Former Cubs All-Star Glenn Beckert dies at 79

Jack BaerWriter
Yahoo Sports
Glenn Beckert led the National League in runs in 1968. (Photo By: Charles Hoff/NY Daily News via Getty Images)
Glenn Beckert led the National League in runs in 1968. (Photo By: Charles Hoff/NY Daily News via Getty Images)

Former Chicago Cubs All-Star Glenn Beckert died Sunday, the team announced. He was 79.

Beckert spent nine seasons as the Cubs’ starting second baseman, followed by two years with the Padres to finish out his career. The Pittsburgh native was a classic kind of second baseman, combining slick fielding with a bat that rarely struck out.

That profile earned him a frequent place in the No. 2 spot of the Cubs’ lineup and four All-Star nods. All told, Beckert retired with a 4.4 percent strikeout rate, something you simply do not see in today’s game.

Beckert’s retirement was frequently spent back at the ballpark, from the Cubs’ statement:

“After his playing days concluded, Glenn was a familiar sight at Wrigley Field and numerous Cubs Conventions, and he always had a memory to share of his time on-and-off the field with his beloved teammates. We offer our deepest condolences to Glenn’s daughters, Tracy Seaman and Dana Starck, his longtime partner Marybruce Standley and his many, many friends.”

Former teammate and Hall of Famer Fergie Jenkins also paid tribute to his friend.

Former Cubs manager Joe Maddon also attested to Beckert’s character.

More from Yahoo Sports:

What to Read Next