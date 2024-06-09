Glenvar boys soccer team wins back-to-back VHSL state championships

SALEM, Va. (WFXR) – Over at Spartan Field in Salem, the Glenvar boys soccer team was able to hold a 1-0 lead over Radford to claim back-to-back VHSL state championships.

In the first half of the match Highlanders senior forward Bryce King was able to get past the defense to score the only goal of the game.

“It’s just a great feeling it’s something not a lot people get to experience, and I got to do it twice it’s just great. I saw it and I was like I have to score this because I knew I was beating the keeper to it and I know I had to put it in,” says King.

According to Glenvar head soccer coach Josh Jones, there wouldn’t be a second state title if the team didn’t stay discipline while fully embracing the fundamentals of the game.

“You know I think we’ve just been disciplined all year on the fundamentals of soccer you know I think our guys bought into playing simple with the ball; bought into playing really good one-on-one defense, and team defense, while executing set pieces, and they just bought into how we’re going to win this year and because of that they earned the chance to call themselves state champions again.”

For the Highlanders watching the girls team come away with a state title earlier in the day gave them motivation to capture another consecutive state title.

