Radford

AXTON, Va. (WFXR) — The Glenvar Highlanders girls soccer team beat the Radford Bobcats 4-1 to win the Region 1C title Thursday night at the Smith River Sports Complex. Glenvar’s Giuliana Stanley scored all four of the team’s goals. Glenvar will be hosting a Class 1 state quarterfinal game. Radford will be on the road for their state quarterfinal game.

