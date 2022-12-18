Glenn Taylor Jr.’s 20 points push Oregon State past Green Bay
Glenn Taylor Jr. scored 20 points to lead Oregon State to a 65-56 win against Green Bay. The Beavers are now back at .500 this season with a 6-6 record.
Get into the Christmas spirit with some of these limited time, holiday season beers made by South Carolina breweries.
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) Matt Ryan has won an NFL MVP award, been named Offensive Rookie of the Year and risen to seventh in the league in all-time passing yards over a standout 15-season career. Ryan also came out on the wrong side of history for a second time in Indianapolis' 39-36 loss at Minnesota on Saturday. The 37-year-old quarterback couldn't help the Colts stop the Vikings in what became the biggest comeback in NFL history - rallying from a 33-point halftime deficit.
After this season, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady will have a wide range of options to choose from in 2023
According to The Associated Press, hospitals argue doctors are spending too much time responding to patient inquiries.
Lionel Messi picked up the World Cup in a black bisht - a traditional men's cloak in the Arab world - as he was asked to put on the garment before being handed the trophy.
The father-son duo previously finished runner-up in 2006, 2013 and 2020.
Check out the best moments from Sunday's final round.
Sunday’s 2022 World Cup Final between France and Argentina could be an all-timer.
With 39 seconds remaining in Saturday night’s game and the score tied 29-29, Bills running back Devin Singletary took a handoff up the middle at the Dolphins’ 11-yard line, ran toward the end zone, and then purposely stopped and fell down at the 4-yard line. After the game, Bills coach Sean McDermott praised Singletary for [more]
More than anything, Lionel Messi had wanted to win the World Cup for Argentina. Now, he's earned his country’s undying love.
Tiger Woods and his son, Charlie, shot 65 Sunday at the PNC Championship, settling for a T-8 finish.
Plenty of blame for the Dallas Cowboys for their loss in Jacksonville, starting with the head coach
There was a huge disparity in support inside the stadium and Hugo Lloris may have quickly regretted his choice after winning the pre-shootout toss
Those with a front-row seat to Tiger Woods at the 2022 PNC Championship came away with high praise.
A love story for the ages.
It took nearly two hours and 15 stitches to get Rafa Garcia's head to stop bleeding.
Emiliano Martinez once conceded three goals at Port Vale on loan for Oxford United, and that was only 10 years ago, which just goes to show that the psychology of a goalkeeper is built over many different experiences. In those days he was called Damian on a teamsheet but Emi – the abbreviation of his middle name that he goes by – is a different guy.
Trevor Lawrence took a huge step in his career on Sunday.
Dallas was on the verge of clinching back-to-back playoff berths for the first time in 15 years. Then another mistake, be it a bad decision or simply a bad bounce, reared its ugly head.
The Jets were one play away from 8-6, but Jared Goff’s 50-yard fourth down touchdown pass with less than two minutes remaining broke their fans’ hearts and wrecked a spirited late-game fightback.