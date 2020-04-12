Former Cubs All-Star Glenn Beckert dies at 79

Glenn Beckert led the National League in runs in 1968. (Photo By: Charles Hoff/NY Daily News via Getty Images)

Former Chicago Cubs All-Star Glenn Beckert died Sunday, the team announced. He was 79.

The Chicago Cubs are saddened to learn of the death of former infielder Glenn Beckert.



Beckert was a gold glove winner and four-time All-Star in his nine seasons with the Cubs. pic.twitter.com/rh9JiEpQod — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) April 12, 2020

Beckert spent nine seasons as the Cubs’ starting second baseman, followed by two years with the Padres to finish out his career. The Pittsburgh native was a classic kind of second baseman, combining slick fielding with a bat that rarely struck out.

That profile earned him a frequent place in the No. 2 spot of the Cubs’ lineup and four All-Star nods. All told, Beckert retired with a 4.4 percent strikeout rate, something you simply do not see in today’s game.

Beckert’s retirement was frequently spent back at the ballpark, from the Cubs’ statement:

“After his playing days concluded, Glenn was a familiar sight at Wrigley Field and numerous Cubs Conventions, and he always had a memory to share of his time on-and-off the field with his beloved teammates. We offer our deepest condolences to Glenn’s daughters, Tracy Seaman and Dana Starck, his longtime partner Marybruce Standley and his many, many friends.”

Former teammate and Hall of Famer Fergie Jenkins also paid tribute to his friend.

We lost a great one today, Glenn Beckert. Glenn was My friend, my @Cubs teammate, and the best man at my wedding. He will be greatly missed. My thoughts and prayers are with the Beckert family. pic.twitter.com/JYgadyLPK8 — Fergie Jenkins (@fergieajenkins) April 12, 2020

Former Cubs manager Joe Maddon also attested to Beckert’s character.

Story continues

My condolences to the Beckert Family....Glenn was a part of my Adopt-a-Legend Program with the Rays in Port Charlotte....so proud of his minimal strikeouts..we spoke about that often...an all time Cub great ....a Gentleman and friend... https://t.co/f1gsPWrxqo — Joe Maddon (@MaddHalos) April 12, 2020

More from Yahoo Sports: