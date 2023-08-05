GlenOak Golden Eagles 2023 high school football preview

HEAD COACH: Scott Garcia, 15th year, 83-70

LAST YEAR: 4-7, 2-4

POSTSEASON: Division I, Region 1

RETURNING LETTERMEN (26)

Cole Anderson, QB, 6-0, 165, Sr.

Katour Ashcraft, WR-DB, 6-2, 180, Sr.

Adrion Burt, QB-LB, 6-1, 190, Jr.

Avantae Burt, RB-DB, 5-9, 170, Sr.

Nasjier Corner, WR-DB, 5-10, 165, Jr.

Da'Codis Davis, RB-LB, 5-11, 185, Sr.

Tommy Dick, OL-DL, 5-11, 235, Sr.

Matt Fontes, WR-DB, 5-8, 150, Sr.

Omar Ford, OL-DL, 5-10, 395, Sr.

Tony French, OL-DL, 6-3, 285, Sr.

Carlito Hall, TE-LB, 6-0, 210, Jr.

John Hamilton, OL-DL, 6-1, 190, Soph.

Jamar Johnson, RB-LB, 5-11, 200, Jr.

Quincy Jones, WR-DB, 5-9, 165, Jr.

Aeden Lennon, OL-DL, 5-10, 210, Jr.

Ethan Lucas, TE-DL, 6-2, 227, Sr.

Romeo Magueyal, OL-DL, 5-10, 240, Sr.

Muhammad Malka, WR-DB, 5-11, 184, Sr.

Tayzon Mason, TE-LB, 5-11, 190, Sr.

Jaylen McElroy, WR-DB, 6-2, 165, Sr.

Austin Morrison, TE-DL, 6-3, 220, Sr.

David Potter, FB-LB, 5-9, 170, Jr.

Ashton Rulewicz, OL-DL, 6-2, 220, Sr.

Kantin Walls, WR-DB, 5-8, 147, Sr.

Aiden Whaley, WR-DB, 5-11, 173, Sr.

Brailon Wilcox, WR-DB, 5-9, 160, Sr.

IMPACT PLAYERS: Avantae Burt gained more than 1,700 all-purpose yards last year as a junior, with 1,224 of those yards rushing. The explosive Burt, who can line up in the slot as well and poses a major threat in the return game, scored 14 touchdowns in gaining All-Ohio third team. "We're going to try to get him the ball as many ways as we can," head coach Scott Garcia said. Burt also will play some safety in certain situations. ... Jamar Johnson is another weapon in a crowded GlenOak backfield. He averaged 7.8 yards a carry in totaling 690 yards and eight TDs as a sophomore. Johnson also will start at inside linebacker and is expected to be one of GlenOak's leaders on the defensive side. ... Tackles Romeo Magueyal and Tony French headline a veteran GlenOak offensive line returning four of five starters and expected to be a strength. Magueyal will play some at defensive tackle, too. ... Garcia wasn't ready to name a starting quarterback as two-a-days began. Adrion "Milk" Burt and Cole Anderson each got a lot of snaps last year, and Garcia said he's not afraid to play both again. One factor in that decision is GlenOak wants to get Burt, the younger brother of Avantae, onto the field defensively at outside linebacker. ... Ethan Lucas is back on the D-line after totaling 41.5 tackles (9.5 for loss) and five sacks as a junior.

GlenOak's Jaylen McElroy, driving to the hoop against Green last season, is expected to make an impact on the football field this fall.

WHAT'S NEW: Jaylen McElroy, the sixth man on GlenOak's 18-win basketball team this past winter, is expected to make an impact for the football team as a receiver and safety. ... Junior TE/LB Jeremiah Powell (6-3, 195), the brother of former GlenOak RB Bri'onte Dunn, could be a difference-maker after missing his sophomore season because of shoulder surgery. ... Senior WR-LB Cavaris Culler (6-0, 185) is expected to help after coming over from St. Thomas Aquinas. ... Sophomore Sean Leahy (5-8, 170) is expected to contribute somewhere on the field after being the freshman team's QB last year. "He's just an athlete," Garcia said. ... Add sophomore Javi'ion McClendon (6-1, 190) to the Golden Eagles' stable of running backs. McClendon ran on GlenOak track's varsity relays teams as a freshman. ... Sophomore FB-LB Matt Rekstis (5-9, 205) is the younger brother of former GlenOak linebacker Mike Rekstis, a third-team All-Ohioan as a senior in 2017.

OUTLOOK: In his third season back at the helm, Garcia sounds like he's ready for the Golden Eagles to start winning. They've shown flashes. He's seen their work ethic improve. And a big senior class (30) is filled with guys who have played a lot of varsity football. "It's one of those things where we've kind of laid a foundation the last couple of years," Garcia said. "Now it's time to amp it up a little bit." ... Garcia led GlenOak to a 76-56 record, four Federal League titles and eight playoff appearances from 2007-18. The Golden Eagles stumbled to a 1-9 mark in his final season. GlenOak then went 1-17 in two seasons under Beau Balderson, leading to Garcia returning in 2021 and GlenOak going 7-14 the past two seasons. ... Guards Tommy Dick and Ashton Rulewicz join French and Magueyal as three-year starters on GlenOak's offensive line. TE Austin Morrison is another returning starter to add to the experience up front.

GlenOak head coach Scott Garcia watches his team play McKinley, Oct. 14, 2022.

