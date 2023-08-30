How Glencliff football went from shutting down - for a day - to first win in five years

Glencliff center Wilfredo Lopez, left, waits to snap the ball tot he quarterback during an high school football practice Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. Glencliff broke a 37-game losing streak after they beat RePublic 44-6.

Clint Wilson gets the feeling every Friday when he walks through the white columns that lead into the Glencliff High School football stadium named after his late father, the school’s most-revered coach.

After graduating from college and before he became Glencliff’s principal, Wilson kept stats for his dad, Jim, when he pieced the football program together from bits and pieces in the 1990s. The Colts had never won in the TSSAA playoffs, but Jim coached them to a state championship game in 1999.

Standing near the field last Friday, Wilson felt his dad’s presence stronger than ever when Glencliff finally broke a 37-game losing streak that dates back almost five years, defeating RePublic 44-6 for its first victory since Oct. 11, 2018.

“Yeah, I thought of him. We had three turnovers in the first three possessions. It was 0-0, but all of the sudden we scored and you felt a shift,” Wilson said. “It was like, we got this. And from that point they played the best ball I’ve seen here in years.”

In the past four years, Glencliff has lifted its program from the brink of extinction. The program was contemplating shutting down midway through the 2019 season because of its small roster size.

Phillip Stevenson takes over Glencliff football program

Phillip Stevenson was one of just eight applicants before he was hired as the coach in 2022. People warned him about the job. He heard a story that one of Glencliff’s road opponents turned off their scoreboard when one game got really lopsided. The Colts seemed to be every opposing team’s homecoming game.

“We needed consistency and discipline,” Stevenson said. “Before I got here, we didn’t have a study hall, we didn’t have a weight program, we didn’t play spring football. It was evident when we played. We were getting outmanned.”

Ahead of Glencliff’s homecoming game Friday against Ezell-Harding, the school is feeling football pride again.

Players hope this is just the beginning.

Glencliff head coach Phillip Stevenson directs his players during an high school football practice Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. Glencliff broke a 37-game losing streak after they beat RePublic 44-6.

“It was important to break that trend. But to be honest, it’s one win. It’s a scratch of the surface. We can’t be satisfied with that,” said senior lineman Hervensky Eugene, who recorded six tackles for loss, one sack and forced two fumbles last week.

In recent years it’s been common for Glencliff players to leave and then return to the program. But others, like senior Marquibe Smith, have been on the roster since their freshman seasons.

“I wouldn’t say I never thought about (quitting). I had my doubts,” Smith said. “But I had teammates I’d been with for a while, and we wanted to be the ones to change the history, so we stuck with Glencliff.”

Glencliff football growing numbers after near extinction

In 2019, the football program shut down for one day due to lack of numbers after players left. However, the team was revived after several players who left opted to come back to finish the season. The roster size had gotten down to 17 players for a program competing in Class 5A.

The school balked at its decision after learning the TSSAA rule that if a school’s football team can't complete its season, its boys basketball team would not be eligible for its postseason. Wilson didn’t sit idly in his office chair.

“I was out in the hallways, recruiting kids,” he said.

Enough Glencliff basketball players joined the football team and the season continued. It's unknown where the program would be had the Colts' season not continued.

“You don’t know,” Wilson said. “Going the other direction wasn’t an option.”

Stevenson’s team has 45 players this year. He estimates 10 of them are from the current co-op with STEM Prep. The rest are from Glencliff’s feeder system.

Glencliff’s Dave Johnson blocks a teammate in a drill during an high school football practice Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. Glencliff broke a 37-game losing streak after they beat RePublic 44-6.

Wilson is reminded that when his dad took the job in 1989 he began with just 23 players. By 1999, the Colts started 10-0 and reached the Class 5A state final, losing to Sevier County 31-27. Wilson stayed on as coach until 2005. He died of cancer in 2014.

Glencliff has reached the TSSAA football playoffs just twice since Jim Wilson retired — losing in the first round in 2009 and 2011.

His son senses the program is trending in the right direction again.

“I think my dad started 0-25 at Glencliff. He had to change the culture of the program, and I really see Coach Stevenson doing the same thing with the kids we have now,” Wilson said. “He has high expectations for his players. I kind of see some of my dad in that.”

