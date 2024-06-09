Glenvar girls soccer team defeats Clarke County to claim VHSL class 2 state title

SALEM, Va. (WFXR) – It was a war of attrition for the Glenvar high school girls soccer team. Not only did the Highlanders play through four overtime periods, it took penalty kicks to knock off the team that beat them last year in the state semifinals.

“A lot of people counted us out today, people did, and they said we couldn’t beat Clarke County especially after they beat us 6-0 in the semifinals. Our girls like I said are mentally strong they were mentally prepared to come in here today to do what they needed to do,” says Glenvar head soccer coach Kyleigh Drew.

Clarke County missed their opening attempt, and the Highlanders responded with a goal from from senior midfielder Campbell Hardin. But the Eagles were able to tie the kicks back up.

That’s until Glenvar’s Sawyer Wilson buried the ball in the back of the net to put the Highlanders up 2-1. Clark County was able to tie it back up, until Highlanders Megan Pomerleau was able to kick the ball over the goalie, and into the net to give Glenvar the 3-2 lead.

Clarke County was looking for the equalizer but was stopped by Glenvar freshman goalie Madelaine Frackelton. Later with match tied up again, Frackelton took the last shot and scored the goal. The Highlanders were able to beat Clarke County in penalty kicks to claim the VHSL Class 2 state title.

