Glenn Robinson III explains most disappointing part of 76ers trade

Glenn Robinson III did not want the Warriors to trade him.

He loved playing for Steve Kerr and the organization, and was having a career year.

But the night before the Feb. 6 deadline, Golden State sent him and Alec Burks to the Philadelphia 76ers in exchange for three second-round draft picks.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Through six games in Philly, the small forward is averaging 6.0 points and 1.8 rebounds over 14.6 minutes per night, and is 0-for-9 from 3-point range.

In 48 games with the Dubs, Robinson III averaged 12.9 points and 4.7 rebounds over 31.6 minutes per night, while shooting 40 percent from deep.

"Even when (Golden State) played Philly, I showed them what I could do," Robinson told Spencer Davies of Basketball Insiders. "So to play those consistent minutes a night and perform well ...

"That's the most disappointing part about coming here is that -- both of us (he and Burks) are coming off career years where we're looking at hopefully big numbers after the season. I know I've got a family to feed. So you think about all those things.

"All those things play a role, and then when you come here and your role's not really explained or you don't know what's going on with the trade -- it's not like it was a trade where you come in and immediately have an impact. It's a little different, so ...

"This team is full of wings, full of guys who can play. So really, I don't really understand it. But it's a business, you've got to make it happen and go out and try to do your best every night."

Wow. Robinson III could not have been more open and transparent.

[RELATED: How Warriors-Burks-GRIII partnership benefited all parties]

Last summer, he signed a one-year minimum contract worth just under $1.9 million with the Warriors. The 26-year-old will be an unrestricted free agent in July, and he's hoping for a big payday.

Story continues

Does he feel like he did enough with the Dubs to justify a hefty contract?

"I believe in my mind I did," Robinson III told Davies. "For me and my career and just my confidence -- to have that year with Golden State, I always knew that I could do that in the league, so hopefully that stands up no matter what happens the rest of the season or whatever happens here."

Follow @DrewShiller on Twitter and Instagram

Glenn Robinson III explains most disappointing part of 76ers trade originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area