Glenn Robinson III named Warriors' opening night starting small forward

For the last three years, Kevin Durant was the Warriors' starting small forward.

Next Thursday when the Warriors open the 2019-20 season against the Clippers, Glenn Robinson III will assume that role.

No offense to Robinson III, but that's quite a change.

Coach Steve Kerr announced prior to the Warriors' preseason finale Friday that Robinson III had won the job.

Glenn Robinson will start tonight and has been named Golden State's opening night starter at small forward. — Logan Murdock (@loganmmurdock) October 19, 2019

Robinson III will join Steph Curry, D'Angelo Russell and Draymond Green in the starting lineup. The starting center position is still up in the air with Kevon Looney and Willie Cauley-Stein nursing injuries, though Kerr left the door open for Looney to play on opening night.

Steve Kerr said there's a chance Kevon Looney will play opening night. Kerr said Looney will scrimmage over the weekend and "if all goes well" he'll play. — Logan Murdock (@loganmmurdock) October 19, 2019

In three preseason games, Robinson III is averaging 7.3 points and 3.3 rebounds per game.

After bouncing around from four teams in his five NBA seasons, it appears Robinson III has found a home with the Warriors. Now that he's won a starting job with the defending Western Conference champions, it's up to him seize the opportunity.

