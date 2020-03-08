Glenn Robinson III, Alec Burks praise growth of young Warriors players

Glenn Robinson III and Alec Burks signed with the Warriors last offseason to play for a winning organization, have a chance at a title and revitalize their careers.

They accomplished two of three. Both Robinson and Burks were valuable veterans on a Warriors team whose season quickly spiraled after Steph Curry broke his hand in the fourth game of the year. Burks and Robinson fought side-by-side with young Dubs Eric Paschall, Jordan Poole and Marquese Chriss for 48 games before being shipped to the Philadelphia 76ers ahead of the NBA trade deadline where they will have a chance to fight for an NBA championship.

The veteran duo returned to Chase Center on Saturday and found the baby Warriors have taken it up a notch since they last played with them.

"They are getting a lot of minutes, you know?" Robinson said after the Warriors' 118-114 win, via 95.7 The Game. "It's boosting their confidence. You can tell from the beginning of the season how much they've improved their chemistry together. It will be interesting to see what pieces the Warriors will keep going forward. But I wish the best to all of them and I could definitely see the growth from preseason and the start of training camp."

Paschall opened the season on fire before hitting an early rookie wall that he recently broke through. Poole struggled with his shot early on but has discovered renewed confidence in his game as the year has gone on. For Chriss, signing with the Warriors has helped save a career that was circling the drain.

All three players, along with Damion Lee, appear to be in the Warriors' long-term plans and Burks isn't surprised at how the young guys have grown.

"I think (Paschall) he's been doing it all year," Burks told 95.7 The Game. "With (Poole) it just took him a little bit longer but I think he is figuring it out. I think he plays great with the ball in his hands and now he's got every opportunity. The game will slow down for everybody and I think it's doing that. (Chriss) has been in the league for four years, so you know how it be.

"I think opportunity is everything," Burks continued. "Just being in that situation over and over again, that helps young guys. That's what they get playing tough games against great teams and that will help their development in the future."

While Burks and Robinson's time with the Warriors was relatively short, their impact on the Warriors young players can't be discounted.

With Curry and Klay Thompson missing most of -- and in Thompson's case all of the season -- Burks and Robinson took on vital leadership roles on the court to help Paschall, Poole and Chriss grow as NBA players.

The Warriors will end the season with one of the worst records in the NBA, but the opportunity to develop and grow this season will serve them and the Warriors better in the long run.

