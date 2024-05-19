Glenelg boys lacrosse routs two-time defending state champ Kent Island, 16-8, in 2A semifinal

May 18—BURTONSVILLE — Glenelg boys lacrosse went into Saturday's Class 2A state semifinal with due respect to its opponent, two-time defending champion Kent Island.

But the Gladiators also brought a level of confidence that if they played their best, they would be one game away from capturing the program's fifth title. Indeed, well-prepared Glenelg came with its "A" game.

With five players scoring two or more goals — led by Tim Iannarino's five-goal, one-assist performance — strong faceoff play from Conner Hammond and Chris Iannarino and sturdy defensive work backed by goalie Zach Coughlin's nine saves, Glenelg rolled to a 16-8 win over the Buccaneers from Queen Anne's County at Paint Branch High.

In avenging a 17-5 loss to Kent Island in last year's quarterfinals, the Gladiators (14-3) take a 12-game winning streak into next week's championship game against Hereford. The boys and girls lacrosse title games will run from Tuesday through Thursday at Stevenson University's Mustang Stadium.

"I think when we step on the field, we have a sense of confidence, and once that first goal goes in from our offense, it's game over for the other team. It's just our confidence in the entire group," Tim Iannarino said.

On Saturday, it took five minutes for the Gladiators to settle in, and once that took place, they played fast, freely and together.

Down 1-0, Chris Iannarino, Chase Buscher (three goals) and Tim Iannarino all scored in a four-goal run that also featured two outstanding saves by Coughlin. With the Hammond and Chris Iannarino faceoff combo effectively offsetting Kent Island standout Quinn McFaden, the Gladiators took complete charge in the latter stages of the second quarter with five goals coming in the final 7:53 of play for a 10-5 halftime advantage.

The Gladiators hogged possession in the second half, scoring two unanswered goals in the third quarter and building a 16-5 lead before the Buccaneers (12-5) scored three goals in the final minute after the game was decided.

Glenelg junior defenseman Shane DuBois, who played sound defense and initiated the Gladiators' transition play with three assists, said a big key to the win came before the first whistle Saturday.

"This is probably the most film we watched all year, honestly," he said. "We knew what was coming from their offense and that's what really helped us. It's just awesome to go to states, what you dream of."

Added Tim Iannarino: "One thing we definitely see at practice is that we're very calm and collective and being more creative and playing freely. We knew where our matchups would be all across the board and we just attacked that and put away our shots real nice and easily."

In a bid to bring home its first championship since 2019, Glenelg will have to beat one of the state's most storied programs in Hereford. The Baltimore County champions, who reached the title game with a resilient 11-9 win over Huntingtown on Friday, will seek the program's 11th state title. Only Severna Park has more with 12.

"Hereford's an awesome program. They have a lot weapons, a lot of really good players, so it'll be a fun one," Glenelg coach Josh Hatmaker said.

------

Kent Island — 2-3-0-3 — 8

Glenelg — 5-5-2-4 — 16

Goals: KI — Claxton 2, Wynot, Green 2, Henry, Quinn, M. Rees; G — C. Iannarino 3, T. Iannarino 5, Klopp, Szczepanski 2, Hammond 2, Buscher 3. Assists: KI — Wynot 2; G — DuBois 3, C. Iannarino, T. Iannarino, Hammond, Szczepanski. Saves: KI — Lemme ;8 G — Coughlin 9, J. Jones 1