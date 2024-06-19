Glenvar boys and girls soccer pull of the state title double

SALEM, Va. (WFXR) — The Spring 2024 high school soccer season in VHSL Class 2 was dominated by the Glenvar High School girls and boys teams. The Highlander boys repeated as state champs. While the Highlander girls won the state title.

