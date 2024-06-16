Glenvar Girl’s Soccer earns pair of VHSL Class 2 awards

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WFXR)– Glenvar High School striker Guiliana Stanley was named Class 2 Player of the Year, and Head Coach Kyleigh Drew was named Class 2 Coach of the Year for Girl’s Soccer by the Virginia High School League.

In her senior season, Stanley led the Highlanders with a career-high 47 goals and 10 assists. She finished with 131 and 37 assists during her career while saving her best for last.

In her three seasons leading the Glenvar Girl’s Soccer Program, Drew has led the Highlanders to two state titles in 2022 and 2024. During her tenure, she has an overall record of 56-9-1, including an undefeated season in 2024 at 21-0.

