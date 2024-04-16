Glenn Maxwell: Australia all-rounder takes mental and physical health break at IPL

Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell has opted to take an indefinite mental and physical health break during the Indian Premier League.

Maxwell, 35, only scored 32 runs in Royal Challengers Bengaluru's first six games and asked the management to be left out of Monday's 25-run defeat by Sunrisers Hyderabad.

He also took a break to protect to his mental health in 2019.

"For me, personally, it was a pretty easy decision," said Maxwell.

"I went to [captain] Faf du Plessis and the coaches after the last game and said I felt it was probably time we tried someone else.

"I have been in this situation in the past where you can keep playing and get yourself deeper into a hole."

Maxwell, who has taken four wickets this season, came into the tournament in good form with the bat, averaging 42.26 in 17 T20s since November at a strike-rate of 185.85.

He scored the fastest century in 50-over World Cup history against the Netherlands and then made a maiden double century against Afghanistan as Australia went on to win their sixth title.

"I don't think I've had a better six months in cricket leading into this tournament so it's frustrating when it ends up like this," said Maxwell.

"T20 cricket can be like that sometimes - it's a pretty fickle game.

"I felt like I wasn't contributing in a positive way with the bat, and with the results and the position we find ourselves on the table, it's a good time to give someone else an opportunity.

"If I can get my body and my mind right, there's no reason I can't finish the tournament well if I do get another opportunity."

Maxwell's decision to temporarily step away is the latest in the sport as players attempt to juggle the amount of cricket available to play as a result of the increase in global franchise leagues with the greater mental and physical demands it places on them.

England Test captain Ben Stokes took a five-month break from cricket in 2021 and later told BBC Sport he feared he would never play again.

When Stokes retired from one-day internationals - a decision he reversed for last year's World Cup - he said he hoped the decision would be a "wake up" for the authorities and that players were "not cars that can be fuelled up to go again".

Earlier this month he asked not to be considered for this summer's T20 World Cup so he can focus on his fitness.

