Glen 'Big Baby' Davis to pay $15K fine, avoid jail after drug bust

Glen Davis won't be heading to jail after all.

The former Boston Celtics forward has agreed to pay a $15,000 fine to avoid jail time after his February 2018 arrest on drug charges, per the Associated Press.

"Big Baby" was arrested at a hotel in Maryland last February and indicted on seven counts of drug possession and distribution after police found him with 126 grams of marijuana and a briefcase containing $92,000.

Media reports at the time suggested Davis could spend multiple years in prison, but the 33-year-old will be dismissed of the charges if he pays the $15,000 fine, according to his attorney, Brandon Mead.

Davis, who played four seasons in Boston and won an NBA title with the Celtics during his rookie season in 2008, hasn't played in the NBA since 2015 and recently signed with the St. John's Edge of the National Basketball League of Canada in December.

Davis also faces felony assault charges for an April 2018 incident in which he allegedly got into a violent altercation with a man outside a West Hollywood club.

