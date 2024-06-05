Glenvar boys and girls soccer teams advance to the VHSL Class 2 semifinals

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Glenvar boys and girls soccer teams made it a clean sweep to the VHSL Class 2 state semifinals. Glenvar’s girls team got a 5-0 win over Central Wise in the Class 2 quarterfinals Tuesday at Glenvar High School. The Glenvar girls will play Poquoson in the state semifinals Friday at 1pm at Spartan Field at Salem High School. Glenvar’s boys team got a 4-0 win over Marion in the Class 2 quarterfinals Tuesday at Glenvar High School. The Glenvar boys will play Bruton in the state semifinals Friday at 9am at Spartan Field at Salem High School.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFXRtv.