GLCL roundup: Michigan improves to 3-1

Jun. 12—Michigan Monarchs 6, South Ohio Copperheads 4

After playing four scoreless innings, Michigan plated three runs in both the fifth and seventh, then held off South Ohio's ninth-inning rally to get its third win.

The Monarchs strung together just five hits in the game, three of those came from leadoff hitter Tanner Mally (Western Michigan University) who scored twice and drove in two runs.

Liam Pollock (Oakland University) also drove in a run and Kooper Ethridge (Kellogg Community College) and Jacob Gumieny (Southeastern University) each had one hit.

Daniel Wilcome (Saginaw Valley State University) went six strong innings to get the win, limiting South Ohio to a pair of earned runs on five hits.

For the Copperheads, the loss went to starter Benjamin Bates (Adrian College) who also looked strong through six innings, limiting the damage to three earned runs on two hits.

Alex Unger (Sacred Heart University) and Case Sullivan (N/A) accounted for four of South Ohio's nine hits. Gavyn Smith (University of Findlay) and Cooper Thompson (Harding University) each added one hit and drove in a run.

Michigan improves to 3-1 with the win, while South Ohio falls to 3-4.

Muskegon Clippers 9, Hamilton Joes 7

With the score tied at six through four innings, Muskegon leaned on relief pitcher Benjamin Van Nes (Kalamazoo College) who finally slowed down the Joes.

Van Nes, the game's winning pitcher, got the final out of the fourth inning, then threw two more innings, giving up just one earned run.

Cody Mautz (Muskegon Community College) pitched two scoreless innings to get the save, walking two and striking out two along the way.

Carson McCoy (Patrick Henry Community College) went 3 for 6 out of the leadoff spot, drove in three runs and scored twice. Cooper Hums (Western Michigan University) added three hits including a triple and scored three runs.

Hamilton starter Garrett Harker (Ball State University) was charged with the loss after allowing five earned runs on seven hits.

Jamie Palmese (East Tennessee State University) had two hits and Brayden Fraasman (North Carolina State University) drove in two runs.

Muskegon is now 3-1, while Hamilton sits at 4-3.

Xenia Scouts 8, Grand Lake Mariners 3

Xenia leaned on leadoff hitter Eli Steadman (Birmingham Southern College) who went 3 for 3 and scored three runs, to pull away from Grand Lake, who actually out-hit the Scouts in the loss.

Xenia scored twice in the third and fourth innings, then added plenty of insurance to secure the win with three runs in the bottom of the eighth.

All six of the Scouts' hits came from the top four batters in the order. Will Lawrence (Samford University) went 2 for 5 with a pair of runs batted in and Jake McNamara (Palm Beach Atlantic College) added a two-run single.

Starter Adam Wade (Alvin Community College) was credited with the win after yielding just one unearned run in five innings and Joshua Hickey (Westmont College) worked five outs to get the save.

Ryan Uhlenhake (Indiana Institute of Tech) took the loss in a four-inning start where he allowed three earned runs on four hits.

Andrew Kell (Salisbury University), Johnny Nixon (Mount Vernon Nazarene College) and Cameron Bryant (College of the Holy Cross) each recorded two hits for the Mariners in the loss.

Xenia's record now climbs above the even mark at 4-3, while Grand Lake drops to 2-5.