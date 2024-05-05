Glentoran start title defence with big win over Crusaders

Reigning champions Glentoran Women started the defence of their Women's Premiership crown with a commanding 6-0 win over Crusaders Strikers at Blanchflower Park.

The title winners against last season's third place finishers looked the pick of the ties on the opening day of the campaign but Kim Turner's side ultimately proved comfortable winners.

Joely Andrews got the Glens up and running after 23 minutes with fellow Northern Ireland international Demi Vance doubling the lead five minutes later.

Aimee Neal, a new signing from Sion Swifts, headed in to make it 3-0 before half time.

Last season's top scorer Kerry Beattie converted a penalty five minutes after the break and it stayed 4-0 until injury time when substitute Rachel Rogan netted twice in quick succession.

Cliftonville big winners too

After finishing second to Glentoran last season, Cliftonville Ladies also put down an early marker with a big win of their own.

The Reds went to Stangmore Park and beat Mid Ulster Ladies 5-0.

In her first game since re-joining Cliftonville from Blackburn Rovers, and having scored 14 times last season, Danielle Maxwell was quick off the mark to give her side an early lead.

Further goals from Louise McDaniel and skipper Kirsty McGuinness had Cliftonville 3-0 ahead at half time.

McGuinness set up McDaniel to score her second after the break, with new signing Carla Devine rounding out the goals.

Lisburn rivals both off the mark

Lisburn Rangers arrived in the Premiership with a 2-1 victory over Derry City at the Brandywell.

The League Cup finalists, off the back of five consecutive promotions, opened the scoring through Erin McGreevy.

With 15 minutes remaining Ellie Redden equalised for the Candystripes, only for Faye Loughran to net the winner as time ticked away.

Lisburn Ladies enjoyed a 2-1 win of their own, beating Larne at Inver Park.

Hollie Johnston had put the hosts in front but Stacey Murdough equalised moments after with both goals coming in stoppage time at the end of the first half.

Rachel Kerr completed the turnaround six minutes after the restart.