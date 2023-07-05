Glenn Gronkowski comments on short NFL career at dying position

Glenn Gronkowski has eight snaps and a Super Bowl ring to show for an NFL career that lasted a little over a year. That’s better than most, particularly when playing what many consider a dying position in today’s NFL.

The former NFL fullback came from a family of great athletes, including former New England Patriots legendary tight end Rob Gronkowski. However, according to a past interview with Gordy Gronkowski, Glenn and Rob’s father, Glenn was the most athletic of the five Gronkowski brothers.

Athleticism is a gifted trait, along with size, which is something Rob had plenty of when growing up.

“Unfortunately I never got the size like Rob did,” Glenn said, via ESPN’s Brooke Pryor. “Otherwise, I think I could have been a really good tight end and definitely had the receiving skills. … Usually when we all play sports together, it’s a battle between me and Rob for who comes out as the champion in the end, whether it’s basketball or other yard games.”

Glenn played at Kansas State before going undrafted in the NFL to the Buffalo Bills. He managed to get on the field for one game in a total of eight snaps, before he was ultimately released from the team.

The Patriots came swooping in a few weeks later and signed him to their practice squad in 2016, which is the same year they completed the greatest comeback in Super Bowl history to knock off the Atlanta Falcons at Super Bowl LI.

As a member of the practice squad, Glenn got a Super Bowl ring for his efforts. Several months down the line, however, he was released from the roster. And just like that, his NFL career was over.

“I know some players play 15 years, never get one,” Glenn said. “… I’m 1-for-1. One game, one Super Bowl ring.”

It’s hard not to wonder what could have been if Glenn had the size to play at a different position, especially at tight end like his brother, Rob.

But when thinking about the improbabilities of not only making it to the NFL but also winning a Super Bowl, it’s easy to see why Glenn was able to walk away with his head held high.

