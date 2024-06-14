GLCL roundup: Xenia sweeps Grand Lake

Jun. 14—Xenia Scouts 13, Grand Lake Mariners 8

In a game that featured a combined 21 runs on 26 hits, Xenia completed a three-game sweep over Grand Lake.

Noah Ruiz (Biola University) hit a three-run homer in the first inning as part of a day where he drove in four runs. Second baseman Jake McNamara (Palm Beach Atlantic College) went 4 for 6 and scored three runs.

Manny Soto (Westmont College) got the win after he pitched 3 2/3 innings out of the bullpen, giving up just one earned run on two hits.

Hayden Bush (Tiffin University) took the loss in a start where he allowed four earned runs on six hits in 2 2/3 innings.

The Mariners got three hits from Cameron Bryant (College of the Holy Cross) and two-hit games from Austyn Peak (Morehead State University), Edwin Bowman IV (University of North Georgia) and Drew Emerson (Ohio Dominican University).

Xenia's record improves to 6-3 on the summer and Grand Lake drops to 2-7.

Hamilton Joes 6, Muskegon Clippers 3

Hamilton scored in all but three of its trips to the plate and limited Muskegon to three runs in the sixth to take the win in the rubber match of a three-game series.

Braxton Baird (Milligan College) and Charles Schebler (University of Akron) both went 3 for 4 out of the top two spots in the order and combined to score three runs for the Joes.

Nathan Ciemny (University of Wisconsin Parkside) was the winning pitcher. He tossed six scoreless innings, limiting Muskegon to just two hits.

Chase Raymond (Saginaw Valley State University) was tabbed with the loss after he allowed two earned runs on five hits in four innings.

Catcher Diego Pena (Kellogg Community College) went 2 for 2 and drove in two runs in the loss.

Hamilton is now 6-3, while Muskegon falls to 3-3.

South Ohio Copperheads 5, Michigan Monarchs 1

South Ohio took a 2-1 lead in the third inning, then added three insurance runs in the ninth to hand Michigan its second loss of the season.

Billy Adams (Ohio University) laced a single to center, which plated the go-ahead run before an error and a passed ball allowed the Copperheads to widen the gap during their final trip to the plate.

Adams, Joey Canzoni (Undecided) and Elijah Laurent (Olivet Nazarene University) accounted for South Ohio's three hits and Trenton Neuer (Ohio University) scored three runs.

Tyler Pfirrmann (Adrian College) was credited with the win after going 3 2/3 innings and limiting the damage to one earned run on two hits.

Jay Tuttle (University of Michigan) was the losing pitcher for the Monarchs. He gave up one run in one inning of work.

Jacob Gumieny (Southeastern University) paced Michigan's offense with two hits.

South Ohio's win puts them at 4-5, while Michigan sits at 4-2.