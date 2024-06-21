Glens and Reds maintain perfect Premiership starts

Caitlin McGuinness celebrates her treble for Cliftonville with the match ball [Paul Harvey ]

Glentoran and Cliftonville both hit seven goals as they made it five wins from their opening five Women's Premiership games on Friday night.

The Glens hammered previously unbeaten Lisburn Rangers 7-1 to top the table on goal difference while the Reds beat Lisburn Ladies by the same scoreline.

Derry City and Larne played out a goalless draw at the Brandywell in Friday night's other match.

Lisburn Rangers also went into the Crewe Park encounter with a 100% record but that was to end as the champions stormed to an emphatic victory.

Glentoran seized the early advantage when Kerry Beattie sent an exquisitely executed effort into the top corner with just over 10 minutes on the clock.

Beattie struck again not long after the break, this time from the spot after Joely Andrews had been upended in the box, before Emily Wilson added a third just short of the hour with a low finish across the face of goal.

Demi Vance increased Glentoran’s lead midway through the second half following a mix-up at the back, and whilst Ellie-Mae Dickson did pull one back for Rangers late goals from Aimee Kerr, Rachel Rogan and Kascie Weir well and truly put the issue beyond doubt.

Celebration time for Glentoran after scoring in their big win over Lisburn Rangers [Chrissy McKee]

Not to be outdone, Cliftonville also outclassed their opposition at the Bluebell Stadium.

Caitlin McGuinness broke the deadlock midway through the first half with a close-range finish and Louise McDaniel doubled up seven minutes from the break.

Rachel Kerr reduced the deficit moments later with a 20-yard drive beyond keeper Erin McAllister, but Caitlin restored Cliftonville’s two-goal cushion around the hour mark.

Big sister Kirsty made it 4-1 to the Reds soon after, with Victoria Carleton bagging number five with 20 minutes remaining.

Caitlin then completed her hat-trick with another close-range goal with eight minutes to go before Kirsty wrapped it all up right at the end.

Meanwhile, the stalemate between Derry and Larne wasn’t without its chances.

Ella Parker threatened for the visitors after a quarter-of-an-hour only to turn her effort into the side-netting while, at the other end, Ellie Redden’s long-range strike was well dealt with by Kate Smith.

That pattern continued into the second half with Kate Nicolson just failing to hit the target with a free-kick from distance, followed by a Caoirse Doherty run and shot that again ended up in the side-netting.