Glen Charlton: NASCAR Black History Month spotlight

Associated Press

Add in the fact that they're teammates, and NASCAR has a downright tantalizing storyline to follow just two races into the new season. Kyle Larson sent an infuriated Chase Elliott into the fence when they made contact Sunday with just under 20 laps to go at Auto Club Speedway. Elliott's bold move to take the lead was erased when Larson, who had been side drafting off Joey Logano to stay in front, came briskly up the track and pinched Elliott into the wall.