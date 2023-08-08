Glenn Schumann drew NFL attention. Why he's happy as Georgia football defensive coordinator

The five defensive players that went from Georgia football to the Philadelphia Eagles defense the past two years stay connected with a text message chain while in their new NFL city.

Glenn Schumann was the position coach for second-year Eagles linebacker Nakobe Dean. Rookies Nolan Smith, Jalen Carter and Kelee Ringo starred on the 2022 Bulldogs defense and played alongside Jordan Davis a year earlier.

Schumann interviewed to be the Eagles defensive coordinator in February, but is back at age 33 for his eighth season with Georgia.

“When you’re successful, opportunities come for everybody,” Schumann said Wednesday. “Opportunities come for players, opportunities come for coaches. It was an honor to be considered and to be reached out to by them. I appreciate it. “

More: Will Georgia football get pushed in 2023 schedule? How will playoff committee view it?

More: UGA fires Georgia football recruiting staffer injured in fatal crash who filed lawsuit

More: Georgia football begins three-peat chase atop preseason USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll

Schumann saw his total annual compensation more than double from $805,000 to $1.9 million after talking with the Eagles. His contact was also extended a year in March to keep him through June 30, 2026, according to an amendment released to the Athens Banner-Herald Tuesday via an open records request.

He also saw his title change to defensive coordinator after sharing the title co-defensive coordinator with Will Muschamp last season.

Muschamp, the former Florida and South Carolina coach who coaches the Bulldogs safeties and nickelbacks, remains co-defensive coordinator, but it was Schumann getting the call for the annual preseason press conference for the coordinator Wednesday.

Schumann explained why he’s stuck around Georgia. He’s tied with running backs coach Dell McGee as the longest tenured assistant coach under coach Kirby Smart.

“There’s a lot of ways to define quality of life, right?” he said.

He said family — wife Lauren, son Bryson, who turns 4 next month, and daughter Whitley, 2, play a big role.

“My family is extremely happy here,” he said.

He said winning — something Georgia has done a lot of under Smart — is also a factor.

“Quality of life in this profession is generally tied to winning,” he said.

He said there’s a lot of people who are extremely happy that make a career move.

“They tried to become happier and ended up miserable,” he said.

Smart certainly is glad that Schumann remains in Athens.

“He is extremely bright, extremely passionate,” Smart said last month. “I rely heavily on Glenn for input on practice schedules, defensive design, thinking outside the box. There's not a time when I think of who can I ask on my staff that understands what we want and what we need, Glenn Schumann is that guy. He's very talented.”

Schumann lost five defensive players to the NFL draft, including the three Eagles draft picks as well as safety Christopher Smith and outside linebacker Robert Beal. The Bulldogs lost five defensive first-round draft picks the previous year and ran the table and lifted the national championship trophy again.

“Schemes change year to year based on who you’re best 11 players or best 15 players are,” Schumann said. “We’re going to measure, did we outhit people, did we outhustle people, did we outcompete people? If we do that, you’re successful playing defense just about any level of football.”

The roster is still loaded with talent as evidenced by more than half of the preseason All-SEC first team defense voted by the media play for Georgia: defensive linemen Mykel Williams and Nazir Stackhouse, inside linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson and defensive backs Malaki Starks, Javon Bullard and Kamari Lassiter.

Dumas-Johnson was asked last week what would make the inside linebackers dangerous this season.

“Coach Schu,” he said of the Alabama graduate who first started to work with Smart at Alabama as a student assistant. “Let him be who we are. Let him keep being hard on us. Let him keep coaching every little thing that he can. Let the linebackers listen to him because he’s one of the best in the business.”

Schumann has helped send his share of inside linebackers to the NFL.

Besides Dean, they include Roquan Smith with the Ravens, Monty Rice with the Titans, Quay Walker with the Packers and Channing Tindall with the Dolphins. He keeps in touch with them.

“Mostly this time of year, it’s text message related,” he said, “because they’re short on time, I’m short on time. Kelee sent me a text the other day. I was going back and forth about things that are going on with him.”

Schumann has inside backers this year that look like next level players starting with Smael Mondon, Xavier Sorey and Dumas-Johnson.

They took part in his “Linebacker Olympics, ” a night of competition, prior to preseason camp that the Schumanns host at their home. He began doing it after spring practice was cancelled in 2020 due to the pandemic and players were apart.

“It’s a chance for all of us to come together outside of football and compete and relax and break bread together,” he said. “I don’t want our only experiences together to be on a football field or in a meeting room.”

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: What Glenn Schumann likes about staying as DC with Georgia football