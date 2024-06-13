GLCL roundup: Michigan walks off South Ohio

Jun. 13—Michigan Monarchs 8, South Ohio Copperheads 7

In a game that came down to the wire, Michigan got a walk-off win over South Ohio on a ninth-inning single from Scoop Harden (Saginaw Valley State University).

The Monarchs rallied back from a 7-4 hole with three runs in the seventh before stealing the victory in their final at-bat.

Alonzo Paul (Ohio State University) had two hits out of the leadoff spot and Tanner Mally (Western Michigan University) went 3 for 5 at the top of the order for Michigan.

Logan McLaughlin (Hillsdale College) was credited with the win after throwing three scoreless innings.

Mike DiForte (Saint Peters University) suffered the loss after yielding five earned runs on eight hits in 6 2/3 innings.

Tyler Sparrer (Radford University) and Elijah Laurent (Olivet Nazarene University) had two hits each for the Copperheads.

Michigan continues its hot start, improving to 4-1, while South Ohio's record now sits at 3-5.

Xenia Scouts 3, Grand Lake Mariners 1

Xenia broke a 1-1 tie in the bottom of the third inning with a two-run frame, then kept Grand Lake off the board for the rest of the night.

Jake McNamara (Palm Beach Atlantic College) singled in Zazh Zarko (LeTourneau University) for the go-ahead run in the third and Noah Ruiz added some insurance by bringing McNamara home.

Zarko led the way with three hits for the Scouts and Ruiz added a pair of hits and two runs batted in.

Xenia starter Ryne Kaiser (Alvin Community College) tossed a gem, going seven innings, allowing six hits and one earned run, while Andrew Hickman (Oklahoma Christian University) worked around one hit to get a six-out save.

Cody Jones (University of Indianapolis) took the loss for Grand Lake. He allowed all three earned runs on seven hits in 4 2/3 innings.

Andrew Kell (Salisbury University) and Edwin Bowman IV (University of North Georgia) were responsible for four of the Mariners' seven hits.

Xenia is now 5-3, while Grand Lake falls to 2-6.

Hamilton Joes 6, Muskegon Clippers 5

Hamilton held off a two-run rally in the ninth inning to get a one-run victory over Muskegon.

Diego Pena (Kellogg Community College) smashed a two-out RBI double, plating Carson McCoy (Patrick Henry Community College) and Cooper Hums (Western Michigan University) to cut the lead to one, but Hamilton's Abe Crall (Wright State University) got the next hitter to fly out to center, ending the game.

Pena, Hums and McCoy registered two hits each, and Pena drove in three runs on the night for the Clippers.

Garrett Brewer (Michigan State University) took the loss after he worked 3 1/3 innings and let one earned run cross the plate on two hits.

William Stultz (Miami University Hamilton) got the win for Hamilton and Crall picked up the six-out save.

For the Joes, Charles Schebler (University of Akron) and Ryan Novak (Miami University) drove in two runs each. Paul Osting (Lincoln Trail College) and Brayden Fraasman (North Carolina State University) added multi-hit performances.

Hamilton's record improves to 5-3, and Muskegon drops to 3-2.