Glen Lake's Cade Peterson lands with Lions

Apr. 30—MAPLE CITY — Cade Peterson remembers watching as a kid when the Detroit Lions selected Matthew Stafford No. 1 overall back in the 2009 NFL Draft.

Then he received a call of his own from the Lions on Monday morning.

Peterson accepted an invitation to the Lions' rookie minicamp that starts May 10 in Allen Park.

"I watched the Lions my whole life," the Grand Valley State University quarterback and Glen Lake grad said. "It's pretty surreal to have this opportunity with them.

"I remember the ups and downs as a Lion fan my whole life — being able to watch the excitement of Matthew Stafford going No. 1 overall and the crazy days of him and Calvin Johnson.:

Twenty-four NFL teams came to Saginaw Valley State's pro day which served as one for all Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference draft-eligible players. He also played in the College Gridiron Showcase in Fort Worth, Texas.

"That was when I got my first notice (from scouts)," Peterson said. "We were feeling things out as they went. There were a lot of teams that showed interest, post-pro day."

The Indianapolis Colts contacted him, and then more NFL teams followed suit — including the back-to-back Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs as well as the Miami Dolphins, Cincinnati Bengals and, of course, the Detroit Lions.

The two-time GLIAC Offensive Player of the Year and two-time finalist for the Harlan Hill Award (Division 2's version of the Heisman), Peterson operated GVSU's shotgun-based spread offense, but he also has experience under center from his Glen Lake playing days.

Peterson posted a 33-4 record as starting QB at GVSU.

He completed 505-of-836 passes for 7,231 yards and 67 TDs, rushed for another 1,686 yards and 21 TDs on 326 carries, becoming only the fourth GVSU QB to reach the 1,000-yard rushing and 4,000-yard passing mark.

He accounted for 8,917 yards of total offense and 88 touchdowns in his college career after leading Glen Lake to the state championship game at the Lions' Ford Field.

Detroit drafted cornerbacks Terrion Arnold and Ennis Rakestraw Jr., offensive tackle Giovanni Manu, running back/safety Sione Vaki, defensive tackle Mekhi Wingo and offensive guard Christian Mahogany in last weekend's NFL Draft held in Detroit.

One position the Lions didn't touch was quarterback. None of their six draft picks or 15 undrafted free agents — who will also be at the camp — were QBs.

Detroit also added Northern Iowa signal-caller Theo Day (formerly of Michigan State) for the rookie camp, which goes through May 13. The Lions invited Hillsdale running back Michael Herzog as well.

"It's awesome Division 2 players are getting opportunities," Peterson said. "It's awesome seeing a kid from northern Michigan get an opportunity. There's obviously a long way to go."

Peterson already has a backup plan lined up as well. He's on the Winnipeg Blue Bombers' negotiation list, meaning that the franchise has the first contract rights to Peterson if he plays in the Canadian Football League.

The Lions' rookie minicamp is slated to run May 10-13.

Follow @Jamescook14 on Twitter.