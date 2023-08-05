Glendale's McDowell primed for NASCAR Cup playoff berth with 4 regular-season races to go

All eyes are on Michael McDowell with only four regular-season races remaining for the NASCAR Cup Series in 2023. As it stands, the Glendale-born driver has positioned himself perfectly for a second-career playoff berth.

Following a rocky first half, in which the 38-year-old had to essentially adapt to a brand-new crew, the No. 34 Front Row Motorsports bunch has asserted itself as a top-15 team to this point.

While he’s not quite replicating career-best numbers from last year, McDowell sits 18 points to the good and in possession of the 16th and final postseason spot. That's his best ranking in the standings through 22 races since joining the Cup Series in 2008.

Michael McDowell (34) drives during a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Sonoma Raceway, Sunday, June 11, 2023, in Sonoma, Calif. (AP Photo/Darren Yamashita)

Over the past eight starts McDowell and crew chief Travis Peterson have ramped up their on-track and strategic aggression, which successfully jump-started a climb from as far back as 21st in the standings by racking up 33 stage points and top-10 finishes in half the races in that span.

But focus now shifts to what the 2021 Daytona 500 Champion believes could be the most important race of his career to date: the FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway (11:30 a.m. Sunday on USA Network).

“We’re not changing anything,” McDowell said. “For us, it’s awesome that we have a fighting chance at it and we’re close. But the reality is, in the Cup Series, for us to go run top-10, we’ve got to be aggressive. That's what's gotten us to where we’re at and that’s what’s going to keep us there.

“The best thing that can help us moving forward to get into the playoffs is having a good run at Michigan. If we can be plus-15 to plus-20 going into those last three races, I think we’ve got a real shot at it. We’re just going to stay head-down and concentrate on what we have to do and execute our plan. That’s all we can do.”

In 2021, McDowell scored a career-best 20th-place finish at Michigan. Unfortunately, following his highest qualifying effort of 14th at the speedway last year, he was taken out in a lap-25 wreck, which hampered his and the team’s efforts of compiling effective data in the sport’s lone stop at the two-mile track in the seventh-generation car.

McDowell believes the team has enough notes to where they’ll have a “solid” baseline going into the weekend. Not to mention, Ford has been the class of the field at Michigan, winning the last eight races going back to 2018.

Should the No. 34 team have a relatively smooth day in Michigan, they’re set up for success — and likely a playoff appearance — going into the final three regular-season races.

If you ask anyone what tracks McDowell is most competitive at, the resounding answers would be road courses and superspeedways, both of which make up the difficult trio of races to close out the regular season: Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Watkins Glen International and Daytona International Speedway.

Last year, McDowell was easily one of the best on road courses with a 10.8 average finish and four top 10s in six starts. This year has been more of the same, with two top 10s, an 8.7 average and a lowest finish of 12th in three starts.

Michael McDowell (34) drives during a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Pocono Raceway, Sunday, July 23, 2023, in Long Pond, Pa. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)

Keep in mind, McDowell finished eighth and sixth at Indy and Watkins Glen, respectively, in 2022 with laps led, an average running position of fourth and a legitimate shot at the win at the New York-based road course.

As for his superspeedway pedigree, it’s impossible to win the Great American Race without the aptitude to navigate the draft with calculated confidence and instantaneous reflexes; all qualities McDowell has prominently displayed throughout his career.

“We’re thankful the schedule is the way it is," he said. "For the last three tracks, it doesn’t get much better than that for us. We know that if we can leave Michigan in a pretty close spot, we’re going to score a lot of points at Indy, Watkins Glen and Daytona.

"We can’t control every variable, but we’ve had a lot of speed at the road courses the last two years and that’s not going to stop. We’ll have a shot at winning the race and we’ll have a shot at scoring top-fives and stage points if we can‘t win. We just need that extra little bit. Hopefully these next four weeks we can dig down deep and find it. We’ve got great opportunities coming up. We’re in the fight, and we’ll see how it all plays out.”

Heading into Michigan, McDowell holds an 18-point advantage over rookie Ty Gibbs, 22 on A.J. Allmendinger and 34 over Daniel Suarez. Although there’s a solid cushion between him and 17th, there are concerns surrounding those in front of him and championship contenders below the cutoff without a win.

Both Kevin Harvick and Brad Keselowski have nearly 150-point advantage over McDowell, while the 36-point deficit to Bubba Wallace in 15th isn’t quite as insurmountable to overcome, especially with how the final races of the regular season line up.

The main issue is the pair of Hendrick Motorsports drivers, Chase Elliott and Alex Bowman, who are both entering must-win territory to make the postseason.

While Bowman has been pretty far off from contending for wins since returning from a three-week injury nine weeks ago, the Tucson driver has reached the playoffs the past five years. Elliott, however, has missed a combined seven races this year, yet has gone from being 134 points out and 32nd in the standings to now 40 points out in 21st in a span of 13 races.

Seeing as the 27-year-old Elliott is a former champion driving for arguably the best team in NASCAR, it’s imperative for McDowell to leapfrog Wallace in these next four weeks in order to qualify for the playoffs.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Glendale's Michael McDowell positioned to reach NASCAR Cup playoffs