Glenn Robinson III expands on challenging adjustment to Sixers, doesn't rule out Warriors return

When Glenn Robinson III returned to Chase Center on Saturday night, it was natural for him to think about his past with the Warriors and, possibly, his future.

Robinson, who scored 15 points and had six rebounds in the Sixers' 118-114 loss to the Warriors, told NBC Sports Bay Area's Logan Murdock he's open to returning to Golden State this summer.

He also expanded on the adjustment to his new team, a topic that drew plenty of attention when the 26-year-old said in an interview with Basketball Insiders his role was "not really explained" and he didn't "really understand it."

On Feb. 27, Robinson had a chance to clarify those comments, while Brett Brown said he had, in fact, given a clear "roadmap" to every player following the All-Star break.

"I think some of it got a little blown out of proportion, but it was just really like figuring out my role here," Robinson said. "What did I get brought here to do? How can I help this team? I understand that both me and [Alec Burks], we were brought here to help this team win and that's what it's about."

Back in the city where he'd been enjoying a career-best season, averaging 12.9 points and shooting 40 percent from three-point range before being traded to the Sixers, Robinson reflected further.

It can be frustrating," he told Murdock. "I know I was brought here to help the team win, but now I'm trying to figure out the best way possible to help the team win. What I can do with my role. "My role on the Warriors was, I was guarding the best player every night. I was coming off shooting threes and getting my game to help the team. What can I do best here? That's my main goal, my main thought. Obviously, the other stuff that lingers in your head is your value of this summer, but I try to just take it one day at a time because that's all I can control at this point.

With the Sixers, three-point shooting continues to be a key part of Robinson's job. He found his shot on this road trip, converting 6 of 10 threes over the past three games after missing his first 10 long distance attempts since the trade. His defensive responsibilities also increased because of injuries to Joel Embiid (left shoulder sprain), Ben Simmons (nerve impingement in lower back) and Josh Richardson (concussion protocol).

It is true, though, that Robinson is less important to a healthy (or healthier) Sixers team than he was to this season's version of the Warriors.

"I think that we are true contenders," he said of the Sixers. "I like the team. I like everybody on this team can hoop. I think that's the biggest thing.

"We definitely have the potential to be able to accomplish whatever we want to. I think that we all got to be connected in order to get that main goal, and I think that the sacrifice of that championship that we want is great. Everybody has to be willing to sacrifice something."



